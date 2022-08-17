TL;DR: Some habit-building tips and tricks. If you want to change your life, you need to start with your habits. Atomic habits are the building blocks that make up our lives. They are the things we do every day, without thinking, that shape our lives. Tiny changes and baby steps are the way to great changes. Most of us have never thought about our habits. We go through the motions, day after day, without giving them much thought. But if you want to change your life, you need to start with your habits.

