After teasing its release for nearly three weeks, BLACKPINK have returned with ‘Pink Venom’, the lead single from their imminent ‘Born Pink’ album. The song was first teased at the very start of the month (on August 1), when BLACKPINK confirmed their return in a video outlining the ‘Born Pink’ timeline – they’d release a single this month and the album itself in September, before kicking off “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” in October.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO