Economy

BBC

Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.
#Water Resources#Water Supplies#Water Systems#Yorkshire Water#Uk#The Met Office
The Independent

Eight days of strike action commences at UK’s biggest port

The first of an eight-day workers strike at the UK’s biggest container port begins on Sunday.Around 1,900 members of Unite at Felixstowe will walk out in a dispute over pay in the first strike to hit the port since 1989.It is the latest outbreak of industrial action to hit a growing number of sectors of the economy.Workers including crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores are taking action after voting by more than 9-1 in favour of strikes.The union said the stoppage will have a big impact on the port, which handles around four million containers a year from 2,000 ships.But...
ECONOMY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Camden's special Strawberry Hells lager returns to mark Tank Party celebration

Camden Town Brewery has announced one of its best-selling throwback beers, Strawberry Hells Forever, is returning to mark the 10th anniversary of its famous Tank Party after a two-year absence. A fruity twist on its iconic Hells Lager, Strawberry Hells Forever is a full-bodied strawberry-flavoured pink lager perfect for enjoying in the summer months.
DRINKS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Demands for Aylesbury road be pedestrianised due to concerns about paving slabs

People living around a Buckinghamshire street are asking for it to be pedestrianised. People on Cambridge Street are calling for a section of it to be closed to vehicles. A total of 24 people signed a petition. It has now closed and Buckinghamshire Council will discuss the proposal at a future date.
TRAFFIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

A-Level students with 'bad' exam results offered free day out

A leading UK attraction is offering A-Level students with 'bad' results a free day out. The London Dungeon said it wanted them to see there are 'scarier things in life than short-term exam result setbacks'. Those scoring all Ds or under are being invited to explore London’s most horrible history...
WORLD
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aston Clinton traffic calming plans revealed near Aylesbury

Buckinghamshire villagers fed up with seeing traffic use the areas as a 'shortcut' may have their prayers answered under new proposals. Those living in Aston Clinton have raised concerns over speeding and 'rat running' by vehicles trying to avoid queues. The village, a few miles east of Aylesbury, looks set...
TRAFFIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

Lorry hit A41 bridge in crash that left road shut in both directions for hours

A major Buckinghamshire road was closed for several hours after a lorry hit a bridge and ended up on its side. Emergency services were called to the A41 Bicester Road, Quarrendon, near Aylesbury at around 10.15am on Thursday, August 18. A Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Two appliances...
ACCIDENTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

HS2 responds to calls for water limit amid hosepipe bans and dry weather

Bosses at HS2 have hit back at calls to limit the amount of water provided to the high-speed rail project in Buckinghamshire. They say the company is taking a number of measures to ensure it does not "compromise" the public water supply in the area. It comes after Sarah Green...
TRAFFIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

Extreme eaters demolish 100 chicken nuggets and 60oz burger

'Extreme eaters' took on two food challenge records scoffing a 60oz burger and 100 chicken nuggets. The two Canadian competitive eaters were on tour in the UK and visited a British pub on Wednesday (August 17). Joel Hansel, also known as 'Model v Food', and his fellow foodie competitor Scott...
FOOD & DRINKS
buckinghamshirelive.com

A Level results day freebies - from Pizza Express to Nando's

Restaurants across the UK are offering students who are receiving their A Level results today free meals, sides or desserts to help with the celebrations. Simply by showing a copy of their results, students can grab a bargain at some of the UK’s most popular high street chains, reports The Mirror.
RESTAURANTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Petrol prices are falling - but not as much as you'd expect

The average prices for petrol and diesel in the UK have been falling in recent weeks, but are still a third more expensive than they were 12 months ago. The average price of unleaded petrol at UK pumps was 177.64 pence per litre on Monday, August 8, according to the latest figures from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy. Diesel, meanwhile, cost motorists 188.49 pence per litre on average.
TRAFFIC

