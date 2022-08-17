ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls

Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Departmen is currently searching for a vulnerable missing woman. Christine Meyers-Brinson, 52, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen on foot in the 3800 block of...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
Pima County, AZ
Society
State
Arizona State
City
Sahuarita, AZ
City
Marana, AZ
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
KGUN 9

Pima County may buy flooded Foothills homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sometimes flooding can happen so many times the best thing to do is simply move out. That’s a possibility for some homes in a Foothills neighborhood where Pima County may buy and demolish some flooded homes. Deep mud in the Finger Rock Wash gives...
TUCSON, AZ
Abigail's Adventures

5 Artsy Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona

Are you looking for unique and artsy things to do in Tucson, Arizona? Well, then this is the article for you! My name is Abigail and I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. Based on my experiences these are some artsy places to explore in Tucson, Arizona.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Widespread rain expected throughout weekend in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several inches of rain are expected to fall in some areas through Sunday, Aug. 20. It’s making fire crews like Northwest Fire District keep extra staff this weekend to be ready for any and all calls. Capt. Colt Jackson said he’s ready to...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Southern Arizona#Investment#Charity#United Way Of Tucson#Childhood Initiatives#The C2c Partnership#Susd#African American#Middle School Math
KOLD-TV

Tucson SWAT Team at home in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and SWAT team agents have surrounded a home near the intersection of First Street and Grant Road on Friday evening, Aug. 19. Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400 block of East Wilcox Lane.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

New Sierra Vista Council member

The Sierra Vista City Council voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Marta Messmer to the city council to fill the vacancy left by former mayor-pro-tem Rachel Gray’s resignation. Gray resigned in order to run for mayor of Sierra Vista this November. “We had 11 applicants, four that we...
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
ABC 15 News

Famous saguaro 'Strong-Arm' falls over in Tortolita Preserve

MARANA, AZ — The famous "Strong-Arm" Saguaro, a symbol of the Sonoran desert, has fallen. The town of Marana says the 40-foot-tall cactus fell over earlier this month. The huge Saguaro had 34 arms, and it was believed to be between 150 and 200 years old. The Marana Parks...
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday evening, four hikers were caught off guard by fast moving water in Sabino Canyon. They were stranded on the other side of a water crossing, located just south of the Sabino Dam. Emergency personnel from the Tucson Fire Department (TFD), Rural Metro and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities at standoff near Davis-Monthan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are working to get a possible burglary suspect to come out of a vacant house in southeast Tucson on Friday, Aug. 19. The SWAT Team and officers were seen outside the house, located in the 2900 block of South Kolb Road, shortly before 3 p.m.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

DNA profiles lead to IDs of 2 men who died in Tucson in 2019

Authorities in Tucson say two unidentified men who died in 2019 have been identified through DNA profiles. Tucson police say the non-profit DNA Doe Project identified the men by building family trees from their genetic matches, with the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner confirming the IDs using corroborating data.
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Pima County Adopts Tax Levy for FY 2023

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to adopt the property tax levies for the County and for all the other jurisdictions in the county that levy a property tax. State law requires Arizona counties to adopt the fiscal year tax levies by the third Monday in August. The levy...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy