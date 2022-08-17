ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

What is the DCEU’s 10-Year Plan? Every movie confirmed and rumored

The DCEU has been at the center of a lot of controversy in recent months, and DC fans are hotly debating the best path forward for the franchise and its films. Plus, the recent cancelation of Batgirl, due to the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, has only made this discussion more intense.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ CGI is already a major point of debate among fans

Now that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has come to Disney Plus, one major talking point in the show is its use of computer-generated imagery. On social media, that includes not only a discussion about the aesthetics — either good or bad, depending on your opinion — in the show but a broader conversation about visual effects artists allegedly being exploited in the industry.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Degrasse Tyson
wegotthiscovered.com

Die-hard Johnny Depp fans are piling on against an unexpected target: the Women’s March

Johnny Depp fans largely felt vindicated by the outcome of the actor’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, despite the fact that the mountains of evidence seemed to hardly paint the picture of a wholly blameless victim. As such, even though Depp continues to pick up work following the verdict, the discourse has not died down as many people continue to voice support for Heard.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Harvard#Gotham#Bat Signal
wegotthiscovered.com

Best John Constantine actors, ranked

John Constantine is one of the most successful breakthrough comic characters of the past 40 years. Debuting in the dripping horror of the Louisiana swamps in Alan Moore’s Swamp Thing in 1985, the Liverpudlian con man, trench-coated warlock, and occult detective has broken through to DC’s top tier.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans choking up after ‘She-Hulk’ references a fallen Avenger

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped its premiere episode on Disney Plus today, and while it mostly delivered the light-hearted tone we were primed to expect from a show that’s been pitched as a legal-themed half-hour comedy, there were some surprising poignant moments in there too that caused many a lump to form in the throats of fans. And it’s all to do with a much-missed fallen Avenger.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Is mullet Superman coming back?

In 1993, Superman returned from the dead and brought something new with him. The reborn Man of Steel boasted a bona fide, superheroic Mullet of Steel. Alright, not steel — but it was an impressive thatch of dark flowing hair and a distinctive look along with Superman’s new black suit and silver emblem. In a decade of character redesigns as the Modern Age of comic books asserted itself, Big Blue’s longer locks were symbolic. Along with Spider-Man clones and Rob Lefield convincing us that Marvel’s mutants needed massive guns, mullet Superman showed how far comics had come from the Golden and Silver Ages.
HAIR CARE
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans try to defend a record-breaking blockbuster that still failed miserably

If you ever need concrete evidence as to why the video game genre is regularly labeled as cursed, then look no further than the fact the two most recent movies to hold the title of highest-grossing console-to-screen adaptation ever made both ended up losing money. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time even held onto the record for six years before Warcraft arrived, and yet neither of them turned a single penny of profit during their respective theatrical runs.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
wegotthiscovered.com

Every ‘She-Hulk’ post-credits scene, explained

Marvel fans love post-credits scenes, which is why they always dutifully sit around for the full length of the credits for every single MCU movie that comes out. Most do the same for every episode of the franchise’s TV series too, even though it’s much rarer for them to serve up an extra treat, with previous shows only introducing credits sequences in the final episodes of the season. That’s not the case with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, however.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything we know about Amazon Prime’s ‘Fallout’ series

After leaving its mark on the world of gaming with its gripping tales from the post-apocalypse, Fallout is joining the likes of The Witcher and Resident Evil in having a big-budget, live-action series. Coming from Amazon Prime, the much-loved, Bethesda property is getting all glammed up, but how much do we know about the series so far?
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

A gargantuanly grim fantasy failure climbs the streaming Top 10

Disney may have cornered the market when it comes to blockbuster live-action fairytales after successfully rebooting its back catalogue of animated classics to yield another multi-billion dollar revenue stream, but there was a brief time when everyone was getting in on the act, although none of them fell quite as hard as Bryan Singer’s Jack the Giant Slayer.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A disappointing period-set slasher tears the streaming Top 10 to shreds

Alan Moore is widely lauded as one of the finest comic book and graphic novel writers of all-time, making it completely fitting that if there’s one thing he hates above all else, it’s Hollywood getting its hands on his work. The eccentric author has never been shy in speaking out on butchered adaptations of his work, with From Hell first out of the gate in 2001.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU theorists wonder which side of ‘Civil War’ Bruce Banner would fall on

Despite having a giant green rage monster living within him for close to two decades in Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, Bruce Banner remains one of the most affable and likable figures in the comic book franchise. He’s buddies with basically all of the Avengers, which has led fans to ponder a major question regarding Captain America: Civil War.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Even members of Congress are disappointed with the demise of ‘Batgirl’

It seems like everyone is upset with Warner Bros. Discovery these days, and that apparently includes the United States government. After Discovery took charge of WB, the new executives immediately began slashing the budget, ultimately to the tune of some $825 million. Original movies and series have been given the axe, and WBD continues to make headlines after HBO Max announced it would clear a whopping 36 titles from the streaming service. As many feathers as that ruffled, it still doesn’t compare with the backlash the corporate media giant has faced since nixing Batgirl.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy