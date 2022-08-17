Read full article on original website
Ryan Reynolds’ worst-ever movie is getting a surprise sequel, and people have thoughts
Prior to the massive success of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds was in real danger of cultivating a reputation for lending his undoubted talents to nothing but terrible big budget blockbusters, but none came close to the dismal R.I.P.D. Having already appeared in Blade: Trinity, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Green Lantern by...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ star opens up on boarding the MCU as a talking dog
Maria Bakalova experienced a stratospheric rise to fame, which was made even more impressive by the fact her star-making turn in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm never even saw the inside of a theater, and she’s now poised to debut in the biggest and most successful franchise in history when James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters next May.
‘She-Hulk’ star says she took the part to best ‘Deadpool’ at breaking the fourth wall
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany says she took the role of Jennifer Walters in the new Disney Plus show in order to one-up Deadpool as the first character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to break the fourth wall. “Yeah, that was all I needed. That’s the reason I...
A gargantuanly grim fantasy failure climbs the streaming Top 10
Disney may have cornered the market when it comes to blockbuster live-action fairytales after successfully rebooting its back catalogue of animated classics to yield another multi-billion dollar revenue stream, but there was a brief time when everyone was getting in on the act, although none of them fell quite as hard as Bryan Singer’s Jack the Giant Slayer.
Fans try to defend a record-breaking blockbuster that still failed miserably
If you ever need concrete evidence as to why the video game genre is regularly labeled as cursed, then look no further than the fact the two most recent movies to hold the title of highest-grossing console-to-screen adaptation ever made both ended up losing money. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time even held onto the record for six years before Warcraft arrived, and yet neither of them turned a single penny of profit during their respective theatrical runs.
Is ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ getting closer to being made?
K-pop: Demon Hunters was announced for the first time in March of 2021, along with an art poster of the project, and its premise. But after over a year of silence, could this project still be underway, or did something go wrong? To the relief of many, we finally have the answers.
Marvel fans choking up after ‘She-Hulk’ references a fallen Avenger
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped its premiere episode on Disney Plus today, and while it mostly delivered the light-hearted tone we were primed to expect from a show that’s been pitched as a legal-themed half-hour comedy, there were some surprising poignant moments in there too that caused many a lump to form in the throats of fans. And it’s all to do with a much-missed fallen Avenger.
Best John Constantine actors, ranked
John Constantine is one of the most successful breakthrough comic characters of the past 40 years. Debuting in the dripping horror of the Louisiana swamps in Alan Moore’s Swamp Thing in 1985, the Liverpudlian con man, trench-coated warlock, and occult detective has broken through to DC’s top tier.
The needless retelling of a classic tale that nobody liked surfaces on streaming
Even though Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale has been adapted and repurposed countless times over since first being published in 1845, almost every single person on the planet will immediately think of Disney when The Little Mermaid comes to mind. That’s understandable when the the 1989 animated classic has been...
First images revealed from Mike Flanagan’s latest horror series ‘The Midnight Club’
If you’re looking for a filmmaker to craft intensely atmospheric and widely acclaimed exercises in episodic terror, then look no further than Netflix veteran Mike Flanagan. The writer and director is making the most of his exclusive development deal with the studio, and it’s literary adaptation The Midnight Club next out of the gate.
What is the DCEU’s 10-Year Plan? Every movie confirmed and rumored
The DCEU has been at the center of a lot of controversy in recent months, and DC fans are hotly debating the best path forward for the franchise and its films. Plus, the recent cancelation of Batgirl, due to the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, has only made this discussion more intense.
‘Beast’ reviews indicate Idris Elba vs. a lion delivers on its promise
More than a decade after we saw Liam Neeson punching wolves in The Grey — to surprisingly high acclaim — CATS star Idris Elba is now going toe-to-toe with a lion in Beast and it’s apparently also pulling off the premise as best it can, according to the critical reaction so far.
Horror fans take a moment to praise the genre’s biggest and best d-bags
Final girl, quirky best friend, knowledgeable but quiet friend, and of course — trusting and first to die; there are tropes in horror that all subgenres seem to contain. Slasher films, haunting thrillers, and even possession movies have characters that follow a perfectly laid path before them. They’re an important part of the storytelling process — and you can’t talk about horror movies without mentioning one essential character type: the d-bag.
‘The Lord of the Rings’ spin-off movies on Aragorn, Gollum, Gandalf, and more could be on the way
Fans of all things Middle-earth were met with big news recently, following the news that Swedish company Embracer Group had entered into an agreement to acquire the IP rights of J.R.R. Tolkien’s famed literary works The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit via Middle-earth Enterprises. With the potential...
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ producer offers update on Johnny Depp-less next chapter
Captain Jack Sparrow may be condemned to Davy Jones’ Locker forevermore thanks to Disney dumping Johnny Depp, but the studio isn’t going to let a cash sea cow like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise go to waste. The Mouse House is quietly pressing ahead with its long-gestating plans to make a sixth entry in the seafaring series, following 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales.
A ‘National Treasure 3’ script is about to hit Nicolas Cage’s desk
Even though it’s been 15 years since Book of Secrets, fans have never given up hope of seeing Nicolas Cage return for another implausible adventure in National Treasure 3, and that’s even with Disney Plus sequel series Edge of History bringing the franchise to the small screen. For...
‘Star Wars’ fans call for the redemption of a severely underrated ‘The Mandalorian’ character
The Mandalorian may just be the most universally loved installment in the behemoth franchise that is Star Wars, and a minor character is currently seeing plenty of love online,. The first episode of The Mandalorian set up a grand space western with the classic trope of a hero who limits...
An intriguing horror that dropped the ball descends to the depths on Netflix
It didn’t take long for the found footage phenomenon to reach saturation point, with filmmakers and studios realizing they could crank out horror movies even cheaper and faster than ever before, with profitable box office returns still guaranteed. Even the ones that came bearing an enticing concept wound up falling flat, something 2014’s As Above, So Below knows all about.
All 10 of Wolfgang Petersen’s Hollywood movies, ranked
The cinema world just lost one of its most notable filmmakers after the recent passing of director Wolfgang Petersen. For just over 40 years, his films have made a lasting impression on the big screen in Hollywood. He began his filmmaking career in his native Germany during the early 1960s,...
‘Star Wars’ fans share rare praise for ‘The Book of Boba Fett’
It’s easy to hate The Book of Boba Fett, but there’s at least one fan of the show’s second episode, so that’s something, right?. Lampooned for robbing the Star Wars fandom of the mysterious lore and myth of the galaxy far, far away’s most famous bounty hunter, even the most loyal in the SW community left BOBF with negative feelings. From the lackluster fight scenes and unwanted additions (looking at you, cyberpunk motorcycle gang) to the campiest of finales, there’s not much fans enjoyed about the series.
