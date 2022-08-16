ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It Could Happen: A Military Coup Against Yoon Suk-yeol Is Possible

There is a chance that history will record him as the first civilian president subject to a military insurrection since the introduction of the 1987 democratic Constitution. My recent article entitled “Can Biden save South Korea’s Unpopular President from Himself?” has stirred up debate about whether a military rebellion is possible in South Korea. Some contend that since the civilian control of the military took root in the 1987 democratic constitution, a coup has become a distant memory in the country.
Liz Cheney Is Neither Lincoln Nor Cicero

Cheney is an elite from a political dynasty who failed to understand what forces she unleashed; one who is out of touch with the political direction and mood of the majority. Micah Meadowcroft pointed out an interesting aspect of Liz Cheney’s electoral loss:. There is something almost paganly admirable...
