BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There was little interest from the private sector to invest in a natural gas pipeline from the Bakken oil patch to the eastern part of the state. No companies applied for a $150 million grant from the state of North Dakota to build the pipeline by the deadline, which was Monday. The money is available from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act, which was created to assist states after the pandemic.

1 DAY AGO