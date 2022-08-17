ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD identifies suspect in Riverfront Park drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have identified the suspect in the Riverfront Park drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday. Police have secured an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Matthew S. Brumfield. He faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of drive-by shooting, all of which are felonies. The first assault charge is related to...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane police responds to two incidents downtown, one shot fired near Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two related incidents Wednesday night, including one where a shot was fired near Riverfront Park. Just before 7 p.m., SPD responded to a call from the 800 block of 3rd Avenue regarding a possible burglary. When police arrived, officers learned employees of a restaurant had been dealing with unruly customers.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

'Significant' increase in fentanyl overdoses in Kootenai County

POST FALLS, Idaho - A major warning from Post Falls first responders came on Thursday after a significant increase in fentanyl overdoses. Post Falls Police Captain Mark Brantl says they’ve seen a huge increase in overdoses. 20% of deaths this year were related to fentanyl overdoses. So far this...
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco

SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Northbound SR 195 interchange to I-90 back open after crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — The northbound State Route 195 interchange to westbound I-90 is back open after a crash. According to Washington State Patrol, one vehicle veered towards the exit, struck a dirt embankment, rolled over, and struck a pillar of an elevated railroad track. The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center. The ramp is...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

CAUTION: Video shows moments before Freeman High School shooting

CAUTION: The judge in the Caleb Sharpe sentencing on Friday released the video from the hallways inside Freeman High School that showed the moments before and after Caleb Sharpe opened fire on students. It presented the newsroom with a very sensitive topic: Do we air it/post it/both? News leadership huddled...
FREEMAN, WA
montanaliving.com

Floating the Lower Kootenai River

By David Reese/Montana Living — When the rivers in western Montana become too crowded on a hot summer day, look to some of the other Northwest Montana rivers for relief from crowds. The lower Clark Fork River near St. Regis and the lower Kootenai River near Libby are a...
TROY, MT

