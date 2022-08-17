Read full article on original website
Celebrate Tucson's 'birthday' on August 20
“Celebrate All Things S-cuk Sǫn/Tucson” has become an annual tradition to celebrate the founding of the modern-day city of Tucson. The fiesta is free and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
KOLD-TV
Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Departmen is currently searching for a vulnerable missing woman. Christine Meyers-Brinson, 52, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen on foot in the 3800 block of...
Zen Rock nightclub wins $1.6M in COVID-19 lockout lawsuit
The operators of a Tucson nightclub have won a $1.6 million settlement against the landlord who locked them out of their business during the pandemic.
KGUN 9
Pima County may buy flooded Foothills homes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sometimes flooding can happen so many times the best thing to do is simply move out. That’s a possibility for some homes in a Foothills neighborhood where Pima County may buy and demolish some flooded homes. Deep mud in the Finger Rock Wash gives...
5 Artsy Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona
Are you looking for unique and artsy things to do in Tucson, Arizona? Well, then this is the article for you! My name is Abigail and I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. Based on my experiences these are some artsy places to explore in Tucson, Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Widespread rain expected throughout weekend in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several inches of rain are expected to fall in some areas through Sunday, Aug. 20. It’s making fire crews like Northwest Fire District keep extra staff this weekend to be ready for any and all calls. Capt. Colt Jackson said he’s ready to...
TPD seizes over 100 fentanyl pills near Golf Links and Kolb
Officers with the Tucson Police Department have seized over 100 Fentanyl pills. On August 19th, 2022 during the night TPD served a search warrant in the area of Golf Links and Kolb.
Sabino Canyon residents excited by flooding, despite road closures
There isn’t much that excites Tucsonans more than rain in the desert. When flooding in Sabino Canyon caused multiple road closures, residents weren’t too upset.
KOLD-TV
Tucson SWAT Team at home in midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and SWAT team agents have surrounded a home near the intersection of First Street and Grant Road on Friday evening, Aug. 19. Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400 block of East Wilcox Lane.
Pima County judge to hear Arizona abortion case Friday
A judge in Pima County will hear a case filed by the Attorney General Mark Brnovich on abortion in Arizona.
azpm.org
New Sierra Vista Council member
The Sierra Vista City Council voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Marta Messmer to the city council to fill the vacancy left by former mayor-pro-tem Rachel Gray’s resignation. Gray resigned in order to run for mayor of Sierra Vista this November. “We had 11 applicants, four that we...
ABC 15 News
Famous saguaro 'Strong-Arm' falls over in Tortolita Preserve
MARANA, AZ — The famous "Strong-Arm" Saguaro, a symbol of the Sonoran desert, has fallen. The town of Marana says the 40-foot-tall cactus fell over earlier this month. The huge Saguaro had 34 arms, and it was believed to be between 150 and 200 years old. The Marana Parks...
KOLD-TV
Nearly 30 Marana students rescued after school bus gets trapped on flooded road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews rescued 27 students after a Marana Unified School District bus got trapped on a flooded street on Friday, Aug. 19. The Marana USD said the students were from Picture Rocks Elementary and everyone is safe following the incident. Marana USD said the bus...
KOLD-TV
Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday evening, four hikers were caught off guard by fast moving water in Sabino Canyon. They were stranded on the other side of a water crossing, located just south of the Sabino Dam. Emergency personnel from the Tucson Fire Department (TFD), Rural Metro and...
KOLD-TV
Authorities at standoff near Davis-Monthan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are working to get a possible burglary suspect to come out of a vacant house in southeast Tucson on Friday, Aug. 19. The SWAT Team and officers were seen outside the house, located in the 2900 block of South Kolb Road, shortly before 3 p.m.
azpm.org
DNA profiles lead to IDs of 2 men who died in Tucson in 2019
Authorities in Tucson say two unidentified men who died in 2019 have been identified through DNA profiles. Tucson police say the non-profit DNA Doe Project identified the men by building family trees from their genetic matches, with the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner confirming the IDs using corroborating data.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office receives $1.2 million grant for mental health
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors has approved a $1.2 million grant for the sheriff's office to use toward mental health initiatives.
SignalsAZ
Pima County Adopts Tax Levy for FY 2023
The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to adopt the property tax levies for the County and for all the other jurisdictions in the county that levy a property tax. State law requires Arizona counties to adopt the fiscal year tax levies by the third Monday in August. The levy...
Tucson-based cocaine distributor sentenced to five years in prison
Diego Armando Equihua-Sanchez, 31, of Tucson, Ariz., who previously pleaded guilty to cocaine distribution, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 60 months in prison.
