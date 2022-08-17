ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

HIGH ALERT MISSING JUVENILE TEEN

The Prescott Valley Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a missing teen. Maylani Rutlidge disappeared from her home in Prescott Valley early last night. Maylani is described as a black female, 4’11”, 120 lbs, Hazel eyes, and blond/brown hair that is tied up. She was last seen wearing a LSW black sweater and blue jeans.
Counties with the most super commuters in Arizona

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
Free-use fuelwood available north of Flagstaff

Verde Valley News – Between 75 and 100 cords of firewood located north of Flagstaff will be available to collect for free beginning Thursday morning. The Little Springs free use fuelwood area is located northwest of Highway 180. It can be accessed by following Forest Road 151 north for 1.5 miles before taking a slight [...] This post Free-use fuelwood available north of Flagstaff originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Community Clean up for Seligman

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Seligman. The cleanup will be at the Seligman Transfer Station, 55799 N. Seligman Landfill Road. The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents for no charge on September 16th,...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Sedona’s tourism revenue slows down

Two years since the global pandemic, Sedona’s businesses are just now seeing a drop in sales. Unlike many towns and cities across the country, Sedona did not see a loss of revenue or tourism during the summer and spring of 2020 and 2021. But now, the Sedona Chamber of...
SEDONA, AZ

