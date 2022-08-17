Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Federal, Texas New Mexico groups work on produced water research
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Permian Basin oil and gas operators swimming in water they produce alongside crude and natural gas have long sought solutions to managing that water. Now they’re being joined at the federal and state levels in seeking solutions, and those...
CBS Austin
How much rain it will take to revive water-starved plants in Central Texas
This summer's drought and record-setting heat has many Central Texans celebrating Thursday's and Friday's rain. It's a relief for farmers, ranchers and the growers at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. "The drought we've been in is exceptional, so it's really pushing the limits of a lot of even our...
theshelbyreport.com
Producer Owned Beef Receives $12M For Processing Facility
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state will support the creation of Producer Owned Beef’s processing facility in Amarillo through the Texas Enterprise Fund. The facility is the first in the U.S. to be owned by cattle producers and operated by beef processing industry veterans. Abbott’s office presented...
abc7amarillo.com
Soaking rain likely for south Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Model guidance continues to suggest a southern trend in where the heaviest rain will fall this weekend. It's possible that a weak front from the north could drag some dry air into the northern Panhandles and limit any rainfall in the Oklahoma Panhandle. That being said, a big rain event is still on order for the southern Texas Panhandle for most locations south of I-40. Flooding could become a concern if rain rates exceed the grounds ability to absorb the moisture but overall concerns of this happening are very low given the rain may fall over a 12-24 hour period. The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted a good portion of the area for a slight risk of excessive rainfall on Saturday and Sunday but personal thoughts are that these outlooks are ruling on the side of caution.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Abbott holds statewide weather briefing amid excessive rain, flash flooding
AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott held a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials. Officials included; mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. Office Of The Governor, 8/20/22) via Office Of The Governor Greg […]
rrobserver.com
STUDY: New Mexico ranked worst state for obesity rate
Every single New Mexico county has become fatter over 10 years, finds study (county breakdown included). Colfax County residents have gained the most weight (13% more obese). Eddy County has gained the least weight (3%). Infographic included showing which states are the biggest losers (of lbs). At the end of...
KVUE
VERIFY: Yes, a January snowstorm followed by bitter cold is possible in Texas this winter
SAN ANTONIO — Most of this summer was plagued with very high temperatures, so many of us are looking to cooler weather. However, in tonight's VERIFY, we look into a long-term weather prediction that may be a little colder than many of you would like. THE QUESTION. The first...
Colorado firefighters battle persistent wildfires in Texas
A group of Colorado firefighters is hard at work battling wildfires in the western part of Texas.North Metro Fire Rescue District wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that the fires "keep cropping up.""Today, they did a lot of work sawing down brush and timber to create a perimeter and fire break around the fire," North Metro wrote.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOAT 7
Monsoon surge moving across New Mexico this weekend
A monsoon surge is moving into New Mexico and will impact several areas. Here's a look at what to expect across the state. There will be an increase in thunderstorms and rain later into Friday. Those storms will continue into Saturday with flash flooding threats. One of the at-risk places...
Is It Ever Legal For You To Turn Left At A Red Light In Texas?
One of my favorite lines from the movie Annie Hall is when the main character quips, "I don't want to move to any city where the only cultural advantage is being able to make a right turn on a red light." Recently, I began to wonder if there's ever a...
Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico?
HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a time when New Mexico’s farmers harvested tens of thousands of acres of chile a year. Last year, farmers harvested just 8,500 acres, a 75% decrease from the all-time high, back in the 1990s. In fact, in 2021 New Mexico had its smallest chile pepper production in more than a […]
Abbott says, Biden is "turning a blind eye to the historic border crisis Texas deals with every single day."
President Biden has yet to visit the southern border since taking office, turning a blind eye to the historic border crisis Texas deals with every single day. Unlike the President, Texas will never turn its back on the border & communities that are being impacted. Texas Gov Greg Abbott.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here Are Six Birds That Are Most Likely To See In Amarillo Texas
The Texas panhandle is home to a wide variety of wildlife. From reptiles to buffalo, we've got it all. Here's a look at six of the birds you can find living in Amarillo, Texas. House Sparrow. This is one we're all pretty familiar with. Mostly because they are absolutely everywhere.
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
What's been called one of Texas' "best kept secrets," the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it's the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain, flash flooding possible across all of New Mexico Saturday
Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible. Heavier rain is returning to the southern half of New Mexico Friday as a deep surge of monsoon moisture begins to move into...
KFDA
Pampafest to bring live music, food trucks, vendors to downtown Pampa this weekend
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Pampafest is set for this weekend with an all day celebration in downtown Pampa. The festival runs from 11:00 a.m. to midnight and will have vendors, bar and food trucks, live music and more. Tickets are $30 to $40 and VIP tickets are $150. For more...
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain moves into New Mexico this weekend
Drier air will limit storm chances in northern New Mexico Thursday, but rain is still likely in the southern half of the state. An impressive surge of monsoon moisture arrives this weekend bringing heavy rain to parts of the state. Drier air will bring a break from the rain north...
lascruces.com
Where to Soak in New Mexico
Hot springs represent a razón de ser in our beautiful state. You learn to love that smell (see the paragraph at the end of this list for your lesson as to why some have that special aroma). As the weather cools, it’s a particularly exceptional New Mexico experience.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
Why is the state sending stimulus checks to New Mexicans who have died?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has discovered the state is sending stimulus checks to people who’ve died. Some of their families are asking why. KRQE News 13 spoke with a woman who says she received two stimulus checks this month for her father who passed away nearly a year ago. Not only was […]
96.9 KISS FM
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0