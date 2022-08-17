ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ star opens up on boarding the MCU as a talking dog

Maria Bakalova experienced a stratospheric rise to fame, which was made even more impressive by the fact her star-making turn in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm never even saw the inside of a theater, and she’s now poised to debut in the biggest and most successful franchise in history when James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters next May.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A gargantuanly grim fantasy failure climbs the streaming Top 10

Disney may have cornered the market when it comes to blockbuster live-action fairytales after successfully rebooting its back catalogue of animated classics to yield another multi-billion dollar revenue stream, but there was a brief time when everyone was getting in on the act, although none of them fell quite as hard as Bryan Singer’s Jack the Giant Slayer.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Urban
Person
Leigh Whannell
Person
Keanu Reeves
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans try to defend a record-breaking blockbuster that still failed miserably

If you ever need concrete evidence as to why the video game genre is regularly labeled as cursed, then look no further than the fact the two most recent movies to hold the title of highest-grossing console-to-screen adaptation ever made both ended up losing money. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time even held onto the record for six years before Warcraft arrived, and yet neither of them turned a single penny of profit during their respective theatrical runs.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Is ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ getting closer to being made?

K-pop: Demon Hunters was announced for the first time in March of 2021, along with an art poster of the project, and its premise. But after over a year of silence, could this project still be underway, or did something go wrong? To the relief of many, we finally have the answers.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans choking up after ‘She-Hulk’ references a fallen Avenger

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped its premiere episode on Disney Plus today, and while it mostly delivered the light-hearted tone we were primed to expect from a show that’s been pitched as a legal-themed half-hour comedy, there were some surprising poignant moments in there too that caused many a lump to form in the throats of fans. And it’s all to do with a much-missed fallen Avenger.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Best John Constantine actors, ranked

John Constantine is one of the most successful breakthrough comic characters of the past 40 years. Debuting in the dripping horror of the Louisiana swamps in Alan Moore’s Swamp Thing in 1985, the Liverpudlian con man, trench-coated warlock, and occult detective has broken through to DC’s top tier.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchises#Entertain#Linus Movies#Sci Fi#Buckaroo Banzai
wegotthiscovered.com

The needless retelling of a classic tale that nobody liked surfaces on streaming

Even though Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale has been adapted and repurposed countless times over since first being published in 1845, almost every single person on the planet will immediately think of Disney when The Little Mermaid comes to mind. That’s understandable when the the 1989 animated classic has been...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

What is the DCEU’s 10-Year Plan? Every movie confirmed and rumored

The DCEU has been at the center of a lot of controversy in recent months, and DC fans are hotly debating the best path forward for the franchise and its films. Plus, the recent cancelation of Batgirl, due to the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, has only made this discussion more intense.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Beast’ reviews indicate Idris Elba vs. a lion delivers on its promise

More than a decade after we saw Liam Neeson punching wolves in The Grey — to surprisingly high acclaim — CATS star Idris Elba is now going toe-to-toe with a lion in Beast and it’s apparently also pulling off the premise as best it can, according to the critical reaction so far.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans take a moment to praise the genre’s biggest and best d-bags

Final girl, quirky best friend, knowledgeable but quiet friend, and of course — trusting and first to die; there are tropes in horror that all subgenres seem to contain. Slasher films, haunting thrillers, and even possession movies have characters that follow a perfectly laid path before them. They’re an important part of the storytelling process — and you can’t talk about horror movies without mentioning one essential character type: the d-bag.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ producer offers update on Johnny Depp-less next chapter

Captain Jack Sparrow may be condemned to Davy Jones’ Locker forevermore thanks to Disney dumping Johnny Depp, but the studio isn’t going to let a cash sea cow like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise go to waste. The Mouse House is quietly pressing ahead with its long-gestating plans to make a sixth entry in the seafaring series, following 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A ‘National Treasure 3’ script is about to hit Nicolas Cage’s desk

Even though it’s been 15 years since Book of Secrets, fans have never given up hope of seeing Nicolas Cage return for another implausible adventure in National Treasure 3, and that’s even with Disney Plus sequel series Edge of History bringing the franchise to the small screen. For...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An intriguing horror that dropped the ball descends to the depths on Netflix

It didn’t take long for the found footage phenomenon to reach saturation point, with filmmakers and studios realizing they could crank out horror movies even cheaper and faster than ever before, with profitable box office returns still guaranteed. Even the ones that came bearing an enticing concept wound up falling flat, something 2014’s As Above, So Below knows all about.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

All 10 of Wolfgang Petersen’s Hollywood movies, ranked

The cinema world just lost one of its most notable filmmakers after the recent passing of director Wolfgang Petersen. For just over 40 years, his films have made a lasting impression on the big screen in Hollywood. He began his filmmaking career in his native Germany during the early 1960s,...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Wars’ fans share rare praise for ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

It’s easy to hate The Book of Boba Fett, but there’s at least one fan of the show’s second episode, so that’s something, right?. Lampooned for robbing the Star Wars fandom of the mysterious lore and myth of the galaxy far, far away’s most famous bounty hunter, even the most loyal in the SW community left BOBF with negative feelings. From the lackluster fight scenes and unwanted additions (looking at you, cyberpunk motorcycle gang) to the campiest of finales, there’s not much fans enjoyed about the series.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy