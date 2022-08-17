Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Best packs to buy in Madden 23 Ultimate Team
With every new Madden marks the start of a new journey in the Ultimate Team mode, a dominant feature of every yearly release that challenges players with the task of collecting player cards and building the best roster they can. If you’re just starting out building your Ultimate Team in...
dotesports.com
Who’s the best Zeri in the world? The best Zeri players in professional League of Legends
Zeri is arguably the most influential League of Legends champion in the world this summer. From dominating game balance conversations to ones regarding her influence on the professional stage, Zeri’s strength as a champion has been a hot-button topic throughout the greater League community since her release earlier this year.
dotesports.com
Steel believes T1 have a ‘decent chance’ of getting a slot in VALORANT franchising next year—but not because of his team’s results
T1’s Joshua “steel” Nissan thinks his team have a pretty good shot at being a part of VALORANT’s franchised league in North America next year. The player spoke about T1’s future in a recent episode of the VALORANTING podcast. In his eyes, if Riot Games were to pick organizations based on their current rosters for franchising (VALORANT partnership leagues), T1 probably wouldn’t make the cut. But if the developer picked based on other aspects, like infrastructure, there’s a possibility his team could be considered.
dotesports.com
How the durability update affected the League of Legends meta
As a rule, League of Legends releases a new patch balancing both Summoner’s Rift and the Howling Abyss every two weeks. Balancing typically addresses either overpowered or underpowered items, champions, summoner spells, and even drakes with regard to the current meta. On top of that, Riot Games releases major patches covering various changes for international tournaments such as the World Championship and Mid-Season Invitational, as well as at the beginning of each preseason.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
LCS Championship 2022 roundtable: Answering who will be the summer champions, playoff MVP, and NA’s best Worlds representatives
Welcome to the postseason, LCS fans. The North American League of Legends scene has gone through a pretty significant shift over the past two years, with a handful of different teams swiftly taking their place at the top of the league by the end of the 2022 Summer Split. Some...
dotesports.com
DWG KIA backdoor KT to win close series and advance to semifinals of 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs
Most League of Legends fans likely didn’t predict that today’s LCK Summer Split playoff series between DWG KIA and KT would be so close. From DWG’s domination in the first two games to KT almost registering a reverse sweep, it was an intense clash between the two teams. In the end, DWG prevailed over KT in game five and secured the 3-2 series victory.
dotesports.com
EDG eliminate RNG from LPL Summer Playoffs in battle of reigning international champions
It’s incredibly rare for the defending League of Legends Worlds champions to meet the defending Mid-Season Invitational champions in a domestic series. It’s even rarer for them to meet in a playoff match during the same year they won both of their championships. But, earlier today, Worlds 2021 champs Edward Gaming took on 2022 MSI champs Royal Never Give Up in a high-stakes LPL playoff match.
dotesports.com
Device has reportedly held talks with other CS:GO teams
Device continues to be inactive in Ninjas in Pyjamas’ CS:GO roster, but recent reports suggest he could soon be returning to action. The Danish player has explored a number of options outside of NiP, according to a report from Jaxon.gg. The report states that device “held preliminary talks with several teams,” which revolved around adding the 26-year-old to an active lineup.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Here are the best League of Legends champions (Patch 12.15)
In League of Legends, meta changes every two weeks as new updates are released. With every patch buffing certain champions and nerfing others, it’s only natural that the best champions to pick for each role change. Moreover, for the past couple of years, Riot Games has also usually updated the items in the game with every patch. And since the introduction of the Mythic items and how they influence other major items in the game, changing one of them can also mean huge shifts in the meta.
dotesports.com
League community angered by Riot’s response to bug during KT Rolster game
A bug in League of Legends caused a controversial pause to occur in an LCK playoff game. The most recent bug has impacted the League item shop, endangering the competitive integrity of the MOBA. About 30 minutes into game two of a match between DWG KIA and KT Rolster, KT paused the game for 45 minutes when Kim “Aiming” Ha-ram attempted to purchase and then refund an item.
dotesports.com
Here are all the rewards from the VALORANT Champions 2022 event pass
VALORANT Champions 2022, this year’s edition of the Riot Games’ FPS world championship, is right around the corner and will feature 16 of the best teams in the world playing in Istambul, Turkey from Aug. 31 to Sept. 18. It’s just a few VALORANT players that made the...
dotesports.com
Z League hosts $75,000 CoD Warzone event open to all skill levels
Written in partnership with Z League. For those looking to test their mettle in Call of Duty: Warzone, look no further than Z League. Z League is a skill-based matchmaking-focused gaming tournament organizer that hosts events in multiple games, including Apex Legends, Halo Infinite, League of Legends, and of course CoD: Warzone.
dotesports.com
Why do players use ‘Bald Wraith’ in Apex Legends?
If you’ve played Apex Legends for a decent amount of time, you’ve probably seen the memes about Wraith mains. You know the type: hot dropping in Fragment East Wraith mains, leaving the game as soon as they’re downed Wraith mains, “TTV” in the name Wraith mains, bald skin-using Wraith mains.
dotesports.com
How to get drops from VALORANT Champions 2022
Riot Games has shared some details about the new in-game features coming to VALORANT with VALORANT Champions 2022. VALORANT Champions 2022 will include a new bundle, event pass, and broadcast drops. The bundle allows players to get their hands on unique Champions 2022 Phantom and Butterfly skins. The ranged weapon...
dotesports.com
Liquid run through FlyQuest in first playoffs match of LCS Championship
The LCS Championship has officially begun, pitting eight of the best teams in the LCS against one another for a shot at the finals in Chicago, as well as a chance at Worlds qualification. To advance to that point, Team Liquid and FlyQuest had to overcome one another in the first matchup of the playoffs.
dotesports.com
Headtr1ck to replace s1mple on NAVI during BLAST Premier Fall Groups group stage
Natus Vincere will have to play the group stage of BLAST Premier Fall Groups without its best CS:GO player, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, who will sit out due to personal reasons. The Ukrainian organization has resorted once again to its academy player Danyyl “headtr1ck” Valitov to fill in for the main team.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends streamer goes from Rookie to Predator rank in one stream
An Apex Legends streamer from Australia climbed from Rookie to Apex Predator solo during the course of one 37-hour stream. Esports personality Jake Lucky shared a clip on Twitter of streamer Wxltzy winning a final game and making it to Apex Predator as a result. Wxltzy performed the feat in just one stream, according to Lucky. The climb lasted 37 hours and 13 minutes, with the streamer refusing to sleep and only taking five hours of breaks while in queue. In a statement to Lucky, Wxltzy shared that he played on servers based out of Tokyo rather than on his home Sydney servers because the queue times were taking too long. As a result, he dealt with ping as high as 170 while ranking.
dotesports.com
Blitzcrank player hooks enemy Aatrox to unintentionally killing two teammates in League
Support champions are some of the most important characters in League of Legends due to their ability to assist allies on a wide scale. Whether it be disrupting enemies, healing allies, or simply being a nuisance on the frontline, many of these champions have the potential to change fights. Yet,...
dotesports.com
What is the current Apex Legends map rotation for season 14?
While Apex Legends only has four battle royale maps, they’re big enough to keep you occupied for tens or hundreds of matches. Developer Respawn keeps things interesting by continually adding to, adjusting, and tweaking maps, ensuring that although players will find themselves playing the same maps over and over, they always feel new and different.
dotesports.com
MoistCritikal plans to expand Moist Esports into other games
Charles White Jr., popularly known as “MoistCritikal.” is considered one of the last original YouTubers who have stayed on the platform for the past 15 years. Last year, he launched his own esports organization called Moist Esports. The organization currently has teams competing in various games like Rocket...
Comments / 0