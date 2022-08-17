Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Long Beach seeks to expand pickleball courts as popularity of sport soars
There's only one dedicated pickleball court in the city. "It's clearly Long Beach's biggest unmet recreational need," according to our top parks official. The post Long Beach seeks to expand pickleball courts as popularity of sport soars appeared first on Long Beach Post.
localemagazine.com
Enjoy a Splurge-Worthy Meal at These 9 Michelin-Starred Restaurants in Southern California
These Award-Winning Restaurants Will Leave You Starry-Eyed. Originally a modest, red guidebook put out by the French tire company to encourage motorists to get out and explore the open road, the Michelin Guide has since transformed into a prestigious ranking system for hotels and restaurants across the globe. Fortunately, there’s no need to book a flight for a truly remarkable meal—here are nine Michelin-starred restaurants that continue to elevate SoCal’s culinary scene. Best Michelin Restaurants SoCal.
NBC Los Angeles
OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific
A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
idesignarch.com
Balboa Island Traditional Custom Home with Americana Charm
Located on Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California, this charming three-story house makes the most of its outdoor space with a front patio and an outdoor courtyard off the main living area. Designed by William Guidero Planning and Design and built by Patterson Custom Homes, the 3,419 sq. ft. home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tourcounsel.com
Balboa Beach, Newport Beach, California (with Map & Photos)
We can find this beach on the island of Balboa, where we can get there simply by taking a ferry. With spectacular sunsets, this Californian beach located next to the Pacific Ocean in Orange County is a well-known place for all those who want to find a good beach with all the services covered.
TMZ.com
Woman Rescued After Car Falls Off Dock Into Water at Newport Beach
A rescue mission unfolded to kick off the weekend for a handful of residents in Newport Beach -- where a woman somehow found herself and her car knee-deep in water. Check out this wild scene from Friday evening in the Orange County beachside community ... drone footage shows a vehicle partially submerged after it apparently fell off the dock, part of which looks damaged.
Long Beach Post
Huntington Beach claims close encounter of the winning kind over Mayfair
Sports desk is an AI computer program that is designed to keep you updated on local high school sports scores. Updates are automatically generated. If you see any errors please let us know. Support our journalism. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday August 20 2022. Orange County California has multiple Farmers Markets on Saturday’s in 2022!. Live Music (At Select Locations) Crafts (At Select Locations) Food Trucks ( At Select Locations) Orange County Saturday Farmers Markets. Market is open at 8:00am-12:00pm. Market is located at Mariner’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
Thrillist
The Best Cocktail Bars to Try in Orange County
Orange County isn’t known for its surplus of lounges conglomerated in trendy districts quite like Los Angeles, perhaps, but that’s what makes the allure of discovering our local bars that much more fun. In recent years, areas like Santa Ana, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, and Anaheim, have reimagined what it means to enjoy a drink—carving out thoughtfully-designed spaces atop hotels, underneath restaurants, and even through walk-in refrigerators.
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the Country
LA's Gift to Fast Food Chains is More Than Just In-N-Out. Here Are 3 Great LA Restaurant Chains That You Can't Get Anywhere Else. Los Angeles Restaurant Chains You Won't Find Anywhere Else / Adobe.
sanclementetimes.com
The Man Who Started It All
From surfing San Onofre for the first time to bringing outrigger canoe racing to California, nobody did it quite like Lorrin “Whitey” Harrison. Last weekend, the annual Whitey Harrison Canoe Classic celebrated 50 years of racing and good times. Hosted by the Dana Outrigger Canoe Club, this bit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local history: The saga of Deadman’s Island
The process of destroying the island in 1928 unearthed several graves, including those of two Spanish soldiers who may have lived in the 17th century, a blonde woman and a man with an arrowhead through his head. The post Local history: The saga of Deadman’s Island appeared first on Long Beach Post.
tourcounsel.com
Laguna Beach, Orange County, California (with Map & Photos)
Laguna Beach is a coastal city in southern Orange County, California, located about 40 miles southeast of downtown Santa Ana and 1 hour and 15 minutes from Los Angeles. Laguna Beach was incorporated into Orange County in 1927. That same year, the city's first gay bar, South Seas, opened its doors. Later renamed Boom Boom Room, it remained open until 2007.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Parks Free Dana Point Beach Concert Thursday August 18 2022
Orange County Parks Free Summer Concerts features Tijuana Dogs and. on Thursday August 18 2022 in Dana Point California. Orange County Parks Summer Concerts 2022 offer Free Family Friendly Music at the Orange County Parks during the Summer of 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to...
enjoyorangecounty.com
Santiago Oaks Regional Park
Santiago Oaks Regional Park is a secluded 1,269-acre park located along the Santiago Creek in Orange, California. Portions of the park are part of a restoration project after a devastating fire in 2007. Santiago Oaks Regional Park has a series of multi use trails which are open for equestrians, hikers, and mountain bikers to share. The park trails also provide access to the Anaheim Hills Trail System that runs throughout northern Orange County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
visitnewportbeach.com
6 Newport Beach Destinations That Give LA a Run for Its Money
There’s no denying the City of Angels has it all. Between its celebrity-endorsed restaurants, world-class shopping districts and snazzy hotels, LA truly is an icon. But when it comes to some friendly competition, the sunny city of Newport Beach is no slouch. We boast our own assortment of upscale hotels, shopping destinations and award-winning restaurants (including a Nobu location)! So if you love Los Angeles, you’re sure to fall head over heels for Newport Beach. With that said, we’ve rounded up six different places—from spas to staycation spots—that compare to your LA favorites.
Eater
It’s War as Americana Signs New Soup Dumpling Restaurant for Din Tai Fung Space
It’s been a summer of dumpling drama in Los Angeles, thanks to a big shake up at outdoor Rick Caruso-owned mall the Americana at Brand in Glendale. Last month, Eater was first to report that Taiwanese behemoth Din Tai Fung would be leaving the development, heading across the street instead to the Glendale Galleria. Now Eater has learned exclusively that none other than Paradise Dynasty, a separate dumpling operator known for its colorful food and booming growth across Asia, will take up at the former Din Tai Fung space. Talk about scandalous.
newportbeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Filmmaker Releases 50th Anniversary Edition of Classic Surf Film ‘Five Summer Stories’
Before Laguna Beach resident Greg MacGillivray was nominated for Academy Awards for his IMAX films “Dolphins” and “The Living Sea,” before he managed to haul a huge, heavy camera up an icy mountain slope to film scenes for the IMAX film “Everest,” before he went to Hollywood and worked on such films as Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” surf culture ruled his life.
getnews.info
Chronic Tacos To Make a Steller Stop at Bella Terra Location To Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary Tour
Authentic Mexican Restaurant Celebrates Two Decades of the Taco Life. WHAT: Hosted on Saturday, August 20th from 11AM – 1PM , the next stop in the 20th anniversary tour will be hosted at the Chronic Tacos in Bella Terra. Owned by Caleb Walker, who opened the store back in 2011 with the support of his brother, Paul Walker, this store will hold a celebration that includes a raffle and a meet and greet with Jackass legend and Chronic Tacos investor Jason Acuna, aka “Wee Man”. With ALL app users getting a free taco, this stop is here to bring the #TacoLife to Bella Terra. The raffle will provide an opportunity for winners to receive a plethora of prizes including free tacos for a year, a catering package from Chronic Tacos, Knotts Berry Farm tickets, as well as Chronic Tacos merch and gift cards. This is a SoCal celebration you won’t want to miss!
Comments / 0