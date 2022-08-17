Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley stabbing suspect identified with tips from public
The Spokane Valley Police Department said Thursday a suspect in a random knife attack was arrested with help from the public. Police reported the victim was stabbed by an unknown assailant on Sprague Avenue on Tuesday.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Sheriff's Office: Suspect physically placed in handcuffs after resisting arrest
A suspect, wanted on Assault 4 (DV) and Obstructing charges, failed to follow numerous commands and physically resisted arrest as the lone Deputy tried to take him into custody. After requesting emergency assistance, the suspect was eventually placed in handcuffs once additional help arrived. On August 18, 2022, at approximately...
Stolen No-Li beer truck leads police to dog in need of rescue
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Early Tuesday morning, No-Li owner John Bryant woke up to a call from Airway Heights police saying that their big beer box truck had been stolen. He rushed to the brewery to find that the thief had stolen some equipment and the truck. The thief...
Motorcycle passenger beats car hood and pulls gun during Tri-Cities road rage on Hwy 395
She thought the car was trying to block them from taking an exit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Coeur d'Alene teacher accused of 'inappropriate' relationship with former student posts $100k bail
The Lake City High School teacher accused of "inappropriate" relationship with a former student has posted $100,000 bail. He turned himself in to the Kootenai County Public Safety Building on Wednesday after detectives obtained an arrest warrant for one count of lewd conduct with a minor under 16.
spokanepublicradio.org
New more powerful license plate cameras may soon be scanning Inland Northwest vehicles
Law enforcement say they’re chronically understaffed, and need more tools to solve crime. Privacy experts say the model being explored – a partnership with tech company Flock Safety – will lead to information about innocent people being collected and stored. Most law enforcement agencies in the Pacific...
SPD identifies suspect in Riverfront Park drive-by shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have identified the suspect in the Riverfront Park drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday. Police have secured an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Matthew S. Brumfield. He faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of drive-by shooting, all of which are felonies. The first assault charge is related to...
Spokane deputies looking for man accused of brandishing firearm at restaurant employees, open firing at parkgoers
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is looking for a man accused of brandishing a firearm at a group of employees at a downtown Spokane restaurant and firing a round at a group at Riverfront Park moments later. According to the press release, deputies responded to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Lead investigator testifies in trial of former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash
Former Spokane Police Department officer Nathan Nash, charged with raping two women while on duty, appeared in court for the second day of his trial Aug. 18. The trial is expected to continue for two weeks.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police responds to two incidents downtown, one shot fired near Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two related incidents Wednesday night, including one where a shot was fired near Riverfront Park. Just before 7 p.m., SPD responded to a call from the 800 block of 3rd Avenue regarding a possible burglary. When police arrived, officers learned employees of a restaurant had been dealing with unruly customers.
‘Overwhelmingly safe place to be’: Man still on run after Riverfront Park shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of firing into a crowd in Riverfront Park is still on the run. Luckily, no one in the crowd was hit by the gunfire. Spokane Police say two cars pulled up alongside a curb. Those two separate drivers, a man and a woman, got out and began to argue. Witnesses say the man hit the woman.
Man pleads guilty to murdering local athlete outside downtown Spokane bar
SPOKANE, Wash. — Michael Le has pleaded guilty to the murder of 22-year-old Jakobe Ford. Ford was shot and killed outside of Lucky’s Bar in downtown Spokane in August 2021. He was a local athlete who shattered records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a professional track career when he was murdered. Court records showed Ford was dating...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
'Significant' increase in fentanyl overdoses in Kootenai County
POST FALLS, Idaho - A major warning from Post Falls first responders came on Thursday after a significant increase in fentanyl overdoses. Post Falls Police Captain Mark Brantl says they’ve seen a huge increase in overdoses. 20% of deaths this year were related to fentanyl overdoses. So far this...
Opening delayed for Sprague Avenue and Barker Road roundabout
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane Valley announced that the Sprague Avenue and Barker Road roundabout will not open to the public on August 20 as planned. The city delayed the opening to investigate potential quality control issues with some of the materials, which could delay completion by a week.
KHQ Right Now
Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
‘I’m sorry’: Freeman school shooter apologizes ahead of sentencing
SPOKANE, Wash. – For the first time since opening fire at Freeman High School, Caleb Sharpe apologized for what he did. Sharpe removed his mask on the last day of sentencing hearings to say sorry to his victims. “I’m sorry to the community. I’m sorry to Jordan, Gracie and...
Northbound SR 195 interchange to I-90 back open after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The northbound State Route 195 interchange to westbound I-90 is back open after a crash. According to Washington State Patrol, one vehicle veered towards the exit, struck a dirt embankment, rolled over, and struck a pillar of an elevated railroad track. The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center. The ramp is...
KHQ Right Now
CAUTION: Video shows moments before Freeman High School shooting
CAUTION: The judge in the Caleb Sharpe sentencing on Friday released the video from the hallways inside Freeman High School that showed the moments before and after Caleb Sharpe opened fire on students. It presented the newsroom with a very sensitive topic: Do we air it/post it/both? News leadership huddled...
montanaliving.com
Floating the Lower Kootenai River
By David Reese/Montana Living — When the rivers in western Montana become too crowded on a hot summer day, look to some of the other Northwest Montana rivers for relief from crowds. The lower Clark Fork River near St. Regis and the lower Kootenai River near Libby are a...
Comments / 0