KOLD-TV
Payroll problems plague Amphitheater Unified School District
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona teachers receive the lowest pay in the nation, according to HireAHelper. The California-based company connects people with professional movers. Now, some local teachers have also gone unpaid for weeks. Payroll issues are hampering Amphitheater Unified School District, leaving some retired educators with surprise...
Literacy Connects in need of volunteers to help students with reading skills
The program works with schools in need to help students in kindergarten through second grade with literacy.
arizona.edu
The Princeton Review: UArizona one of America's 'Best Colleges'
The University of Arizona has earned recognition in The Princeton Review's "The Best 388 Colleges for 2023," receiving top ratings in fire safety (98), sustainability (87) and quality of life (87). All ratings are based on a scale of 60 to 99, with 99 being the best possible score. The...
KOLD-TV
Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Woman’s handcrafted kindness benefits sick children
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every Thursday, KOLD News 13 and Casino Del Sol partner to highlight a person or organization that’s going above and beyond in the community. This week, we meet a Tucsonan who has turned a crochet hook into a tool to help kids and families.
getnews.info
Tucson Moving Service Boasts as the Solution to Ease the Pain of Moving
Tucson Moving Service is the leading moving service for residential and commercial properties in the greater Tucson area. In a recent update, the agency outlined why it is the solution to ease the pain of moving. Tucson – In a website post, Tucson Moving Service has outlined why it is...
Celebrate Tucson's 'birthday' on August 20
“Celebrate All Things S-cuk Sǫn/Tucson” has become an annual tradition to celebrate the founding of the modern-day city of Tucson. The fiesta is free and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
County unveils Clear My Warrant program
The Adult Probation Department of the Superior Court in Pima County launched Clear My Warrant, a felony warrant resolution plan that will help bring probation absconders back into compliance without serving time in jail. A person on probation “absconds” by not following the terms and conditions set by the court,...
KOLD-TV
Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Departmen is currently searching for a vulnerable missing woman. Christine Meyers-Brinson, 52, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen on foot in the 3800 block of...
Zen Rock nightclub wins $1.6M in COVID-19 lockout lawsuit
The operators of a Tucson nightclub have won a $1.6 million settlement against the landlord who locked them out of their business during the pandemic.
Demand for affordable housing has never been more critical in Pima County
The Tucson Poverty Project conducted a survey that shows 80% of people are spending too much on rent. Increased housing costs and inflation behind housing crisis, leaving many with no option.
City to protect low income residents from landlord discrimination
Landlords can’t discriminate against someone for their race, gender, or religion. Soon, they also won’t be able to discriminate against your source of income.
ABC 15 News
Planned Parenthood vs. Brnovich hearing held in Tucson Friday
TUCSON — A hearing between Planned Parenthood Arizona and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich was held Friday afternoon in Tucson. The case revolves around A.R.S. § 13-3603, Arizona's territorial law from 1901 that bans abortion except for when the mother's life is at stake. After the Supreme Court's...
KOLD-TV
Nearly 30 Marana students rescued after school bus gets trapped on flooded road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews rescued 27 students after a Marana Unified School District bus got trapped on a flooded street on Friday, Aug. 19. The Marana USD said the students were from Picture Rocks Elementary and everyone is safe following the incident. Marana USD said the bus...
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
SignalsAZ
Pima County Adopts Tax Levy for FY 2023
The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to adopt the property tax levies for the County and for all the other jurisdictions in the county that levy a property tax. State law requires Arizona counties to adopt the fiscal year tax levies by the third Monday in August. The levy...
Pima County judge to hear Arizona abortion case Friday
A judge in Pima County will hear a case filed by the Attorney General Mark Brnovich on abortion in Arizona.
Mosquito forecast: High to severe entering the weekend
According to its OFF!Cast, Saturday, Sunday and Monday should have the most amount of mosquitoes roaming around.
KGUN 9
Pima County may buy flooded Foothills homes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sometimes flooding can happen so many times the best thing to do is simply move out. That’s a possibility for some homes in a Foothills neighborhood where Pima County may buy and demolish some flooded homes. Deep mud in the Finger Rock Wash gives...
KOLD-TV
Photographer offers pet portrait sessions to help ‘Rainbow Service Dogs’ find new home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The community is coming together to rally around a Tucson renter who recently had the ‘rug ripped out from under her.’. Kelley Fecteau has been running her nonprofit, Rainbow Service Dogs, Inc., out of her home for the past five years. A few...
azpm.org
DNA profiles lead to IDs of 2 men who died in Tucson in 2019
Authorities in Tucson say two unidentified men who died in 2019 have been identified through DNA profiles. Tucson police say the non-profit DNA Doe Project identified the men by building family trees from their genetic matches, with the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner confirming the IDs using corroborating data.
