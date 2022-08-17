Read full article on original website
azbex.com
Prescott Looks at Water Project Questions
During a recent presentation to Prescott City Council about the City’s planned $60M Water Production and Intermediate Pump Station project, Councilmembers, Public Works staff and the City Attorney paused to review whether or not the project should have triggered a public vote before it got underway. The project covers...
SignalsAZ
Prescott City Council Approves Storm Ranch Open Space Purchase
On Aug 19th, Prescott City Council approved an expenditure in the amount of $7,144,400 (+ closing costs and survey) authorizing the purchase of 301.57 acres for the purpose of natural open space in the Granite Dells. This strategic acquisition of property meets the criteria as set forth in the 2009 Council-adopted Open Space Master Plan.
SignalsAZ
Overnight Lane Closures on State Route 89 in Chino Valley Aug. 21-23
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for overnight lane closures on State Route 89 at the Road 3 North intersection (milepost 326) while crews install a new traffic loop detector system. The following restrictions will occur nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday night, Aug....
Free-use fuelwood available north of Flagstaff
Verde Valley News – Between 75 and 100 cords of firewood located north of Flagstaff will be available to collect for free beginning Thursday morning. The Little Springs free use fuelwood area is located northwest of Highway 180. It can be accessed by following Forest Road 151 north for 1.5 miles before taking a slight [...] This post Free-use fuelwood available north of Flagstaff originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SignalsAZ
Listen to the Major Lightening Strike at CAFMA’s Glassford Hill Communications Site
According to Central Arizona Fire and Medical on Facebook, on August 1st, 2022, at approx. 14:07, CAFMA experienced a major lightning event at their Glassford Hill Communications site. Although the damage was critical, the sound in the video is incredible! Listen in:. The post continues, “it damaged critical equipment, which...
SignalsAZ
Volunteer for the Town of Prescott Valley
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals and the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
AZFamily
B&B overlooks historic downtown Globe in Arizona
The vision behind the Tavern Hotel in Cottonwood is to provide luxury at an affordable price. Quaint Tucson Inn provides history lessons for its guests. Built in 1877 Amory Park Inn is located in the heart of one of Tucson’s old neighborhoods. Tombstone's Monument Ranch is the perfect 'city...
kyma.com
Counties with the most super commuters in Arizona
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
prescottenews.com
‘There’s Something In the Air’ for Prescott’s Hearing Community
Monsoon season is upon us in Prescott, which means dust blowing from the desert and heavy rain is in full swing. This weather, coupled with high temperatures and Prescott’s great hiking and golfing communities, is all a recipe for hearing aids to break down or not work well, surprisingly.
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona’s tourism revenue slows down
Two years since the global pandemic, Sedona’s businesses are just now seeing a drop in sales. Unlike many towns and cities across the country, Sedona did not see a loss of revenue or tourism during the summer and spring of 2020 and 2021. But now, the Sedona Chamber of...
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
theprescotttimes.com
Community Clean up for Seligman
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Seligman. The cleanup will be at the Seligman Transfer Station, 55799 N. Seligman Landfill Road. The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents for no charge on September 16th,...
prescottenews.com
Fatal Bicycle Collision – Prescott Police Department
On August 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 p.m. the Prescott Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard for a bicyclist that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 47-year-old Prescott resident was riding an electric assist bicycle on Sunrise Boulevard when the rider struck the back of a properly parked vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital for his injuries.
theprescotttimes.com
Lightning caused wildfire burning on Granite Mountain. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. What You Need To Know at Mortimer Farms. August 2022. M T W T F S S. 15161718192021. 22232425262728. 293031. Empire Detail. Advert...
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley
PHOENIX — Monsoon thunderstorms are slamming parts of Arizona, and some of those storms are making their way into the Valley. Earlier in the day, storms pummeled the Flagstaff area, leading to some Flash Flood Warnings being issued. The monsoon season has been active up north. Residents have been...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen tan 2006 Chevy Tahoe. The vehicle has faded paint and the rear right side window falls into the door. The vehicle was stolen on August 16, 2022 from the 4500 block on Cinnabar Drive in Prescott Valley.
SignalsAZ
Butterfly Bush: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Butterfly Bush! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Monarch and Swallowtail butterflies flock to this impressive bush. Spectacular 8″ inch...
AZFamily
Yavapai County school resource officer comforts scared girl at an elementary school
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The start of a new school year can be a scary time for young children, but thanks to the compassion of a school resource officer, one young girl found comfort in being at school. A Facebook post shared by a Daniel Bright Elementary School faculty member...
AZFamily
Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee
Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
One killed in crossover crash on U.S. 93 near Congress
The Arizona Department of Public Safety say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on U.S. 93 near Congress.
