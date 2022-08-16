Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department’s Lifelong Recreation division is hosting a fencing class open to both beginners and fencers with existing skills. Fencing: Modern Olympic Sport will feature instruction in foil, epee and saber, emphasizing technique, tactics, strategy and psychology. Beginners will learn the basics of fencing while experienced fencers work on sharpening their skills. Participants will get in a good workout and have fun while learning this unique Olympic sport.
