Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
IGN
The World's Second Biggest Theater Chain Is Filing for Bankruptcy
Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld is preparing to file for bankruptcy within the next few weeks, after the post-pandemic return to cinemas didn't prove as profitable as expected. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the London-based Cineworld is expected to file for bankruptcy in both the UK and US having amassed $4.8 billion in debt. It operates more than 9,000 screens in 751 locations around the world, including Picturehouse and Cineworld cinemas in the UK and Ireland, Cinema City in Europe, Yes Planet in Israel, and Regal Cinemas in the U.S. It is the second largest theater chain in the world, following AMC, which has weathered post-pandemic issues partly because of becoming a meme stock.
IGN
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 and Sega Genesis Mini 2 - Full Game List Trailer
Here's your look at the 60 games included in the Sega Genesis Mini 2, featuring titles which span the Genesis as the SEGA CD platforms and includes new ports and previously unreleased games. The games include After Burner II, Fatal Fury 2, Golden Axe II, Phantasy Star II, Streets of Rage 3, Night Trap, Sonic The Hedgehog CD, and much more. The bonus games include previously unreleased titles Devi & Pii and Star Mobile, as well as new ports of Fantasy Zone, Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier), Spatter, Super Locomotive, and VS Puyo Puyo Sun.
IGN
Earth: Revival - Official Teaser Trailer
Earth: Revival is Nuverse's sci-fi open world survival game coming to PC and mobile in 2023. To take a look at the ravaged and destroyed planet Earth, you can pre-register for the Closed Beta Test now with exclusive in-game rewards via https://bit.ly/ignytbb Stay tuned for the latest updates of Earth: Revival on the official site and Facebook.
Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat: report
Japan is considering the deployment of more than 1,000 long-range cruise missiles to increase its ability to counter growing regional threats from China, local newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Sunday. But the ministry was also expected to ask approval for a list of unpriced items, including the development cost to upgrade the long-range cruise missiles, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said. hih/aha
IGN
Top Gun: Maverick Overtakes Avengers: Infinity War as the Sixth-Highest Grossing Movie in US History
Top Gun: Maverick has crossed another impressive milestone during its theatrical run as it has now officially passed Avengers: Infinity War to become the sixth-highest grossing movie in domestic box office history by earning $679 million. As reported by Box Office Mojo, Top Gun: Maverick now sits behind Black Panther's...
IGN
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - Game Modes Trailer
The latest trailer for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival showcases features and game modes coming to the rhythm game, including taiko mode, a tour of Taiko land, and more. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 23, 2022.
AP PHOTOS: ‘Wall of Death’ show delivers thrills, memories
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Stunt-driving enthusiasts waxed nostalgic when the “Wall of Death” came to Serbia’s capital. A cylinder-shaped wooden structure was put up by the Danube River in Belgrade so motorcyclists could drive up and around its walls, an act that appears to defy gravity but once was a fixture of carnivals in many parts of the world.
IGN
EXCLUSIVE: Indus Battle Royale Developers Open Up About the Lore and Gameplay Progression, Comparisons with Other Games, and Their Plan Moving Forward
We already know that SuperGaming is working on first fully made-in-India battle Royale title, Indus. From gunplay mechanics to some rough gameplay, we have already seen what the game has to offer. While there is still a long way to go for the game as we mentioned in our preview for the Community Playtest hosted by SuperGaming, there is a lot about that game that we still don't know, which is a good thing.
IGN
Fleeces - Holy Talisman Quests
There are five different Fleeces in Cult of the Lamb that can be unlocked by acquiring Holy Talisman fragments after completing short quests for various characters. This page will detail every available Fleece, as well as how to complete all character quests to obtain every Holy Talisman fragment. List of...
IGN
Farthest Frontier Early Access Video Review
Farthest Frontier Early Access reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. Performance issues and weird quirks of the gold economy are enough that it needs a bit more time in the early access oven, but there's a lot to dig into already thanks to the way it realistically gets into the weeds of food production and preservation in a middle ages village.
IGN
How to Watch Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon – Release Date, Episode Count, Cast
After a three-year hiatus, we're headed back to Westeros for an all-new prequel series set in the world of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon brings viewers back to the reign of House Targaryen, 200 years before the events of the original series, when King Viserys Targaryen ruled over the Seven Kingdoms with the help of 17 dragons. According to our House of the Dragon premiere review, it "feels like Game Of Thrones is back – and not in a Season 8 way."
IGN
Red Matter 2 Review
We’ve seen countless Cold War-inspired games but Red Matter 2 just might be my most memorable. Sure, there’s no Tim Curry with his barely restrained laughter at cheesy dialogue (a la Command & Conquer: Red Alert) and I’ll give you no awards for guessing who the fictional nations of Volgravia and the Atlantic Union are based on, yet Vertical Robot’s sequel to its 2018 VR puzzle adventure game offers something special. Red Matter 2’s thrilling interplanetary exploration hides an intriguing story that questions how far one nation would go for victory, and combines it with an emphasis on puzzle solving, object interaction, and environmental storytelling that could only work in VR.
IGN
Slaycation Paradise - Launch Trailer
Slaycation Paradise is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer for this game featuring twin-stick action mixed with tower defense.
IGN
Royal Greatsword
"Greatsword decorated in royal Carian Style. Favored weapon of Blaidd the Half-Wolf. In defiance of the fate he was born to, Blaidd swore to serve no master but Ranni. As proof. the sword was imbued with a cold magic at the moment oath was sworn." The Royal Greatsword Default Weapon...
IGN
One Redfall Mission Location Is Bigger Than Prey’s Entire Talos Space Station
Arkane has revealed that just one section of Redfall’s map is bigger in size than the entirety of Talos I, the space station setting of Prey. Speaking as part of the ‘Bringing Redfall to Life’ panel at Quakecon 2022, Redfall’s art director, Karen Segars, said: “The Talos in Prey was five football fields. The size of Redfall is kinda ‘hold my beer’ on that one.”
IGN
Thymesia - Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for Thymesia for another look at fearsome enemies and more from this action RPG. Thymesia is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In a kingdom where death spreads, play as a mysterious character known by the code name "Corvus"....
IGN
House of the Dragon: Series Premiere Review
House Of The Dragon’s premiere marks a strong, well-cast start to the Game Of Thrones spin-off. This feels very close to its predecessor in tone and content, but immediately establishes a struggle for power around an amiable, weak-willed king, and vivid new characters to fight those battles. We also have dragons, inbreeding, and resentment. It’s good to be back in backstabbing Westeros.
