Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse
A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
Eight days of strike action commences at UK’s biggest port
The first of an eight-day workers strike at the UK’s biggest container port begins on Sunday.Around 1,900 members of Unite at Felixstowe will walk out in a dispute over pay in the first strike to hit the port since 1989.It is the latest outbreak of industrial action to hit a growing number of sectors of the economy.Workers including crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores are taking action after voting by more than 9-1 in favour of strikes.The union said the stoppage will have a big impact on the port, which handles around four million containers a year from 2,000 ships.But...
Camden's special Strawberry Hells lager returns to mark Tank Party celebration
Camden Town Brewery has announced one of its best-selling throwback beers, Strawberry Hells Forever, is returning to mark the 10th anniversary of its famous Tank Party after a two-year absence. A fruity twist on its iconic Hells Lager, Strawberry Hells Forever is a full-bodied strawberry-flavoured pink lager perfect for enjoying in the summer months.
Demands for Aylesbury road be pedestrianised due to concerns about paving slabs
People living around a Buckinghamshire street are asking for it to be pedestrianised. People on Cambridge Street are calling for a section of it to be closed to vehicles. A total of 24 people signed a petition. It has now closed and Buckinghamshire Council will discuss the proposal at a future date.
Visitors to hidden Newport Pagnell 'beach' handed police warning after rise in anti-social behaviour
Police have warned that a hidden beauty spot in Buckinghamshire has become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour. Officers say that some visitors have been urinating in a nearby field and having an adverse effect on neighbouring communities. Located in Newport Pagnell in Milton Keynes, the 'beach' is a much-loved spot....
HS2 A412 road closure will divert Buckinghamshire motorists 13 miles through London
A major Buckinghamshire road connecting parts of the county with London will be shut every night for two months due to work on the controversial HS2 rail project. The construction of a new viaduct means that workers must close the A412 overnight until October. The two-mile-long closure in Denham will...
A-Level students with 'bad' exam results offered free day out
A leading UK attraction is offering A-Level students with 'bad' results a free day out. The London Dungeon said it wanted them to see there are 'scarier things in life than short-term exam result setbacks'. Those scoring all Ds or under are being invited to explore London’s most horrible history...
Aston Clinton traffic calming plans revealed near Aylesbury
Buckinghamshire villagers fed up with seeing traffic use the areas as a 'shortcut' may have their prayers answered under new proposals. Those living in Aston Clinton have raised concerns over speeding and 'rat running' by vehicles trying to avoid queues. The village, a few miles east of Aylesbury, looks set...
Lorry hit A41 bridge in crash that left road shut in both directions for hours
A major Buckinghamshire road was closed for several hours after a lorry hit a bridge and ended up on its side. Emergency services were called to the A41 Bicester Road, Quarrendon, near Aylesbury at around 10.15am on Thursday, August 18. A Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Two appliances...
Love Island star joins forces with police to promote making women feel safe
Love Island star Sharon Gaffka has joined forces with Thames Valley Police (TVP) to promote its work in making women and girls feel safe. Officers aim to tackle violence against women and want to engage with a younger demographic. The force says it aims to create more content showing what...
HS2 responds to calls for water limit amid hosepipe bans and dry weather
Bosses at HS2 have hit back at calls to limit the amount of water provided to the high-speed rail project in Buckinghamshire. They say the company is taking a number of measures to ensure it does not "compromise" the public water supply in the area. It comes after Sarah Green...
Extreme eaters demolish 100 chicken nuggets and 60oz burger
'Extreme eaters' took on two food challenge records scoffing a 60oz burger and 100 chicken nuggets. The two Canadian competitive eaters were on tour in the UK and visited a British pub on Wednesday (August 17). Joel Hansel, also known as 'Model v Food', and his fellow foodie competitor Scott...
A Level results day freebies - from Pizza Express to Nando's
Restaurants across the UK are offering students who are receiving their A Level results today free meals, sides or desserts to help with the celebrations. Simply by showing a copy of their results, students can grab a bargain at some of the UK’s most popular high street chains, reports The Mirror.
Petrol prices are falling - but not as much as you'd expect
The average prices for petrol and diesel in the UK have been falling in recent weeks, but are still a third more expensive than they were 12 months ago. The average price of unleaded petrol at UK pumps was 177.64 pence per litre on Monday, August 8, according to the latest figures from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy. Diesel, meanwhile, cost motorists 188.49 pence per litre on average.
