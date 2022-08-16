ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Parents get the night off with Kids’ Night Out gymnastics program

Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department is offering children an evening of gymnastics fun while parents take a well-deserved break. Kids’ Night Out–Buggin’ Out participants will enjoy a night of pizza, games, obstacle courses, crafts and structured play in a safe, supervised environment. It is open to those five years-old to 12 years-old.
Improve your self-defense with Karate – Okinawan Kenpo

Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting registration for the fall session of Karate – Okinawan Kenpo. The program explores the traditional style of Okinawan Karate for the purposes of self-defense and personal development. Students will strengthen their bodies, improve their posture, and increase their self-confidence. The skills learned in this class will be helpful in avoiding or minimizing violence.
LPRD fencing class teaches, sharpens skills in modern Olympic sport

Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department’s Lifelong Recreation division is hosting a fencing class open to both beginners and fencers with existing skills. Fencing: Modern Olympic Sport will feature instruction in foil, epee and saber, emphasizing technique, tactics, strategy and psychology. Beginners will learn the basics of fencing while experienced fencers work on sharpening their skills. Participants will get in a good workout and have fun while learning this unique Olympic sport.
