Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Ken Norton Talks Return to UCLA, Changes in Recruiting, His Linebackers
UCLA linebackers coach Ken Norton talked about returning to UCLA as a coach, how campus has changed, how the recruiting game has changed since he was last coaching in college, and evaluates a couple of his linebackers.
247Sports
PHOTOS: USC offense trying to find ways to utilize its top weapons
USC football returned to Howard Jones Field Tuesday after spending much of its first full week of fall camp at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans began their camp at the on-campus practice field 11 days earlier, but in the interim, the Trojans had spent most of their practice sessions warming up the Coliseum for what has the potential to be a red-hot home schedule, particularly for the USC offense, this season. The Trojans will open the Lincoln Riley Era in the Coliseum against Rice in what is expected to be a blowout with USC favored by more than 30 points.
247Sports
Brian Odom talks USC linebackers, what Eric Gentry brings to group
USC’s eight scholarship inside linebackers in the room with position coach Brian Odom are as competitive as they come, mainly due to the expectations set. Those expectations arise from the coaching staff but also by the players themselves. The reps on the first team “are a premium,” as Odom...
247Sports
In line for an expanded role, defensive end Rodas Johnson working to sustain consistency
MADISON, Wis. — When Rodas Johnson gets on a heater, he can be one of the most forceful playmakers on the Wisconsin Badgers’ defense. Staying hot and productive, though, has always been the question. The 6-foot-2, 291-pound defensive end has been a headache for offensive linemen in spurts....
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Late Kick: Oregon is an overrated team heading into 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Oregon is an overrated team heading into the 2022 season.
247Sports
Harsin says Tigers not ready to play smart football
AUBURN, Alabama–Two weeks before season two as head coach of the Tigers, Bryan Harsin didn’t mince words about an aspect of the 2022 Auburn football team that he said needs improvement. Major improvement. Harsin made it quite clear that the mental aspect of the team’s performance is not...
247Sports
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
247Sports
Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice No. 14 on Howard Jones Field
Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Jack Smith and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans fall practice No. 14 held on Howard Jones Field. They discuss remaining positional battles and comments made by Trojan head coach Lincoln Riley in his post-practice presser. This is the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
Ex-Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey discusses Rice career, position change
Luke McCaffrey has had quite the experience as a college football quarterback. After being at Nebraska for two seasons, he transferred to Louisville in 2021, only to then transfer to Rice a short period of time later. McCaffrey signed up as a quarterback, but enters 2022 season preparing to be a wide receiver for the Owls.
247Sports
Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains what stood out from team’s 2nd scrimmage
Following Georgia’s first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made it clear the team had a ways to go on both sides of the ball. While there is still room for further improvement, Smart made it clear there were some positives to take from the Bulldogs’ latest scrimmage.
247Sports
Iowa State commit JJ Kohl explains why this season takes on an even deeper meaning
Headed into his final season of high school football, Ankeny four-star quarterback JJ Kohl has plenty of expectations set for himself and his team, including getting to the state championship game, and leaving with a victory. On top of that, the Iowa State commit’s success on the field could hopefully...
247Sports
Mario Cristobal shares his thoughts on the second scrimmage of camp
The Miami Hurricanes football program held its second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday afternoon at Greentree Practice Field. It is the 14th practice of camp for UM. The defense, which has been bolstered by a large number of transfers, won the first scrimmage of camp and the offense entered Saturday's session looking to respond.
NFL・
247Sports
Michigan football: Major buzz surrounding true freshman WR, 4-star recruit Darrius Clemons
Michigan Wolverines true-freshman wide receiver Darrius Clemons is already turning heads prior to the start of the 2022 season. At Wednesday’s practice, Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine raved about Clemons, saying the wideout seems poised to follow up on his big spring game where he caught three passes for 52 yards and one touchdown.
247Sports
Why Michigan coaches rave about Kenneth Grant
When the Michigan football team signed the majority of its 2022 class last December, Jim Harbaugh joked that Kenneth Grant was his favorite personality of the bunch. “Kenneth Grant is my favorite. There’s nobody I like more than Kenneth Grant,” Harbaugh said at the time. “Ton of personality and not in a show-off way or anything. Good, genuine, down-to-earth guy.”
247Sports
Watch: Cade Stover's mom reacts to her son being named Ohio State captain
Cade Stover isn't the biggest star on the field for Ohio State, at least not yet. The tight end served as a backup to Jeremy Ruckert last year, in addition to moving to the defensive side of the ball and playing linebacker for the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. But Stover has made a major impact off the field for the Scarlet and Gray.
247Sports
LSU coach Brian Kelly says quarterback competition is down to Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier
It seems as if LSU football’s quarterback competition is gaining some clarity. With just around two weeks until the season begins, Tigers coach Brian Kelly narrowed the battle down to two names following LSU’s Saturday scrimmage. A decision could be made in the not too distant future as well.
247Sports
Elite EDGE Damon Wilson plans to officially visit Miami
© 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports
Dan Lanning singles out multiple young Ducks following scrimmage
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning provided some insight into a few younger Ducks who showcased good football at times during Oregon's second scrimmage of fall camp. It was a chance to hear from Lanning and get his perspective on what Ducks could potentially make an impact on Oregon's season as a newcomer later this fall.
247Sports
Emory Jones named ASU starting QB
Emory Jones will be Arizona State's starting quarterback to open the season, head coach Herm Edwards announced Thursday. The Sun Devils will be heavily reliant on the experience and dual-threat ability of Jones, a junior who beat out Alabama sophomore transfer Paul Tyson and sophomore Trenton Bourguet to win the job after he transferred from Florida following spring football.
247Sports
USC defensive line coach Shaun Nua wants to establish more depth along the line
With fall camp coming to a close, it’s clear for Shaun Nua where the group hasn’t made progress at: “Depth.”. The defensive line and rush group have become alarmingly thin with players coming in and out of Rehab Island. Korey Foreman, Solomon Tuliaupupu, Romello Height and Solomon Byrd have all battled some form of injury through camp.
Comments / 0