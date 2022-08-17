Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
ESL explains why Americas RMR for IEM CS:GO Major will take place in EU instead of America
ESL shed some light on the reasoning behind hosting the Americas RMR for the IEM CS:GO Major in Stockholm, Sweden and not somewhere more appropriate for attending teams, like North or South America. The main reason behind this decision comes down to visa issues, which have frequently forced tournament organizers...
dotesports.com
‘[I’m] hopeful that LCS can bounce back’: Bjergsen optimistic despite declining LCS viewership
The term “LCS is dying” has been reverberating across the League of Legends community since Doublelift spoke these infamous words in his Twitch stream on July 11. It earned him his second strike from Riot Games as an official co-streamer and also sparked a lengthy debate regarding the declining LCS viewership.
dotesports.com
Riot drops TFT Worlds dates and big changes to the championship
Riot Games is buffing the Teamfight Tactics World Championship for the Dragonlands set, increasing the prize pool, changing the elimination format, and adding an Eastern Last Chance qualifier. The Dragonlands World Championship is the fifth TFT Worlds, showcasing Set Seven and 7.5. Improvements have been made to the major championship...
dotesports.com
All neutral item changes in Dota 2 Patch 7.32
Dota 2’s Patch 7.32 is finally out nearly six months after the release of Primal Beast. With every major patch comes major changes and this update is no exception. With a plethora of hero changes, some reworks, and changes to the creep and XP mechanic, Patch 7.32 is already shaping up to be a meta-changer. Only time will tell which heroes and items will power-creep and dominate this patch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Cloud9 survive CLG’s five-game onslaught, move on to face Evil Geniuses in 2022 LCS Championship upper bracket
The 2022 LCS Championship has finally kicked off, with Cloud9 closing the first round of the upper bracket with a huge victory over Counter Logic Gaming. The well-earned, five-game victory has sent them into the next round, where they’ll fight for a spot in the fourth round of the postseason.
dotesports.com
All Destiny 2 Season of Plunder challenges: Season 18
With the launch of a new Destiny 2 season, Season of Plunder, comes a new season pass full of rewards to unlock. Like any other season, the best way to level up your season pass quickly is by completing bounties and the seasonal challenges. A new collection of 10 seasonal...
dotesports.com
How to solo carry in League of Legends
League of Legends is a team-oriented MOBA game that encourages and handsomely rewards teamwork, team-wide communication, and strategic plays. Since teamwork lies at the very foundations of the game, solo carrying a match is, in the eyes of many, a thankless and challenging task that is barely worth the sweat and tears. On top of that, solo carrying is an exhausting grind demanding undivided attention, full-scale game understanding, and quick decision-making. Even though stepping up your game and solo carrying is no cakewalk, the solo carries should remain mindful of griefing teammates and their trolling attempts to ruin the game entirely.
dotesports.com
How to watch VALORANT Champions 2022
VALORANT Champions will test teams’ competitive strength in the culmination of 2022’s VCT circuit, and the action begins when 16 teams fight for eight spots in the playoff bracket. There are plenty of things to look forward to for esports viewers and VALORANT players alike, with a new Champions 2022 bundle, an event pass, and broadcast drops.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Huge Dota 2 hero reworks, battle pass info released in gameplay update 7.32
The big pre-International qualifiers patch is now live in Dota 2, bringing an overhaul to the game’s XP system, nerfs to the Dire side of the map, adjustments for basically the entire roster, and more. And we now have confirmation on the Battle Pass date (Sept. 1) to cap...
dotesports.com
Legends of Runeterra adjusts ranked play for upcoming Awakening expansion
Riot Games is planning to make climbing the ranked ladder easier in Legends of Runeterra starting with the release of the Awakening expansion. Climbing the ranked ladder in card games is frustrating for many non-competitive players. RNG and random matchups can turn a 100 LP gain into a 100 LP loss with a handful of bad matchups. Starting on Aug. 31 with the release of Awakening, big changes are coming to the ranked LoR ladder for players who want to climb between Iron and Gold.
dotesports.com
Best Fortnite LFG Discord Servers
Fortnite is one of the best battle royale games, and playing alone without teammates can lead to a frustrating experience. While starting the game, most players face difficulties understanding Fortnite’s building and movement mechanics, creating a massive skill gap. The game has evolved over the years, and players can queue in building and zero-build game modes. However, the essential mechanics remain the same, and it’s ideal for playing with friends or random teammates to understand how the game works.
dotesports.com
How to get better at warding in League of Legends
Released in 2009, League of Legends is, alongside Dota 2, the most popular MOBA game that has, over the years, evolved from a simple and fun game commonly played with friends into a highly competitive game with an outstandingly talented community and pro players. Since League’s casual and pro players are repeatedly looking to improve and fix even the smallest mistakes in their gameplay, the game, even for an average player, has become synonymous with learning, progress, and improvement.
dotesports.com
When does The Lords of the Fallen release?
Lords of the Fallen, the 2014 soulslike game, is getting a sequel that was announced at Gamescom 2022. The Lords of the Fallen, published by CI Games, is bringing back the Dark Souls-inspired role-playing game. The series is known for weighty combat with a slower pace than other soulslike titles.
dotesports.com
CLG Contractz: ‘I’m trying to make Worlds, I’m trying to win a finals again. Until I hit that I won’t be satisfied’
Counter Logic Gaming has emerged from the 2022 LCS Summer Split as a team that has exceeded any and all expectations. One of the most pivotal members of the team has been jungler Juan Arturo “Contractz” Garcia who, after a few shaky years, is now leading the team through an LCS Championship run in what has been one of the best years of the star’s professional League of Legends career.
dotesports.com
Dota 2 Patch 7.32: Full notes, buffs, nerfs, and updates
Dota 2’s Arlington Major concluded on Aug. 14, leaving fans wondering when the patch that would shape the meta for the International 2022 would drop. The answer, as it turns out, was Aug. 23, with Valve releasing Patch 7.32 with a long change log. The ban hammer hit heroes...
dotesports.com
MultiVersus surpasses 20 million players
MultiVersus, the free-to-play crossover fighting game developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Games, has reached the milestone of 20 million players since the open beta released on July 26, according to Warner. This milestone comes after the release of MultiVersus season one on Aug. 15, which...
dotesports.com
MTG Dominaria United Voltron commander Danitha, Benalia’s Hope cheats cards into play
Few strategies bring the Magic: The Gathering community more joy than those centered around Aura and Equipment cards, more commonly known as Voltron strategies. From Commander to Standard, Voltron strategies center around buffing one threat and winning the game through combat damage. The archetype is able to present threats that can’t be matched in combat but crumble in the face of removal-heavy decks.
dotesports.com
How to sign up for The Outlast Trials closed beta
The Outlast Trials, the latest addition to the survival-horror franchise by developers Red Barrels, will see a brief closed beta shortly before the game’s expected release in late 2022. Announced at Gamescom 2022, The Outlast Trials’ closed beta trailer revealed the beta will run from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1.
dotesports.com
ESL sets locations, schedule for IEM Rio Major RMR tournaments
CS:GO teams hailing from all over the world will play in the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) events that will decide who will qualify for the IEM Rio Major in November, the last Valve-sponsored tournament of 2022. All RMR tournaments will be played in October and only 24 teams will make...
dotesports.com
Here’s how returning WoW players can claim a free copy of Shadowlands
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is free for players who are returning to WoW, for a limited time. Blizzard has launched a promo that runs from today until Sept. 5 that makes the game’s latest expansion free to purchase, for players who don’t already own it. The only requirement...
Comments / 0