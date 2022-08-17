Read full article on original website
After Getting Accused Of Secretly Hating Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson Shares The Truth About Their Real Relationship
The Rock played into the conspiracy theory of secretly hating Kevin Hart, but now has a candid response.
Dwayne Johnson On Keeping Black Adam Out Of ‘Shazam!’
Dwayne Johnson is putting up a fight just like his superhero character Black Adam. The Rock will be joining the DC universe in a feature film revolving around the antihero and it was the actor that fought to give his character his own origin movie. “When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: Two origin stories in one movie,” Johnson told Vanity Fair. “Now that was the goal, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read that, I just knew in my gut, ‘We can’t make this movie...
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
thedigitalfix.com
Vin Diesel’s Fast 10 pay cheque revealed
You can’t put a price on family… unless that price is millions of dollars, apparently. In a new report by Variety, it was revealed that Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise, is being paid a whopping $20 million to star in the upcoming action movie sequel.
ComicBook
Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"
Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
Everything Leaving Netflix in August: See the Full List of Movies, Shows
Netflix is preparing for its Fall 2022 lineup, and while it’s set to welcome more than 100 new titles to the service in August, it’s also saying goodbye to dozens of beloved movies and TV series. Among them are the three Mission: Impossible films currently available and Seasons 35-37 of Wheel of Fortune.
digitalspy.com
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’
Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
Popculture
'Top Gun: Maverick' Earns Tom Cruise an Historic Salary After Box Office Performance
Top Gun: Maverick has been a massive hit for Paramount Pictures, and now the movie has earned Tom Cruise a historic salary after its phenomenal box office performance. Crusie often tends to take a lower upfront payment on many of the films he stars in, instead working a contract deal that allows him to get a cut of a film's "first-dollar gross." According to Variety, this means that the actor "gets box office bonuses before the studio even breaks even."
‘John Wick 4’ Producer Explained Why They Didn’t Film Fifth Movie Back-to-Back
The long-anticipated 'John Wick 4' is finally hitting theaters in 2023, but here's why they didn't end up filming it back-to-back with the fifth movie installment.
IGN
Johnny Depp Might Return as Grindelwald After Winning Lawsuit Against Amber Heard, Mads Mikkelsen Says
Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen recently undertook a major role as part of J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts series, when he replaced Johnny Depp for the role of Grindelwald. Depp portrayed the villainous character during the second movie of the series in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, where he was paired alongside actors like Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston and more.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ star says she took the part to best ‘Deadpool’ at breaking the fourth wall
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany says she took the role of Jennifer Walters in the new Disney Plus show in order to one-up Deadpool as the first character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to break the fourth wall. “Yeah, that was all I needed. That’s the reason I...
Karen Gillan Gets Asked About What’s Going On With The Next Jumanji Sequel And Gives A Candid Answer
Ruby Roundhouse actress Karen Gillan got candid with a fan talking about what’s going on with the next Jumanji sequel.
‘Law Abiding Citizen’: Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx Are Returning for a Sequel 13 Years After the Action Film Premiered
Although details about the 'Law Abiding Citizen' sequel are sparse, Gerard Butler is set to produce, lining up another helping of bloody revenge for action crowds.
Popculture
'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know
The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
Justin Timberlake Was Elton John’s First Choice for ‘Rocketman’
Justin Timberlake as Elton John? The icon though the musician could portray him in the biopic 'Rocketman,' but it didn't work out that way.
wegotthiscovered.com
Best John Constantine actors, ranked
John Constantine is one of the most successful breakthrough comic characters of the past 40 years. Debuting in the dripping horror of the Louisiana swamps in Alan Moore’s Swamp Thing in 1985, the Liverpudlian con man, trench-coated warlock, and occult detective has broken through to DC’s top tier.
