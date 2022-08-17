ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearman, TX

MySanAntonio

Federal, Texas New Mexico groups work on produced water research

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Permian Basin oil and gas operators swimming in water they produce alongside crude and natural gas have long sought solutions to managing that water. Now they’re being joined at the federal and state levels in seeking solutions, and those...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

How much rain it will take to revive water-starved plants in Central Texas

This summer's drought and record-setting heat has many Central Texans celebrating Thursday's and Friday's rain. It's a relief for farmers, ranchers and the growers at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. "The drought we've been in is exceptional, so it's really pushing the limits of a lot of even our...
AUSTIN, TX
theshelbyreport.com

Producer Owned Beef Receives $12M For Processing Facility

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state will support the creation of Producer Owned Beef’s processing facility in Amarillo through the Texas Enterprise Fund. The facility is the first in the U.S. to be owned by cattle producers and operated by beef processing industry veterans. Abbott’s office presented...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Soaking rain likely for south Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Model guidance continues to suggest a southern trend in where the heaviest rain will fall this weekend. It's possible that a weak front from the north could drag some dry air into the northern Panhandles and limit any rainfall in the Oklahoma Panhandle. That being said, a big rain event is still on order for the southern Texas Panhandle for most locations south of I-40. Flooding could become a concern if rain rates exceed the grounds ability to absorb the moisture but overall concerns of this happening are very low given the rain may fall over a 12-24 hour period. The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted a good portion of the area for a slight risk of excessive rainfall on Saturday and Sunday but personal thoughts are that these outlooks are ruling on the side of caution.
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott holds statewide weather briefing amid excessive rain, flash flooding

AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott held a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials. Officials included; mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. Office Of The Governor, 8/20/22) via Office Of The Governor Greg […]
TEXAS STATE
rrobserver.com

STUDY: New Mexico ranked worst state for obesity rate

Every single New Mexico county has become fatter over 10 years, finds study (county breakdown included). Colfax County residents have gained the most weight (13% more obese). Eddy County has gained the least weight (3%). Infographic included showing which states are the biggest losers (of lbs). At the end of...
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
CBS Denver

Colorado firefighters battle persistent wildfires in Texas

A group of Colorado firefighters is hard at work battling wildfires in the western part of Texas.North Metro Fire Rescue District wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that the fires "keep cropping up.""Today, they did a lot of work sawing down brush and timber to create a perimeter and fire break around the fire," North Metro wrote.
TEXAS STATE
KOAT 7

Monsoon surge moving across New Mexico this weekend

A monsoon surge is moving into New Mexico and will impact several areas. Here's a look at what to expect across the state. There will be an increase in thunderstorms and rain later into Friday. Those storms will continue into Saturday with flash flooding threats. One of the at-risk places...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico?

HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a time when New Mexico’s farmers harvested tens of thousands of acres of chile a year. Last year, farmers harvested just 8,500 acres, a 75% decrease from the all-time high, back in the 1990s. In fact, in 2021 New Mexico had its smallest chile pepper production in more than a […]
AGRICULTURE
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain, flash flooding possible across all of New Mexico Saturday

Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible. Heavier rain is returning to the southern half of New Mexico Friday as a deep surge of monsoon moisture begins to move into...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain moves into New Mexico this weekend

Drier air will limit storm chances in northern New Mexico Thursday, but rain is still likely in the southern half of the state. An impressive surge of monsoon moisture arrives this weekend bringing heavy rain to parts of the state. Drier air will bring a break from the rain north...
ENVIRONMENT
lascruces.com

Where to Soak in New Mexico

Hot springs represent a razón de ser in our beautiful state. You learn to love that smell (see the paragraph at the end of this list for your lesson as to why some have that special aroma). As the weather cools, it’s a particularly exceptional New Mexico experience.
TRAVEL
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
