Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds’ worst-ever movie is getting a surprise sequel, and people have thoughts
Prior to the massive success of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was in real danger of cultivating a reputation for lending his undoubted talents to nothing but terrible big budget blockbusters, but none came close to the dismal R.I.P.D. Having already appeared in Blade: Trinity, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Green Lantern by...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ star opens up on boarding the MCU as a talking dog
Maria Bakalova experienced a stratospheric rise to fame, which was made even more impressive by the fact her star-making turn in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm never even saw the inside of a theater, and she’s now poised to debut in the biggest and most successful franchise in history when James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters next May.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ star says she took the part to best ‘Deadpool’ at breaking the fourth wall
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany says she took the role of Jennifer Walters in the new Disney Plus show in order to one-up Deadpool as the first character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to break the fourth wall. “Yeah, that was all I needed. That’s the reason I...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ producer offers update on Johnny Depp-less next chapter
Captain Jack Sparrow may be condemned to Davy Jones’ Locker forevermore thanks to Disney dumping Johnny Depp, but the studio isn’t going to let a cash sea cow like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise go to waste. The Mouse House is quietly pressing ahead with its long-gestating plans to make a sixth entry in the seafaring series, following 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
The needless retelling of a classic tale that nobody liked surfaces on streaming
Even though Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale has been adapted and repurposed countless times over since first being published in 1845, almost every single person on the planet will immediately think of Disney when The Little Mermaid comes to mind. That’s understandable when the the 1989 animated classic has been...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans try to defend a record-breaking blockbuster that still failed miserably
If you ever need concrete evidence as to why the video game genre is regularly labeled as cursed, then look no further than the fact the two most recent movies to hold the title of highest-grossing console-to-screen adaptation ever made both ended up losing money. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time even held onto the record for six years before Warcraft arrived, and yet neither of them turned a single penny of profit during their respective theatrical runs.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans choking up after ‘She-Hulk’ references a fallen Avenger
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped its premiere episode on Disney Plus today, and while it mostly delivered the light-hearted tone we were primed to expect from a show that’s been pitched as a legal-themed half-hour comedy, there were some surprising poignant moments in there too that caused many a lump to form in the throats of fans. And it’s all to do with a much-missed fallen Avenger.
wegotthiscovered.com
Is ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ getting closer to being made?
K-pop: Demon Hunters was announced for the first time in March of 2021, along with an art poster of the project, and its premise. But after over a year of silence, could this project still be underway, or did something go wrong? To the relief of many, we finally have the answers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the DCEU’s 10-Year Plan? Every movie confirmed and rumored
The DCEU has been at the center of a lot of controversy in recent months, and DC fans are hotly debating the best path forward for the franchise and its films. Plus, the recent cancelation of Batgirl, due to the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, has only made this discussion more intense.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Lord of the Rings’ spin-off movies on Aragorn, Gollum, Gandalf, and more could be on the way
Fans of all things Middle-earth were met with big news recently, following the news that Swedish company Embracer Group had entered into an agreement to acquire the IP rights of J.R.R. Tolkien’s famed literary works The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit via Middle-earth Enterprises. With the potential...
wegotthiscovered.com
First images revealed from Mike Flanagan’s latest horror series ‘The Midnight Club’
If you’re looking for a filmmaker to craft intensely atmospheric and widely acclaimed exercises in episodic terror, then look no further than Netflix veteran Mike Flanagan. The writer and director is making the most of his exclusive development deal with the studio, and it’s literary adaptation The Midnight Club next out of the gate.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans call for the redemption of a severely underrated ‘The Mandalorian’ character
The Mandalorian may just be the most universally loved installment in the behemoth franchise that is Star Wars, and a minor character is currently seeing plenty of love online,. The first episode of The Mandalorian set up a grand space western with the classic trope of a hero who limits...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
A gargantuanly grim fantasy failure climbs the streaming Top 10
Disney may have cornered the market when it comes to blockbuster live-action fairytales after successfully rebooting its back catalogue of animated classics to yield another multi-billion dollar revenue stream, but there was a brief time when everyone was getting in on the act, although none of them fell quite as hard as Bryan Singer’s Jack the Giant Slayer.
wegotthiscovered.com
A polarizing sci-fi blockbuster gains sentience on the streaming Top 10
Isaac Asimov is rightly regarded as a titan of science fiction, with many of the principles he embedded in his work still widely-used in the genre to this day. Given that so much of his output was based around the perils of human folly and the advancement of technology, we’d have loved to know what he would have made of I, Robot.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ composer details what it was like to work with Howard Shore
Bear McCreary is hardly an unrecognized name among original soundtrack composers, but taking over from Howard Shore in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power must have still given him a creative fright unlike any other. Most people would recognize McCreary as the man behind the music of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Every ‘Dragon Ball’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z’ reference in ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’
The following article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The newest movie set in the Dragon Ball franchise is finally here, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero officially released in US theaters. The film follows Piccolo and Gohan as they uncover the sinister plans of the revamped Red Ribbon Army, and fight new androids. Super Hero might take the award for the most fan service in a Dragon Ball film, as the film contains many references to both the original Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z. So let’s unpack every reference we caught in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.
wegotthiscovered.com
Concept art shows scrapped ‘Doctor Strange 2’ villain
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a huge hit and made almost a billion dollars at the box office. That doesn’t mean it magically came together in an instant. There was a lot left on the cutting room floor, included a potential villain. Posted from the Twitter...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Beast’ reviews indicate Idris Elba vs. a lion delivers on its promise
More than a decade after we saw Liam Neeson punching wolves in The Grey — to surprisingly high acclaim — CATS star Idris Elba is now going toe-to-toe with a lion in Beast and it’s apparently also pulling off the premise as best it can, according to the critical reaction so far.
wegotthiscovered.com
Everything we know about Amazon Prime’s ‘Fallout’ series
After leaving its mark on the world of gaming with its gripping tales from the post-apocalypse, Fallout is joining the likes of The Witcher and Resident Evil in having a big-budget, live-action series. Coming from Amazon Prime, the much-loved, Bethesda property is getting all glammed up, but how much do we know about the series so far?
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU theorists wonder which side of ‘Civil War’ Bruce Banner would fall on
Despite having a giant green rage monster living within him for close to two decades in Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, Bruce Banner remains one of the most affable and likable figures in the comic book franchise. He’s buddies with basically all of the Avengers, which has led fans to ponder a major question regarding Captain America: Civil War.
Comments / 1