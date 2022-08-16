Read full article on original website
wengradio.com
North Port Police “Operation Clean Streets”
Over the past several months detectives with the Special Investigations Unit conducted Operation Clean Streets. The goal is to keep our community safe by keeping these deadly chemicals out of our community. This operation concentrated on enforcing drug related crimes that were occurring within the City of North Port. Detectives...
WINKNEWS.com
17-year-old accused of striking 2 teens with car faces judge
A 17-year-old girl who was arrested after hitting two students waiting for their bus at a stop was given home detention on Saturday morning. The girl, who WINK News is not naming, told her dad she panicked and drove away after striking 16-year-olds Nancy and Daniel Bernardo near the Orange River Boulevard and Lorriane Drive intersection in Lee County.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
Deputies ID man who struck deputy with machete, officials say
Deputies have identified a man who struck a deputy with a machete, the sheriff's office announced Friday.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts DUI saturation patrol
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted a DUI Saturation patrol according to a release from the Office. The Patrol took place on Friday, August 19th and according to the release resulted in three misdemeanor arrests on traffic-related charges, 35 written citations, several warnings, and two arrests of impaired drivers.
70-year-old woman missing in St. Pete, has health problems, police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department said it is looking for a missing 70-year-old woman last seen Friday.
Suspect in Downtown Fort Myers shooting turns herself in
Jasmine Battle wanted in relation to an early morning shooting in Downtown Fort Myers has turned herself into the Fort Myers Police Department Friday night.
Man tries to run over ex-boyfriend at Southwest Florida airport
A man's been arrested after attempting to run over his ex-boyfriend at a Southwest Florida airport parking lot.
Sarasota deputy cut with machete; suspect shot dead
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said one deputy was sliced by a machete before other deputies shot and killed a suspect who allegedly broke into a home.
Longboat Observer
Man, two children injured in Siesta Key pedestrian incident
Two children and an adult were seriously injured on Siesta Key on Thursday night when they were struck in a crosswalk by a sport-utility vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. A 47-year-old man, a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after the 8:47 p.m....
Bradenton police: Man arrested, charged after shooting fiancé in both legs
BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton man was arrested for shooting his 38-year-old fiancé in both legs Wednesday morning, according to police. Jason Smith, 44, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and is currently in custody at the Sarasota County jail, Bradenton police wrote in a statement.
5 stole over $200K in jewelry, bags from Sarasota home, police say
Sarasota police arrested five people who they said were involved in a burglary that took over $200,000 in jewelry, handbags, and other items from a local home.
1 adult, 2 kids seriously injured after crash in Sarasota crosswalk: FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an SUV hit three people walking in a crosswalk on Thursday night which left them seriously injured.
International Business Times
High School Teacher Arrested For Hiding Missing Teen In Her Home For Days
A Florida high school teacher has been arrested for hiding a missing teen inside her home for days, police said. The unidentified minor, who was reported missing on Aug.12 by his parents, was found Wednesday inside the home of Kelly Simpson at Port Charlotte. Cops responded to the information they...
13 people charged with retail theft in Sarasota
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota Thursday.
Florida Teacher Arrested Concealing Missing Child In Her Home
A missing teen has been safely recovered after they were concealed inside of a teacher’s home. Deputies say investigators were attempting to locate a missing juvenile who was reported missing by his parents on August 12, 2022, and that information they received led them to
WINKNEWS.com
Bus driver injured after crash with pickup truck at Fort Myers intersection
On Wednesday morning, a bus collided with a pickup truck at a Fort Myers intersection, leaving the bus driver with minor injuries. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a bus from Hope PACE collided with a pickup truck at Fowler Street and Carrell Road shortly before 7 a.m. It is not known if any children were aboard the bus, but none were said to need transportation for injuries.
Target ‘contactor’ ELECTROCUTED to death working in Fort Meyers, Florida store with tragic details revealed
A HORRIFIC accident at a local Target is being investigated after a contractor was electrocuted to death in the store, cops say. The shocking incident occurred on Tuesday at a Target in Fort Mayers, Florida. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, an outside contractor was on a lift performing...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral police file for ownership of arrested man’s animals
The Cape Coral Police Department has filed to take ownership of animals that belonged to a man accused of abusing them. According to court documents, CCPD filed for the ownership of 12 animals owned by Eric Belanger, 49, who was arrested on Friday and is accused of starving the animals. The filing is specifically to prevent the previous owners from maintaining ownership of the animals. The animals include seven dogs (five of which were found to be emaciated), two tortoises, two iguanas and a guinea pig.
New owner of Bradenton car wash refuses to honor old gift certificates
Seventy-nine-year-old Sue Adams likes to keep her garage-kept car clean. For years, she was loyal customer of the Blue Dolphin Car Wash on Cortez Road in Bradenton.
