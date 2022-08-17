ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
KOLD-TV

Payroll problems plague Amphitheater Unified School District

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona teachers receive the lowest pay in the nation, according to HireAHelper. The California-based company connects people with professional movers. Now, some local teachers have also gone unpaid for weeks. Payroll issues are hampering Amphitheater Unified School District, leaving some retired educators with surprise...
TUCSON, AZ
arizona.edu

The Princeton Review: UArizona one of America's 'Best Colleges'

The University of Arizona has earned recognition in The Princeton Review's "The Best 388 Colleges for 2023," receiving top ratings in fire safety (98), sustainability (87) and quality of life (87). All ratings are based on a scale of 60 to 99, with 99 being the best possible score. The...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Learning#Early Education#Pcc#Child Parent Centers#The Federal Poverty Level
getnews.info

Tucson Moving Service Boasts as the Solution to Ease the Pain of Moving

Tucson Moving Service is the leading moving service for residential and commercial properties in the greater Tucson area. In a recent update, the agency outlined why it is the solution to ease the pain of moving. Tucson – In a website post, Tucson Moving Service has outlined why it is...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

County unveils Clear My Warrant program

The Adult Probation Department of the Superior Court in Pima County launched Clear My Warrant, a felony warrant resolution plan that will help bring probation absconders back into compliance without serving time in jail. A person on probation “absconds” by not following the terms and conditions set by the court,...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Departmen is currently searching for a vulnerable missing woman. Christine Meyers-Brinson, 52, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen on foot in the 3800 block of...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Planned Parenthood vs. Brnovich hearing held in Tucson Friday

TUCSON — A hearing between Planned Parenthood Arizona and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich was held Friday afternoon in Tucson. The case revolves around A.R.S. § 13-3603, Arizona's territorial law from 1901 that bans abortion except for when the mother's life is at stake. After the Supreme Court's...
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls

Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Pima County Adopts Tax Levy for FY 2023

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to adopt the property tax levies for the County and for all the other jurisdictions in the county that levy a property tax. State law requires Arizona counties to adopt the fiscal year tax levies by the third Monday in August. The levy...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9

Pima County may buy flooded Foothills homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sometimes flooding can happen so many times the best thing to do is simply move out. That’s a possibility for some homes in a Foothills neighborhood where Pima County may buy and demolish some flooded homes. Deep mud in the Finger Rock Wash gives...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

DNA profiles lead to IDs of 2 men who died in Tucson in 2019

Authorities in Tucson say two unidentified men who died in 2019 have been identified through DNA profiles. Tucson police say the non-profit DNA Doe Project identified the men by building family trees from their genetic matches, with the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner confirming the IDs using corroborating data.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy