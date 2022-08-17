ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Study: Portland near bottom of recovering downtowns

By KOIN 6 News
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XsLM4_0hKaoGIW00 CORRECTION: The University of California Berkeley says only 41% of foot traffic has returned since the pandemic.

A study published by the University of California Berkeley says Portland's downtown is one of the slowest to recover after the pandemic compared to other larger cities.

The data comes from 62 cities across the U.S. and Canada , with Portland currently ranked 60.

Researchers at U.C. Berkeley mapped two years' worth of cell phone data to see how many people are going back to downtown businesses such as shops and restaurants.

For the last two years, downtown Portland has consistently ranked in the bottom half, with the exception of one time, at the beginning of the pandemic.

Downtown Portland ranked close to the very bottom starting in September 2020 after the city experienced a summer of nightly protests that often turned violent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hKaoGIW00

The U.C. Berkeley study says downtown Portland has recovered 41% of pre-pandemic traffic. Only two other cities had a lower recovery rate, Cleveland (36%) and San Francisco (31%).

KOIN 6 News talked to John Horvick with the local polling company, DHM Research, regarding the concerns about downtown that were in their most recent polling data this spring.

"Visible homelessness, concerns about safety, whether that's shootings or interacting with people in mental health crisis, trash and litter, boarded up buildings, it's those sorts of things Portlanders tell us that's worrisome," Horvick said.

A previous version of this story said 31% of Portland's foot traffic has recovered.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group.

Comments / 7

Chris Cross Applesauce
3d ago

The town is overrun with thugs, drugs and homeless. Clean it up and maybe people will come back but right now the average person is not a priority to the local government.

Reply(1)
4
Stamp Collector
3d ago

You can’t begin to recover when the rate of decline outpaces any positive reforms. The problem is rooted in the misguided leadership and progressive politics.

Reply
4
 

