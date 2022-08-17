ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA

Heavy rain forces road closures, flood watches in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Heavy rain closed roads in Tucson and triggered flood watches and warnings across much of Arizona on Saturday, with more in the forecast through the weekend. More than 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) of rain fell Saturday in the mountains northeast of Tucson, the National Weather Service said.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy