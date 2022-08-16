NOAA Fisheries has received a petition from Park City Wind LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Avangrid Renewables, LLC, requesting authorization to take small numbers of marine mammals incidental to construction activities associated with the New England Wind Offshore Wind Farm in a designated lease area on the Outer Continental Shelf (OSC-A 0534) offshore Massachusetts over the course of 5 years beginning in 2025. Pursuant to regulations implementing the Marine Mammal Protection Act, NOAA Fisheries is announcing receipt of Park City Wind’s request for the development and implementation of regulations governing the incidental taking of marine mammals and issuance of a Letter of Authorization.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO