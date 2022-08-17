Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Amarillo Has Some Very Interesting and Weird Street Names
Do you ever wonder how streets are named and how they come up with their names? Amarillo is filled with all sorts of weird street names. There are areas of town that have themes. Lonesome Dove division, yep all the streets are named after characters in the movie. Strawberry Fields, it's all street names of Beatle songs. There's an area where all the streets are named after Ivy League Schools. Downtown Amarillo is all Presidents' names.
Are You Really Safe Living in Potter County?
One of the things I loved about living in Amarillo is the fact that it is a great place to raise a family. It's a smaller town that doesn't necessarily feel small. We have stuff to do here constantly. Which is nice. I have been here for years, and the...
Catch 22? Amarillo Housing Prices Down, U.S. Prices Up
Sometimes buying a new car or looking for a house is like playing the lottery. You get your numbers, know precisely what you're looking to hit, then cross your fingers to find something that hits all the numbers. One of those numbers when it comes to searching for anything like...
Is Amarillo A Deserted, Decaying City? Guy On YouTube Says Yes.
To be fair, he's primarily talking about downtown. A guy on YouTube came through town, and decided to make a video. In it he highlights several of the attractions we're all familiar with. But first...he makes a trip downtown and doesn't paint a very nice picture of Yellow City. Deserted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDA
City of Amarillo applying new procedures to address trash service
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address trash service. “The Solid Waste Department is facing challenges right now, primarily a shortage of drivers due in part to illness,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “These new initiatives will help with trash pick-up.”
Amarillo reports lowest unemployment rate in state
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo area is tied for the lowest unemployment rate in the state of Texas, according to July data from the Texas Workforce Commission, released Friday. According to a news release from the commission, the Amarillo area recorded a not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.1%, tied with the Austin-Round Rock […]
abc7amarillo.com
City of Amarillo attempting to address trash service challenges, officials say
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — In response to challenges including employee shortages, the City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address trash service, city officials said Friday. “The Solid Waste Department is facing challenges right now, primarily a shortage of drivers due in part to...
Amarillo Buildings That Seem To Be Cursed – 3130 S. Soncy
Today we have another edition of Amarillo Cursed Buildings. Keep in mind when we say cursed we don't mean haunted or anything really negative, it's just buildings that have had multiple businesses in them over the years. Today we are looking at 3130 S. Soncy, for as young as this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to identify different cloud types
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— There are many different cloud types that change throughout our atmosphere day by day. Here is how you can identify the three basic cloud types and learn about their sub variations. When observing cloud types, you have to keep in mind that there are different levels that you’re looking at, as well […]
Myhighplains.com
Clean Juice Amarillo Celebrating Anniversary, Giving Away Car
Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
Amarillo ISD provides comment on Thursday threat at Caprock
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.) In an email sent out to parents and guardians Thursday evening, officials with Amarillo ISD provided further comment on Thursday morning’s incident at Caprock High School. The email said the following: Dear AISD Parents, We want to take this opportunity to reach out to you about reminding your student how important the […]
KFDA
Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Feeling Tired? No Worries More Caffeination Stations Coming to Amarillo!
The landscape of 34th and Georgia has been changing and it's getting ready to change further. The SE corner of 34th and Georgia is about to have a nice new building serving great caffeinated beverages. Scooter's Coffee is adding its second location to Amarillo. The corner of 34th and Georgia...
theshelbyreport.com
Producer Owned Beef Receives $12M For Processing Facility
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state will support the creation of Producer Owned Beef’s processing facility in Amarillo through the Texas Enterprise Fund. The facility is the first in the U.S. to be owned by cattle producers and operated by beef processing industry veterans. Abbott’s office presented...
How A Jewelry Store Robbery And Tortilla Made Amarillo History
Often, we hear wild tales of outlaws and bad men from the era when the Texas panhandle was still being settled. Rarely do those stories arise from the 1980s. For instance, do you remember how a jewelry store robbery and a tortilla made Amarillo history?. Does The Name Charles Rumbaugh...
kgncnewsnow.com
Lookout For the Crime Stoppers Car Show
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is hosting their 14th Annual Car Show on Saturday, September 23rd. It goes on at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 AM until 4 PM. General admission is $5 and kids under 10 are free, and all proceeds go to help Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers.
Myhighplains.com
Cask & Cork Hosting Jefferson Bourbon Dinner
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cask & Cork wants you to join them for great bourbon and great food on August 26th. Things kick off at 6:30 p.m. where there will be four bourbons paired with five dishes. Call 806-410-1113 to reserve your spot. Course 1 – House made smoked...
Clear the Shelters: Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo is a foster-based nonprofit made up of individual rescuers who work together to save stray and at-risk dogs. This year, they are joining NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative as they help change the lives of dogs in need and work to find them forever homes. Right […]
The 806 with Ro and Ron: Gladys’ Rib Shack
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For the last two years, Gladys’ Rib Shack owners Tony and Donita Terry’s been cooking up brisket, ribs, potato salad and a whole lot more for people all around Amarillo. They’re a mobile food truck so they stay on the go. This morning on The 806, we caught up with them […]
Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away free cake for 25th birthday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What better way to celebrate an entity’s 25th birthday than with some free cake. Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away that present on Sept. 1. Nothing Bundt Cakes announced Friday that the first 250 people who arrive at the Nothing Bundt Cakes in Amarillo, located at 2303 S. Georgia St., will […]
96.9 KISS FM
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0