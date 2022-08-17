Read full article on original website
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
Rain Biggest Threat for Louisiana from Tropical System
Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 will likely become a tropical cyclone sometime later today. That could happen as soon as the next advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The path of the storm, which is currently centered in the southwest Gulf of Mexico, suggests a landfall along the upper Mexican or extreme southern Texas coast.
First Louisiana University to Allow Pets in Dorms Has Dogs, Cats
How different would your college experience have been had you been able to have your pet live with you in the dorm?. I am guessing that, with the responsibility that comes with a pet, either students would be partying just a little less or animals would be slightly neglected. Nicholls...
Louisiana Oysters Linked to Two Deaths in Florida This Month
Two people in Florida have reportedly died from eating raw oysters linked to Louisiana. So far in August of 2022, two people have died in Florida after eating raw oysters linked to Louisiana. According to NOLA.com, one of the people who died is from Fort Lauderdale and the other is...
Tropical Development in the Gulf Possible This Weekend
A persistant area of low pressure and disorganized showers and thunderstorms has survived its trip across Central America and southern Mexico and appears to be poised to emerge into the very warm waters of the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later today. That system has been monitored by the National Hurricane...
Baton Rouge Mom Wins Groceries for a Year on the Food Network
We love it when people from Louisiana represent our state and put us in a good spotlight; that is what these two ladies are doing. Katie Sample is a graduate of LSU, a speech pathologist, and can now say she is a famous TV celebrity. Suzanne Duplantis is an author...
Entergy CEO to Retire Next Year (Yes, the One Who Got a $4 Million Raise)
After 10 years as chairman and CEO of New Orleans-based Entergy Corporation, Leo Denault has announced he will retire next year, and his successor has already been chosen. The 62-year-old will retire as the utility company's CEO this year and as the board chairman next year. Denault will remain as executive chairman of the board until his retirement in the first half of 2023.
Severe Weather Threat Possible in South Louisiana Thursday
Residents of South Louisiana can expect an increased threat of rain and potentially severe weather across the region on Thursday. That threat is included in the forecast from the Storm Prediction Center but it does not appear as if the increased threat of rain and storms will be related to a weak tropical system that is expected to push into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.
DoorDash Customer Contacts Police, Submits Complaint after Receiving Baggie of Marijuana in Delivery
A DoorDash customer in Ohio reportedly recently received his delivery with a side dish inside of the bag that he did not order. Much to his surprise, a small bag of marijuana accompanied a fork at the bottom of one man's delivery bag. Getting your food delivered to your doorstep...
St. Martinville Man Dead After Vehicle Hits Horse
A St. Martinville man is dead following an early morning crash in which the vehicle he was riding in struck a horse. According to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux, around 12:32 am on Saturday, August 20, 2022, deputies with his department responded to a 911 call regarding a crash involving a vehicle and a horse in the 1700 block of Duchamp Road.
Here’s How Apple AirTag Led to Arrest of Airline Worker Who Stole Thousands of Dollars Worth of Luggage
It's hard to pull off an elaborate crime these days with all the various forms of technology we have at our disposal. An airline subcontractor learned the hard way when he was arrested for stealing over $16,000 worth of items from luggage in Florida. All of this was possible through...
State’s Mishandling Was Even Worse Than Suspected in Case of Louisiana Toddler Who Died From Fentanyl Overdose
A supervisor with the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services resigned after new information was released in regards to the agency's handling of the case of a 2-year-old who died from a fentanyl overdose. According to a report from Andrea Gallo with The Advocate, the DCFS supervisor that resigned...
