Read full article on original website
Related
theprescotttimes.com
HIGH ALERT MISSING JUVENILE TEEN
The Prescott Valley Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a missing teen. Maylani Rutlidge disappeared from her home in Prescott Valley early last night. Maylani is described as a black female, 4’11”, 120 lbs, Hazel eyes, and blond/brown hair that is tied up. She was last seen wearing a LSW black sweater and blue jeans.
AZFamily
Yavapai County school resource officer comforts scared girl at an elementary school
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The start of a new school year can be a scary time for young children, but thanks to the compassion of a school resource officer, one young girl found comfort in being at school. A Facebook post shared by a Daniel Bright Elementary School faculty member...
kyma.com
Counties with the most super commuters in Arizona
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
Free-use fuelwood available north of Flagstaff
Verde Valley News – Between 75 and 100 cords of firewood located north of Flagstaff will be available to collect for free beginning Thursday morning. The Little Springs free use fuelwood area is located northwest of Highway 180. It can be accessed by following Forest Road 151 north for 1.5 miles before taking a slight [...] This post Free-use fuelwood available north of Flagstaff originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Monsoon storm hits parts of Phoenix and west Valley cities Saturday evening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While heavy rain fell earlier Saturday in isolated areas of Pinal and Coconino counties, storm activity is increasing north and south of the Valley this afternoon. Saturday is a First Alert Weather day, as much of the state is under a Flood Watch until 11...
One killed in crossover crash on U.S. 93 near Congress
The Arizona Department of Public Safety say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on U.S. 93 near Congress.
SignalsAZ
Listen to the Major Lightening Strike at CAFMA’s Glassford Hill Communications Site
According to Central Arizona Fire and Medical on Facebook, on August 1st, 2022, at approx. 14:07, CAFMA experienced a major lightning event at their Glassford Hill Communications site. Although the damage was critical, the sound in the video is incredible! Listen in:. The post continues, “it damaged critical equipment, which...
theprescotttimes.com
Community Clean up for Seligman
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Seligman. The cleanup will be at the Seligman Transfer Station, 55799 N. Seligman Landfill Road. The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents for no charge on September 16th,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona’s tourism revenue slows down
Two years since the global pandemic, Sedona’s businesses are just now seeing a drop in sales. Unlike many towns and cities across the country, Sedona did not see a loss of revenue or tourism during the summer and spring of 2020 and 2021. But now, the Sedona Chamber of...
Comments / 0