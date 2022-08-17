Read full article on original website
In 1986, a 9-year-old girl answered the door in the middle of the night. She hasn't been seen in over three decades.
Anthonette Cayedito lived in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favorite color was purple. Loved ones described her as a devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
A third Black woman has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly making 'anti-White' statements and assaulting a woman
Jahnaiya Williams, 19, is part of trio charged in the assault of a 57-year-old woman.
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Spearfisherman, 29, who died in horror scenes at Bondi Beach despite friends' desperate attempts to save him is remembered by his loved ones: 'Our hearts are broken'
A spear fisherman who died after being pulled unconscious from the water at a popular Sydney beach has been remembered as a 'humble gentleman'. Louis Touma, 29, had been diving with five others at Bondi Beach on Thursday afternoon when he failed to come up for air. His friends dragged...
Dog Suddenly Refuses to Leave Toddler's Side at Night and Mom Is Totally Creeped Out
When it comes to the paranormal, they say that kids and animals can see things that most adults can't. Now, we've never been one for conspiracy theories, but even we have to admit a recent trending video on TikTok has us second guessing ourselves. The footage, later shared by creator @gandaspace, shows one pup acting totally differently than she normally does. And his owner is wondering if there might be more to the bizarre incident than there seems.
