Read full article on original website
Related
kiowacountypress.net
North Dakota DHS audit finds $629 million in financial errors
(The Center Square) - An audit of the North Dakota Department of Human Services found $629 million in financial statement errors made by DHS in its annual comprehensive financial report. While details on the errors were not specified, the North Dakota Auditor's Office said adding guardrails that include accurate recording...
kxnet.com
KX Conversation: Legal Services for North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our August 18th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Mikayla Jablonski Jahner, a North Dakota Legal Aid for Legal Services of North Dakota. During the conversation, Jahner discussed the various types of legal aid they provide for those in North Dakota and on you can access them for yourself.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota State Penitentiary Guard missed check in day of Isaak suicide
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol says in a new report that a state penitentiary guard didn't follow policy on the day Chad Isaak committed suicide. The report released Wednesday says Correctional Officer Sergeant Deandre Adams missed two check-ins with Isaak the day the convicted quadruple murderer died.
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most super commuters in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nd.gov
Burgum creates Red Tape Reduction Working Group to reduce burdens, lower costs of regulation
BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today issued an executive order creating a Red Tape Reduction Working Group to bolster ongoing efforts to identify antiquated, unnecessary and burdensome regulations, rules and policies that could be changed or eliminated to reduce burdens and lower costs for North Dakota citizens and the private sector and make state government more efficient, effective and nimble.
KFYR-TV
Cyber-attack on WSI gains access to personal data of North Dakotans
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Workforce Safety & Insurance (WSI) says it was a victim of a cyber security attack on June 28, which involved personal data of more than 180 people. A WSI employee noticed unusual activity on their computer after opening an email attachment and reported the...
KFYR-TV
Hearing aids will soon be offered over the counter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hearing aids are now more accessible. On Tuesday, the FDA approved hearing aids can now be sold over the counter, without a prescription. The New York Times states the over-the-counter devices will also cost less. “If you bought them over the counter there would be no...
North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The school board in North Dakota’s most populous city reversed course Thursday on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings, following complaints from conservative lawmakers and an angry backlash from citizens around the country. Seven of the nine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hoeven welcomes home North Dakota National Guard Unit
Last year, Hoeven attended the 835th send-off ceremony where he extended his appreciation to the members and their families for making this sacrifice on behalf of our nation.
nd.gov
ND-founded multi-state cyber command expands
North Dakota State Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley today announced additional state governments have signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to join the Joint-Cybersecurity Operations Command Center (J-CSOC), nearing a total of 20% of states in the nation agreeing to participate in this endeavor. The J-CSOC, founded by North Dakota, is the first in the country to establish, facilitate and accommodate direct state-to-state sharing of cyber threat intelligence.
KFYR-TV
Arguments to be heard in Burleigh County in abortion rights lawsuit
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley certified North Dakota’s trigger law that would effectively make abortion illegal in the state. The Red River Women’s Clinic, the only abortion clinic in the state, challenged the ban.
KFYR-TV
Pilot project could improve water quality in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota and the federal government have been paying farmers and ranchers for more than thirty years to commit to practices that protect water quality. But now, after questioning the efficiency of the program, the Department of Environmental Quality and a private organization in Fargo are partnering to find more effective methods of conservation that might cost less. Joel Crane has more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
KFYR-TV
No takers for east-west pipeline in North Dakota yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There was little interest from the private sector to invest in a natural gas pipeline from the Bakken oil patch to the eastern part of the state. No companies applied for a $150 million grant from the state of North Dakota to build the pipeline by the deadline, which was Monday. The money is available from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act, which was created to assist states after the pandemic.
KELOLAND TV
Panel OKs projects at five South Dakota airports
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen, Eagle Butte, Pierre, Spearfish and Wall can look forward to federal improvements at their local airfields. The South Dakota Aeronautics Commission gave the green light Thursday to the projects. Aberdeen will see a $3.78 million apron expansion. The FAA will pay 95%, with state...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota staying diligent about zebra mussels after two new populations found in South Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Specialists with North Dakota Game and Fish are keeping a close eye on zebra mussels after they were found in two lakes on opposite ends of South Dakota last month. Aquatic nuisance experts say they have 14 watercraft inspectors throughout the state. And while they’re still...
KELOLAND TV
A public schedule for South Dakota’s governor?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From the early 2000s to January 2019, South Dakota news outlets received a weekly “heads-up” from the governor’s office about planned public events for state government agencies and public appearances on the governor’s schedule. The weekly notice was called “News...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Still Shutting out Local Press, Breaking Gubernatorial Tradition of Openness
KELO-TV notes that the Noem Administration continues to distinguish itself in shutting out the local press. Angela Kennecke, one of KELO-TV’s most experienced and respected reporters, has had trouble getting interviews with state officials since 2020. Yesterday Kennecke tweeted that she apparently remains in the Governor’s doghouse:. Long-time...
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: What Are The 5 Strangest Town Names In North Dakota?
Back with another Top 5 list. This time we have to do a bit of digging. Dig for what you may ask? The weirdest town names in The Rough Rider state. So sit back, relax, and scratch your head at the sight of these bizarre town names in North Dakota.
Another Restaurant In Bismarck Closes Due To Lack Of Employees
According to their Facebook page, this is a temporary close.
Comments / 0