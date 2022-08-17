Read full article on original website
Related
Woman reveals three questions to ask your partner to know if they are ‘the one’
A woman has shared three questions you should put to your partner to gauge whether they are the one for you.Posting on TikTok, Courtney Empey, 27, from Toronto, Canada, explained that she had been in the situation where she was unsure if she should rekindle her relationship with a former boyfriend.While at a doctors appointment, she sought advice from a nurse who was engaged to be married, and asked her how she knew her fiancee was “the one.”The nurse then offered her some “invaluable” advice, who told her to ask three key questions to help her make her decision.The...
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
'I Have a Mirror': Woman Sharing Dating Woes to Attractive Friend Praised
"I've been a size 6 and a size 22 and being pretty, young and skinny was like a different world," one commenter said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Signs someone might be lying to you revealed – including giveaway ‘tell’ from even the most experienced ‘poker face’
THE SECRET signs that someone might be lying to you have been revealed by recent research - including giveaway "tells" from even the most experienced "poker faces". As many as four in ten adults surveyed reckoned they are good at spotting liars - but if you're not in that group, here are the tell-tale signs to look out for.
My adult ADHD drugs felt like a lifeline. Then came the scary side-effects …
At first being diagnosed with ADHD came as a relief. I cried in the psychiatrist’s office: maybe I wasn’t lazy after all. He gave me pills that, within days, offered me a glimpse of what I thought a neurotypical person’s brain might feel like: focused and smooth, like a game of leisurely tennis rather than a ball machine going berserk.
psychologytoday.com
A Simple Trick to Meet New People
People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
I sell feet pics. It's easy money, and I get lots of requests — from oily toes to visiting Walmart barefoot.
Riley, a 21-year-old college student, sells feet pics using a "stage name" online. The side hustle gets her free pedicures and extra shopping money.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three Miami brothers built an animation app children are using to create digital images on phones, tablets
Remember the long days in Algebra class when drawing on corner pages of textbooks and flipping through the drawings was the best escape from boredom? There’s an app for that.
Emotional Abandonment And How It Affects Relationships
Emotional neglect is amongst the top underrated reasons why relationships and homes fall apart. We tend to think that just because we are physically present, it fills the emotional gap too, when In reality, it doesn't.
hackernoon.com
The Art of Mastering Atomic Habits
TL;DR: Some habit-building tips and tricks. If you want to change your life, you need to start with your habits. Atomic habits are the building blocks that make up our lives. They are the things we do every day, without thinking, that shape our lives. Tiny changes and baby steps are the way to great changes. Most of us have never thought about our habits. We go through the motions, day after day, without giving them much thought. But if you want to change your life, you need to start with your habits.
ARTS・
psychologytoday.com
Happiness: Adaptation to Change
Change is inevitable, and when it comes, it can be fast, difficult, and even shocking. Most of people's suffering comes from not dealing well with change. The key is to learn to adapt. Sudden changes can only "rock one's world" if they are unexpected. Expecting change helps people find ways...
psychologytoday.com
Don’t Date Up: Why You Should Stay In Your Own League
The “matching hypothesis” predicts that people will end up with partners with similar mate values. In online dating, people want the best partner with the highest mate value and try to date up, but often fall short. Ultimately, partners with matched mate values have the best relationships. When...
In Style
These $20 Glycolic Acid Facial Pads Are Giving Users the Skin They Had "15 Years Ago"
Some beauty bloggers might argue against this point, but the key to an effective anti-aging skincare routine doesn't have to be a 20-step process featuring ultra-expensive products. In fact, you can achieve a youthful glow with a simple and inexpensive product that's quickly become an Amazon darling: The QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads, which are on sale for $20 right now.
SHAPE
An In-Depth Wellness Guide to the Virgo Zodiac Sign
If you meet someone who always seems cool, calm, and collected — even in seriously stressful situations — there's a good chance they're a Virgo. As a mutable sign, Virgos are known for their relaxed demeanor, flexibility, and chill approach to life. But a go-with-the-flow attitude is just one component of the Virgo personality.
YOGA・
psychologytoday.com
The Paradox of Rejecting Uncomfortable Emotions
A team of researchers found evidence of a two-way relationship between feeling uncomfortable emotions and disapproving of them. The results revealed that the more people felt difficult emotions, the more they opposed them. At the same time, the results also showed that the more people opposed uncomfortable emotions, the more...
60 models. 12 sizes. One photo project to change how we view the human body.
What's size got to do with it?
Comments / 0