Tropical Development in the Gulf Possible This Weekend
A persistant area of low pressure and disorganized showers and thunderstorms has survived its trip across Central America and southern Mexico and appears to be poised to emerge into the very warm waters of the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later today. That system has been monitored by the National Hurricane...
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
Solar farm planned by Cleco at closed Louisiana coal power plant site
PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — Cleco and a New York-based renewable energy company said a big solar farm will be built near a coal-fired Louisiana plant that closed last year in DeSoto Parish. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, LLC have a long-term agreement under which Shaw Renewable will...
Governor Edwards issued a statement on Louisiana setting another record low unemployment rate of 3.6 percent
Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, for the second month in a row, the state set a record for its lowest unemployment rate ever as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the state’s seasonally adjusted rate is 3.6 percent. The July 2022 estimate for employed individuals...
Billions available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana
man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
Made in Acadiana: Richard family back in the smoked meat business in Church Point
What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on local items that have recently gone to market and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit because food is such an important part of life in South Louisiana.
Two dead from eating Louisiana oysters
Two dead from eating Louisiana oysters. The potentially deadly Vibrio bacteria has turned up in oysters, reportedly from Louisiana, in Florida.
Louisiana TikToker Perfectly Explains Life as a Louisiana Resident
One account on TikTok is shedding light on how to function properly in south Louisiana if you're visiting or if you're moving here so that you can survive the wild, wild south.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-49 After Colliding with a Bridge Railing
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-49 After Colliding with a Bridge Railing. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 19, 2022, that on Thursday, August 18, 2022, just before 5:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, just north of LA Hwy 175. Tracey Shaver, 54, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Takes the “Count” Out of Accountability
In an effort to mask the failure of the so-called education reform movement, Louisiana finds itself with a school performance evaluation system that just doesn’t add up. For more than 15 years, we have been saying that the manner in which the state Education Department has been evaluating public schools is intentionally skewed, distorted and, well, a lie.
ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available
NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
Baton Rouge Mom Wins Groceries for a Year on the Food Network
We love it when people from Louisiana represent our state and put us in a good spotlight; that is what these two ladies are doing. Katie Sample is a graduate of LSU, a speech pathologist, and can now say she is a famous TV celebrity. Suzanne Duplantis is an author...
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash On US 61 After Colliding With a Utility Pole
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash On US 61 After Colliding With a Utility Pole. Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on August 17, 2022, at about 4:15 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a single-vehicle crash on US 61 near Evangeline Road in St. Charles Parish. James Kennedy, 52, of Sorrento, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull
At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.
Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
