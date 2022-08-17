Read full article on original website
What is the DCEU’s 10-Year Plan? Every movie confirmed and rumored
The DCEU has been at the center of a lot of controversy in recent months, and DC fans are hotly debating the best path forward for the franchise and its films. Plus, the recent cancelation of Batgirl, due to the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, has only made this discussion more intense.
People declare Warner Bros. Discovery has gone too far after pulling Elmo’s talk show from HBO Max
So much has gone down over at Warner Bros. Discovery since the turn of the month, with some truly sensational headlines around its DC properties and lack of action on Ezra Miller. But, somehow, it gets much, much worse: it is canceling Elmo. Yes, the adorable red puppet being with...
‘She-Hulk’ CGI is already a major point of debate among fans
Now that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has come to Disney Plus, one major talking point in the show is its use of computer-generated imagery. On social media, that includes not only a discussion about the aesthetics — either good or bad, depending on your opinion — in the show but a broader conversation about visual effects artists allegedly being exploited in the industry.
Fans suggest found footage as the MCU’s next genre, and excellent points are being made
One of Kevin Feige’s favored soundbites regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe is to say that each new project is deliberately designed and executed to scratch a new genre off the list, with half-hour legal comedy She-Hulk: Attorney at Law the latest example, one that comes complete with fourth wall-breaking.
Die-hard Johnny Depp fans are piling on against an unexpected target: the Women’s March
Johnny Depp fans largely felt vindicated by the outcome of the actor’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, despite the fact that the mountains of evidence seemed to hardly paint the picture of a wholly blameless victim. As such, even though Depp continues to pick up work following the verdict, the discourse has not died down as many people continue to voice support for Heard.
Harrowing footage shows man recording in building opposite World Trade Centre on 9/11
Harrowing footage captured on 11 September 2001 shows smoke billowing from the World Trade Centre as a man living opposite the towers explains he’s being evacuated from his home. In a recently resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, a man can be seen talking to the camera moments before leaving...
Ken Jennings Tells 'Jeopardy!' Fan to 'Settle Down' Over Amy Schneider Rant
Schneider was the first openly transgender woman to qualify for the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions.
Ryan Reynolds’ worst-ever movie is getting a surprise sequel, and people have thoughts
Prior to the massive success of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was in real danger of cultivating a reputation for lending his undoubted talents to nothing but terrible big budget blockbusters, but none came close to the dismal R.I.P.D. Having already appeared in Blade: Trinity, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Green Lantern by...
Best John Constantine actors, ranked
John Constantine is one of the most successful breakthrough comic characters of the past 40 years. Debuting in the dripping horror of the Louisiana swamps in Alan Moore’s Swamp Thing in 1985, the Liverpudlian con man, trench-coated warlock, and occult detective has broken through to DC’s top tier.
Marvel fans choking up after ‘She-Hulk’ references a fallen Avenger
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped its premiere episode on Disney Plus today, and while it mostly delivered the light-hearted tone we were primed to expect from a show that’s been pitched as a legal-themed half-hour comedy, there were some surprising poignant moments in there too that caused many a lump to form in the throats of fans. And it’s all to do with a much-missed fallen Avenger.
Is mullet Superman coming back?
In 1993, Superman returned from the dead and brought something new with him. The reborn Man of Steel boasted a bona fide, superheroic Mullet of Steel. Alright, not steel — but it was an impressive thatch of dark flowing hair and a distinctive look along with Superman’s new black suit and silver emblem. In a decade of character redesigns as the Modern Age of comic books asserted itself, Big Blue’s longer locks were symbolic. Along with Spider-Man clones and Rob Lefield convincing us that Marvel’s mutants needed massive guns, mullet Superman showed how far comics had come from the Golden and Silver Ages.
Fans try to defend a record-breaking blockbuster that still failed miserably
If you ever need concrete evidence as to why the video game genre is regularly labeled as cursed, then look no further than the fact the two most recent movies to hold the title of highest-grossing console-to-screen adaptation ever made both ended up losing money. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time even held onto the record for six years before Warcraft arrived, and yet neither of them turned a single penny of profit during their respective theatrical runs.
First images revealed from Mike Flanagan’s latest horror series ‘The Midnight Club’
If you’re looking for a filmmaker to craft intensely atmospheric and widely acclaimed exercises in episodic terror, then look no further than Netflix veteran Mike Flanagan. The writer and director is making the most of his exclusive development deal with the studio, and it’s literary adaptation The Midnight Club next out of the gate.
Every ‘She-Hulk’ post-credits scene, explained
Marvel fans love post-credits scenes, which is why they always dutifully sit around for the full length of the credits for every single MCU movie that comes out. Most do the same for every episode of the franchise’s TV series too, even though it’s much rarer for them to serve up an extra treat, with previous shows only introducing credits sequences in the final episodes of the season. That’s not the case with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, however.
Everything we know about Amazon Prime’s ‘Fallout’ series
After leaving its mark on the world of gaming with its gripping tales from the post-apocalypse, Fallout is joining the likes of The Witcher and Resident Evil in having a big-budget, live-action series. Coming from Amazon Prime, the much-loved, Bethesda property is getting all glammed up, but how much do we know about the series so far?
Mark Ruffalo apologizes for exposing Captain America’s secret to the world
As far as we know, Steve Rogers is still alive and out there somewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made it clear that he’s probably not on the moon, Old Man Steve’s whereabouts remain a mystery that nobody seems able to solve.
A gargantuanly grim fantasy failure climbs the streaming Top 10
Disney may have cornered the market when it comes to blockbuster live-action fairytales after successfully rebooting its back catalogue of animated classics to yield another multi-billion dollar revenue stream, but there was a brief time when everyone was getting in on the act, although none of them fell quite as hard as Bryan Singer’s Jack the Giant Slayer.
A disappointing period-set slasher tears the streaming Top 10 to shreds
Alan Moore is widely lauded as one of the finest comic book and graphic novel writers of all-time, making it completely fitting that if there’s one thing he hates above all else, it’s Hollywood getting its hands on his work. The eccentric author has never been shy in speaking out on butchered adaptations of his work, with From Hell first out of the gate in 2001.
MCU theorists wonder which side of ‘Civil War’ Bruce Banner would fall on
Despite having a giant green rage monster living within him for close to two decades in Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, Bruce Banner remains one of the most affable and likable figures in the comic book franchise. He’s buddies with basically all of the Avengers, which has led fans to ponder a major question regarding Captain America: Civil War.
Even members of Congress are disappointed with the demise of ‘Batgirl’
It seems like everyone is upset with Warner Bros. Discovery these days, and that apparently includes the United States government. After Discovery took charge of WB, the new executives immediately began slashing the budget, ultimately to the tune of some $825 million. Original movies and series have been given the axe, and WBD continues to make headlines after HBO Max announced it would clear a whopping 36 titles from the streaming service. As many feathers as that ruffled, it still doesn’t compare with the backlash the corporate media giant has faced since nixing Batgirl.
