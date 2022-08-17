ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Classic Rock 105.1

The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana

There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Rain Biggest Threat for Louisiana from Tropical System

Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 will likely become a tropical cyclone sometime later today. That could happen as soon as the next advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The path of the storm, which is currently centered in the southwest Gulf of Mexico, suggests a landfall along the upper Mexican or extreme southern Texas coast.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Entergy CEO to Retire Next Year (Yes, the One Who Got a $4 Million Raise)

After 10 years as chairman and CEO of New Orleans-based Entergy Corporation, Leo Denault has announced he will retire next year, and his successor has already been chosen. The 62-year-old will retire as the utility company's CEO this year and as the board chairman next year. Denault will remain as executive chairman of the board until his retirement in the first half of 2023.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Severe Weather Threat Possible in South Louisiana Thursday

Residents of South Louisiana can expect an increased threat of rain and potentially severe weather across the region on Thursday. That threat is included in the forecast from the Storm Prediction Center but it does not appear as if the increased threat of rain and storms will be related to a weak tropical system that is expected to push into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

St. Martinville Man Dead After Vehicle Hits Horse

A St. Martinville man is dead following an early morning crash in which the vehicle he was riding in struck a horse. According to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux, around 12:32 am on Saturday, August 20, 2022, deputies with his department responded to a 911 call regarding a crash involving a vehicle and a horse in the 1700 block of Duchamp Road.
SAINT MARTINVILLE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

