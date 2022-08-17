Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Health officials suspect a Nebraska child died from the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri after swimming
A brain-eating amoeba typically found in freshwater lakes and rivers may have killed a child in Nebraska, health officials said. The child, whose age was not disclosed, died this week in Douglas County, its health department said. Health officials suspect the child was infected with Naegleria fowleri. The US Centers...
erienewsnow.com
Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails
A ban on teachers displaying Pride materials in classrooms or writing their pronouns in email signatures will remain in place in a Wisconsin public school district following a contentious board meeting during which parents and students criticized the policy. The prohibition is based on Kettle Moraine School District's decade-old policy...
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Police Look to Identify Suspect, Vehicle in Theft of Signs from Business
Millcreek Township Police are looking to identify the suspect in the theft of signs from a business. Four signs valued at $1,000 were taken from a business Aug. 16, according to police. The name of the business or location were not disclosed. A man was captured on camera getting out...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 90 in Springfield Township
A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 in Erie County on Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened west of Pond Rd. in Springfield Township around 5:05 p.m. Frank Mitulski, 63, of Erie, was driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on the interstate in the left-hand...
Comments / 0