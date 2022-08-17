Read full article on original website
ceoworld.biz
How to Ensure that Languages are not a Problem in the Growth of a Business Internationally?
The current state of the world economy has prompted many companies to concentrate on expanding into foreign markets. However, enterprises frequently encounter language barriers in their international operations, which can be challenging to overcome and, if handled poorly, cost businesses the chance to build a solid brand. The linguistic diversity...
Business Insider
3 strategies 2 siblings used to get themselves out of poverty and secure generational wealth
Siblings Sunem and Israel Tovar have a combined investment portfolio worth $327,000. They keep each other accountable and have even taught their extended family how to invest. They started the Dream Teacher Project to help other teachers of color reach financial independence. Sunem Tovar's financial journey began in 2016 when...
studyfinds.org
It’s not a compliment to praise a woman’s social skills at work, study suggests
ITHACA, N.Y. — Complimenting a woman for being collaborative or a social butterfly will not give the praise you think it does. Recent research by a team at Cornell University suggests compliments that reinforce gender stereotypes, including positive ones, can make co-workers actually feel frustrated and less likely to engage in these behaviors.
ceoworld.biz
THE CHANGING FACE OF THE BUSINESS
Over the last two years, we have seen a shift in how the role of a Front of House reception is perceived. Evolving technology and insights into how the face of the business operates allow businesses to amplify their impact on the customer experience and in our candidate short market, employers desperate to secure the cream of the crop are enticing candidates with signing bonuses of up to $17,000 in some cases.
ceoworld.biz
Information Management: Overestimated Concept And Underestimated Tool
Ensuring employees have access to quality information is essential for any organization. An effective information management plan ensures employees have the correct information to do their jobs and meet the demands of their responsibilities. In short, information management is about the individuals (workers, customers,…) empowered with knowledge and actions via...
How Your Personality Can Change As You Age
While it isn't easy for researchers to grasp the concept of personality due to its intangible nature, there have been attempts to understand certain aspects.
The Importance of Creativity in the Workplace
The cornerstones of productivity are staying organized, mission-driven, and efficient. But, staying creative shouldn’t come at the expense of those pillars. On the contrary, creativity is becoming an increasingly valuable...
What is ‘quiet quitting’? Gen Z is ditching hustle culture to avoid burnout
Tired of feeling like you’re working so hard with little reward, but don’t necessarily want to completely give up?. Try “quiet quitting,” or quitting the idea of going above and beyond at work, as TikToker @zkchillin put in his viral video that’s racked up more than 3 million views and nearly 500,000 likes.
ceoworld.biz
Hyperautomation is Already Here, Bringing with it Hyperdisruption
I don’t want to scare you, but the status quo is a death sentence. Most modern organizations are run using systems and strategies that will seem almost comically outdated a few short years from now. That’s because the strategic orchestration of technologies described in this book—conversational AI, hyperautomation, and intelligent automation—will do a lot more than disrupt the ways we’re accustomed to dealing with technology; that strategic orchestration will obliterate existing models.
biztoc.com
Young people need to 'play the long game' to achieve lasting success in their career, says CEO
Young people often feel a tremendous amount of pressure to achieve success early in their careers. Lasting success doesn't happen overnight. Young people have to "play the long game" if they want to achieve it, according to one successful CEO. Matt Weiss, who leads the upcycled dried snacks company RIND, says young people need to play long game.
Psych Centra
Adulting Responsibilities 101: Life Skills to Live a Fulfilling Life
Adulting can be demanding. Learning and improving basic life skills, such as self-care, may help you live a better quality of life. Basic skills in various areas are needed to be successful as an adult. You may have learned some of these skills already, or there could be some you’d...
psychologytoday.com
How to Empower Yourself
Personal power is not merely the ability to do something. You have the power to drive your vehicle into the side of a building but would hardly be powerful if you did so. Personal power is the ability to resist impulse and act in your long-term best interests. It's often enhanced by not doing something.
