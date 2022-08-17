Read full article on original website
NME
BamBam, Taeyeon and more announced for Thailand’s Best of Best K-pop concert
A new K-pop concert, ‘Best of Best’, has been announced for Thailand this October. Organised by local promoter Do Concerts, the concert will feature performances from four major K-pop figures: South Korea-based Thai GOT7 member Bambam, Girls’ Generation leader Taeyeon, member of South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO Chen, and Korean rising stars Xdinary Heroes.
NME
EXO’s Xiumin to release debut solo album in September
EXO member Xiumin will release his debut solo record in September. On August 18, South Korean media outlet News1 published a report claiming Xiumin will debut as a soloist next month with an album. The news was later confirmed through a statement from the K-pop idol’s label, SM Entertainment, via Mydaily. “Xiumin is scheduled to release his first solo album in late September,” the company wrote in its brief statement, per translations by Soompi.
NME
Watch BLACKPINK’s striking music video for comeback single ‘Pink Venom’
After teasing its release for nearly three weeks, BLACKPINK have returned with ‘Pink Venom’, the lead single from their imminent ‘Born Pink’ album. The song was first teased at the very start of the month (on August 1), when BLACKPINK confirmed their return in a video outlining the ‘Born Pink’ timeline – they’d release a single this month and the album itself in September, before kicking off “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” in October.
