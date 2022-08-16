ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Brothers Tucker and Tayton Heard both love to play football

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VsmSZ_0hKaeEkK00
Tayton, left, and Tucker, right, are both brothers who attend Milam Magnet and both love to play football and other sports. Courtesy Photo

SEND US YOUR CHAMPS!

Champs is a new weekly feature in the OA. It is open to those ages 14 and younger.

Nominate your athlete by emailing [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Welcome to Champs, a new weekly feature intended to brag a bit on some of Odessa’s younger athletes. Want to nominate a Champ? Email [email protected] oaoa. com. All sports are welcome for athletes 14 and younger.

Meet this week’s Champs: Tucker and Tayton Heard

Names: Tucker Heard & Tayton Heard

Parents: Shalon and Tabitha Heard

Age and grades: Tucker is 8 and in third grade and Tayton is 10 and in fifth grade.

School: Milam Magnet.

Tucker’s sports: 7 on 7 football, Tackle Football and Baseball

Tayton’s sports: 7 on 7 Football, Tackle football and Flag Football

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sThG_0hKaeEkK00

What is your favorite sport and why?

Tucker – Baseball, I like hitting the ball as hard as I can.

Tayton – Tackle Football, because I get to tackle people, and throw the ball down field.

Tucker’s best coaches: Coach Spank, because he does the best tackling drills.

Coach Jeremy, he let’s us play football games and gets us ice cream when we do good.

Tayton’s best coaches: Chance Sherrod, because he makes me laugh and he taught me a lot on both sides of the ball.

Coach Ray – Cause he believes in me.

Coach Shalon (Dad) – Because he is a good offensive coach, and pushes me hard, it makes me a better player.

Tucker’s best sports memory: When my Brother Tate threw me the ball in 7 on 7 and I came out of no where caught the ball and scored a touchdown.

Tayton’s best sports memory: I got a Pick 6 at Nationals in Florida. The receiver tipped the ball I caught it and ran it in for 6. Tied the game. 2nd memory- getting named MVP of the 7 on 7 Championship Game.

The greatest pro athlete is:

Tucker – Tyreek Hill “because he is the fastest person on the NFL.”

Tayton – C.D. Lamb is the “greatest because he runs solid routes, has good hands and is fast.”

Both Tucker and Tayton say their father, Shalon, helps them with sports and makes them work hard to get better. They also appreciate mom Tabitha, Tayton said, because she “makes me believe in myself, gives me a good speech before every game and encourage me to do better.”

Tucker isn’t sure about his life as an adult yet but may want to be a pro baseball player and Tayton wants to “work hard, stay focused, graduate from Permian, and go to Texas Tech. Then get drafted into the NFL.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Asxk_0hKaeEkK00

Both have been involved in many Odessa events.

Tucker – Plays Tackle Football for the J.V. PBYFL Panthers. Played up with his brother on the Bombers for the PBYFL spring season and they won the Championship. He also plays Baseball at Sherwood. He was chosen for the Allstar team last fall, and has won The PBYFL overall MVP player if the year Flag division.

Tayton – Plays Tackle football for the Varstiy PBYFL Panthers. He also plays Flag football for Under Armor league. They won the local Championship and just got back from Nationals in Florida. He also plays for the Bombers 7 on 7 team, they won the Championship this spring and Tayton was named Game MVP. He is a 2 time Offensive PBYFL MVP of the year winner and was also chosen for the All Star team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dwjgu_0hKaeEkK00

Tucker says the coolest thing about him is that he is fast and Tayton says he never gives up.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

Former Pro-Boxer returns home to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -One Midlander is making his way back home and hanging the gloves up after a career in boxing. Some people may know him as the West Texas warrior, but his family and friends, know him as Michael Dutchover. And he is back in Midland to coach at...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa mom overcomes adversity, cooks up success

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa single mom Yvette Hernandez has come a long way and overcome some major obstacles. She says she went from being addicted to drugs to now running a successful food truck and growing catering business. And she says none of it would have been possible without a family that refused to […]
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?

School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Odessa, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
Odessa, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!

Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
ABC Big 2 News

Basin Bites: Big E’s Xpress makes eating food fun

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – You can learn a lot about this food truck simply from it’s name. Big E’s Xpress serves up big dishes with big flavor. Erica Garcia opened up the food truck right before the pandemic, and despite all the obstacles that come with owning your own business, she says it’s all been […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Tackle Football#Baseball Player#Flag Football#American Football#Champs
ABC Big 2 News

Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown

Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
LAGO VISTA, TX
NewsWest 9

18-wheeler rolled over at intersection of I-20 and Loop 250

MIDLAND, Texas — An 18 wheeler has rolled over this morning in Midland at the intersection of Loop 250 and I-20. This incident led to traffic delays in the area as crews worked to clean up the mess. At this time, we know that the crew was looking to turn over the 18 wheeler to its proper position.
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Major Cartel Meth Distribution Ring Busted in Permian Basin

MIDLAND - Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 264 months in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector...
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsWest 9

City of Midland closes several low-water crossings due to rain

MIDLAND, Texas — Update: The Mulberry Draw near De Zavala Elementary has reopened. The City of Midland has closed several low-water crossings due to rain. Some of the low-water crossings closed include the Mulberry Draw, Midland Draw and Scharbauer Draw. These closures will impact school drop-off at multiple Midland ISD schools.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland, Odessa residents notice higher water bills

MIDLAND, Texas — Over the last few months, people in Midland and Odessa have seen a rise in their bills. On one social medium platform for neighbors, residents expressed how they've seen their water bill go up fast. "I have lived at my address for three years. Our water...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

OPD confirms 79-year-old missing woman has been found

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department says 79-year-old Helen Woods has been found!. _______________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: OPD needs your help locating 79-year-old Helen Woods. She has a medical condition and was last seen in this red 2012 Buick Lacross on Dixie and University around 10 am...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

OPD asks for help locating missing person

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman in Odessa. 79-year-old Helen Woods has a medical condition and was last seen in a 2012 red Buick LaCrosse on August 20 at 10:00 a.m. on Dixie and University. Contact the Odessa Police Department...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Community comes together to help one of OPD’s finest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- First responders and community members gathered at the Ector County Coliseum Thursday afternoon for a fundraiser in honor of Corporal Mike Troglin who is fighting stage 4 brain and lung cancer. The Burgers for Mike event helped raise money for Troglin and his family to aid in his fight.  “It’s just great to […]
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
344
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy