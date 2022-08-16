There is a chance that history will record him as the first civilian president subject to a military insurrection since the introduction of the 1987 democratic Constitution. My recent article entitled “Can Biden save South Korea’s Unpopular President from Himself?” has stirred up debate about whether a military rebellion is possible in South Korea. Some contend that since the civilian control of the military took root in the 1987 democratic constitution, a coup has become a distant memory in the country.

WORLD ・ 22 HOURS AGO