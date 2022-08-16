Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting registration for the fall session of Karate – Okinawan Kenpo. The program explores the traditional style of Okinawan Karate for the purposes of self-defense and personal development. Students will strengthen their bodies, improve their posture, and increase their self-confidence. The skills learned in this class will be helpful in avoiding or minimizing violence.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO