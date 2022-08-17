ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Woman reveals three questions to ask your partner to know if they are ‘the one’

A woman has shared three questions you should put to your partner to gauge whether they are the one for you.Posting on TikTok, Courtney Empey, 27, from Toronto, Canada, explained that she had been in the situation where she was unsure if she should rekindle her relationship with a former boyfriend.While at a doctors appointment, she sought advice from a nurse who was engaged to be married, and asked her how she knew her fiancee was “the one.”The nurse then offered her some “invaluable” advice, who told her to ask three key questions to help her make her decision.The...
psychologytoday.com

A Simple Trick to Meet New People

People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
hackernoon.com

The Art of Mastering Atomic Habits

TL;DR: Some habit-building tips and tricks. If you want to change your life, you need to start with your habits. Atomic habits are the building blocks that make up our lives. They are the things we do every day, without thinking, that shape our lives. Tiny changes and baby steps are the way to great changes. Most of us have never thought about our habits. We go through the motions, day after day, without giving them much thought. But if you want to change your life, you need to start with your habits.
psychologytoday.com

Happiness: Adaptation to Change

Change is inevitable, and when it comes, it can be fast, difficult, and even shocking. Most of people's suffering comes from not dealing well with change. The key is to learn to adapt. Sudden changes can only "rock one's world" if they are unexpected. Expecting change helps people find ways...
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Date Up: Why You Should Stay In Your Own League

The “matching hypothesis” predicts that people will end up with partners with similar mate values. In online dating, people want the best partner with the highest mate value and try to date up, but often fall short. Ultimately, partners with matched mate values have the best relationships. When...
In Style

These $20 Glycolic Acid Facial Pads Are Giving Users the Skin They Had "15 Years Ago"

Some beauty bloggers might argue against this point, but the key to an effective anti-aging skincare routine doesn't have to be a 20-step process featuring ultra-expensive products. In fact, you can achieve a youthful glow with a simple and inexpensive product that's quickly become an Amazon darling: The QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads, which are on sale for $20 right now.
SHAPE

An In-Depth Wellness Guide to the Virgo Zodiac Sign

If you meet someone who always seems cool, calm, and collected — even in seriously stressful situations — there's a good chance they're a Virgo. As a mutable sign, Virgos are known for their relaxed demeanor, flexibility, and chill approach to life. But a go-with-the-flow attitude is just one component of the Virgo personality.
psychologytoday.com

The Paradox of Rejecting Uncomfortable Emotions

A team of researchers found evidence of a two-way relationship between feeling uncomfortable emotions and disapproving of them. The results revealed that the more people felt difficult emotions, the more they opposed them. At the same time, the results also showed that the more people opposed uncomfortable emotions, the more...
