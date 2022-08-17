ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

PHOTOS: USC offense trying to find ways to utilize its top weapons

USC football returned to Howard Jones Field Tuesday after spending much of its first full week of fall camp at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans began their camp at the on-campus practice field 11 days earlier, but in the interim, the Trojans had spent most of their practice sessions warming up the Coliseum for what has the potential to be a red-hot home schedule, particularly for the USC offense, this season. The Trojans will open the Lincoln Riley Era in the Coliseum against Rice in what is expected to be a blowout with USC favored by more than 30 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Brian Odom talks USC linebackers, what Eric Gentry brings to group

USC’s eight scholarship inside linebackers in the room with position coach Brian Odom are as competitive as they come, mainly due to the expectations set. Those expectations arise from the coaching staff but also by the players themselves. The reps on the first team “are a premium,” as Odom...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyebrow
247Sports

Harsin says Tigers not ready to play smart football

AUBURN, Alabama–Two weeks before season two as head coach of the Tigers, Bryan Harsin didn’t mince words about an aspect of the 2022 Auburn football team that he said needs improvement. Major improvement. Harsin made it quite clear that the mental aspect of the team’s performance is not...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report

Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
247Sports

Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice No. 14 on Howard Jones Field

Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Jack Smith and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans fall practice No. 14 held on Howard Jones Field. They discuss remaining positional battles and comments made by Trojan head coach Lincoln Riley in his post-practice presser. This is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Ex-Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey discusses Rice career, position change

Luke McCaffrey has had quite the experience as a college football quarterback. After being at Nebraska for two seasons, he transferred to Louisville in 2021, only to then transfer to Rice a short period of time later. McCaffrey signed up as a quarterback, but enters 2022 season preparing to be a wide receiver for the Owls.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Mario Cristobal shares his thoughts on the second scrimmage of camp

The Miami Hurricanes football program held its second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday afternoon at Greentree Practice Field. It is the 14th practice of camp for UM. The defense, which has been bolstered by a large number of transfers, won the first scrimmage of camp and the offense entered Saturday's session looking to respond.
NFL
247Sports

Why Michigan coaches rave about Kenneth Grant

When the Michigan football team signed the majority of its 2022 class last December, Jim Harbaugh joked that Kenneth Grant was his favorite personality of the bunch. “Kenneth Grant is my favorite. There’s nobody I like more than Kenneth Grant,” Harbaugh said at the time. “Ton of personality and not in a show-off way or anything. Good, genuine, down-to-earth guy.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Watch: Cade Stover's mom reacts to her son being named Ohio State captain

Cade Stover isn't the biggest star on the field for Ohio State, at least not yet. The tight end served as a backup to Jeremy Ruckert last year, in addition to moving to the defensive side of the ball and playing linebacker for the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. But Stover has made a major impact off the field for the Scarlet and Gray.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Dan Lanning singles out multiple young Ducks following scrimmage

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning provided some insight into a few younger Ducks who showcased good football at times during Oregon's second scrimmage of fall camp. It was a chance to hear from Lanning and get his perspective on what Ducks could potentially make an impact on Oregon's season as a newcomer later this fall.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Emory Jones named ASU starting QB

Emory Jones will be Arizona State's starting quarterback to open the season, head coach Herm Edwards announced Thursday. The Sun Devils will be heavily reliant on the experience and dual-threat ability of Jones, a junior who beat out Alabama sophomore transfer Paul Tyson and sophomore Trenton Bourguet to win the job after he transferred from Florida following spring football.
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy