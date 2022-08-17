ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s not a compliment to praise a woman’s social skills at work, study suggests

ITHACA, N.Y. — Complimenting a woman for being collaborative or a social butterfly will not give the praise you think it does. Recent research by a team at Cornell University suggests compliments that reinforce gender stereotypes, including positive ones, can make co-workers actually feel frustrated and less likely to engage in these behaviors.
THE CHANGING FACE OF THE BUSINESS

Over the last two years, we have seen a shift in how the role of a Front of House reception is perceived. Evolving technology and insights into how the face of the business operates allow businesses to amplify their impact on the customer experience and in our candidate short market, employers desperate to secure the cream of the crop are enticing candidates with signing bonuses of up to $17,000 in some cases.
Information Management: Overestimated Concept And Underestimated Tool

Ensuring employees have access to quality information is essential for any organization. An effective information management plan ensures employees have the correct information to do their jobs and meet the demands of their responsibilities. In short, information management is about the individuals (workers, customers,…) empowered with knowledge and actions via...
Hyperautomation is Already Here, Bringing with it Hyperdisruption

I don’t want to scare you, but the status quo is a death sentence. Most modern organizations are run using systems and strategies that will seem almost comically outdated a few short years from now. That’s because the strategic orchestration of technologies described in this book—conversational AI, hyperautomation, and intelligent automation—will do a lot more than disrupt the ways we’re accustomed to dealing with technology; that strategic orchestration will obliterate existing models.
Adulting Responsibilities 101: Life Skills to Live a Fulfilling Life

Adulting can be demanding. Learning and improving basic life skills, such as self-care, may help you live a better quality of life. Basic skills in various areas are needed to be successful as an adult. You may have learned some of these skills already, or there could be some you’d...
How to Empower Yourself

Personal power is not merely the ability to do something. You have the power to drive your vehicle into the side of a building but would hardly be powerful if you did so. Personal power is the ability to resist impulse and act in your long-term best interests. It's often enhanced by not doing something.
