ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Dwayne Johnson On Keeping Black Adam Out Of ‘Shazam!’

Dwayne Johnson is putting up a fight just like his superhero character Black Adam. The Rock will be joining the DC universe in a feature film revolving around the antihero and it was the actor that fought to give his character his own origin movie. “When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: Two origin stories in one movie,” Johnson told Vanity Fair. “Now that was the goal, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read that, I just knew in my gut, ‘We can’t make this movie...
MOVIES
Page Six

Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge

Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel’s Fast 10 pay cheque revealed

You can’t put a price on family… unless that price is millions of dollars, apparently. In a new report by Variety, it was revealed that Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise, is being paid a whopping $20 million to star in the upcoming action movie sequel.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"

Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role

Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Variety

Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films

Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Film Star
digitalspy.com

Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller

The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’

Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick' Earns Tom Cruise an Historic Salary After Box Office Performance

Top Gun: Maverick has been a massive hit for Paramount Pictures, and now the movie has earned Tom Cruise a historic salary after its phenomenal box office performance. Crusie often tends to take a lower upfront payment on many of the films he stars in, instead working a contract deal that allows him to get a cut of a film's "first-dollar gross." According to Variety, this means that the actor "gets box office bonuses before the studio even breaks even."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IGN

Johnny Depp Might Return as Grindelwald After Winning Lawsuit Against Amber Heard, Mads Mikkelsen Says

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen recently undertook a major role as part of J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts series, when he replaced Johnny Depp for the role of Grindelwald. Depp portrayed the villainous character during the second movie of the series in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, where he was paired alongside actors like Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston and more.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know

The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Best John Constantine actors, ranked

John Constantine is one of the most successful breakthrough comic characters of the past 40 years. Debuting in the dripping horror of the Louisiana swamps in Alan Moore’s Swamp Thing in 1985, the Liverpudlian con man, trench-coated warlock, and occult detective has broken through to DC’s top tier.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy