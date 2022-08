KAILUA KONA, Hawaii–Hawaii Community FCU has selected PSCU for credit and debit processing support and services. The $809-million HCFCU began as the Kona Farmers Federal Credit Union in 1936 to support farmers’ needs for loans and additional financial services during the Great Depression, changed its name in 1991 as it expanded exponentially and today serves the entire Big Island.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO