ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
azbex.com

Prescott Looks at Water Project Questions

During a recent presentation to Prescott City Council about the City’s planned $60M Water Production and Intermediate Pump Station project, Councilmembers, Public Works staff and the City Attorney paused to review whether or not the project should have triggered a public vote before it got underway. The project covers...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott City Council Approves Storm Ranch Open Space Purchase

On Aug 19th, Prescott City Council approved an expenditure in the amount of $7,144,400 (+ closing costs and survey) authorizing the purchase of 301.57 acres for the purpose of natural open space in the Granite Dells. This strategic acquisition of property meets the criteria as set forth in the 2009 Council-adopted Open Space Master Plan.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Overnight Lane Closures on State Route 89 in Chino Valley Aug. 21-23

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for overnight lane closures on State Route 89 at the Road 3 North intersection (milepost 326) while crews install a new traffic loop detector system. The following restrictions will occur nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday night, Aug....
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Free-use fuelwood available north of Flagstaff

Verde Valley News – Between 75 and 100 cords of firewood located north of Flagstaff will be available to collect for free beginning Thursday morning. The Little Springs free use fuelwood area is located northwest of Highway 180. It can be accessed by following Forest Road 151 north for 1.5 miles before taking a slight [...] This post Free-use fuelwood available north of Flagstaff originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
SignalsAZ

Volunteer for the Town of Prescott Valley

The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals and the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

B&B overlooks historic downtown Globe in Arizona

The vision behind the Tavern Hotel in Cottonwood is to provide luxury at an affordable price. Quaint Tucson Inn provides history lessons for its guests. Built in 1877 Amory Park Inn is located in the heart of one of Tucson’s old neighborhoods. Tombstone's Monument Ranch is the perfect 'city...
GLOBE, AZ
kyma.com

Counties with the most super commuters in Arizona

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Development Plan#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Baja Pv Apartments#Baja Apartments
Sedona Red Rock News

Sedona’s tourism revenue slows down

Two years since the global pandemic, Sedona’s businesses are just now seeing a drop in sales. Unlike many towns and cities across the country, Sedona did not see a loss of revenue or tourism during the summer and spring of 2020 and 2021. But now, the Sedona Chamber of...
SEDONA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Community Clean up for Seligman

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Seligman. The cleanup will be at the Seligman Transfer Station, 55799 N. Seligman Landfill Road. The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents for no charge on September 16th,...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
prescottenews.com

Fatal Bicycle Collision – Prescott Police Department

On August 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 p.m. the Prescott Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard for a bicyclist that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 47-year-old Prescott resident was riding an electric assist bicycle on Sunrise Boulevard when the rider struck the back of a properly parked vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital for his injuries.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

NOW THE TOP 10 NEWS STORIES OF YAVAPAI COUNTY

Lightning caused wildfire burning on Granite Mountain. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. What You Need To Know at Mortimer Farms. August 2022. M T W T F S S. 15161718192021. 22232425262728. 293031. Empire Detail. Advert...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley

PHOENIX — Monsoon thunderstorms are slamming parts of Arizona, and some of those storms are making their way into the Valley. Earlier in the day, storms pummeled the Flagstaff area, leading to some Flash Flood Warnings being issued. The monsoon season has been active up north. Residents have been...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle

Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen tan 2006 Chevy Tahoe. The vehicle has faded paint and the rear right side window falls into the door. The vehicle was stolen on August 16, 2022 from the 4500 block on Cinnabar Drive in Prescott Valley.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Butterfly Bush: Watters Plant of the Week

Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Butterfly Bush! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Monarch and Swallowtail butterflies flock to this impressive bush. Spectacular 8″ inch...
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee

Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy