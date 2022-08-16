Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Three Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A nerve-regenerating healing agent, hydrogen peroxideKath Lee
Best Things To Do In Miami, Florida (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMiami, FL
Tropical Storm May Hit Gulf Of Mexico Soon, Says Miami's National Hurricane CenterTerry MansfieldMiami, FL
Three Central Florida residents arrested for voter fraud thought their rights were restored
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Each of the three formerly convicted felons arrested for voter fraud by the governor’s new election security office thought their right to vote had been restored since being released from prison, they told investigators. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Michelle Stribling...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Val Demings Announces $61.6 Million in Homeland Security Funds for Florida
From her perch as the chairwoman of the U.S. House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery, this week, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., announced $61.6 million in new Homeland Security grant funding for Florida. Funding will help to secure Florida’s ports, airports, transit, borders, communities, and community...
Bale of suspected cocaine weighing 70lbs washes ashore in South Florida
A bale of suspected cocaine weighing 70 pounds was recovered off the coast of Florida by officials.
After a spike this year, rents in the Miami area among highest in the nation
Seeing a spike in rental prices? You're not alone. Two recent studies show the Miami area ranks among the leaders in soaring listing prices -- second in the state and eighth nationally -- with increases between 27% and 28% over the same period from a year ago. The national average...
Federal prosecutors plan to seize Marilyn Mosby's Florida property
BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors say they will target one of the homes owned by Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby if she is convicted of crimes related to her vacation property in Florida.Prosecutors made this claim in a court filing today.Mosby has been accused of filing misleading information and paperwork for loan applications for her two vacation homes in Florida, according to the Department of Justice.She was indicted in January.Mosby allegedly took out $40,000 and $50,000 from her city retirement account through a CARES Act provision that waived penalties on withdrawals for people who were adversely affected by the COVID-19...
20 arrested in Florida for voter fraud, state announces
ORLANDO, Fla. — Flanked by law enforcement, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his new election security office Thursday afternoon in a Fort Lauderdale courthouse and its effectiveness just weeks after it began investigating cases. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Twenty people, mainly from Democratic strongholds like Broward...
Florida State Attorney Suspended By DeSantis Allegedly Used Taxpayer Dollars For ‘Woke Justice’ Agenda
Andrew Warren, the former state attorney for Hillsborough County, allegedly used taxpayers’ funding to promote progressive activism, including making at least a half-dozen trips across the nation to learn more about woke justice, according to a new report. Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended
In Broward stop, DeSantis shares plan to crack down on voter fraud, confirms 20 arrests
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a South Florida stop where he announced a crackdown on voter fraud and confirmed the arrests of 20 people in five different jurisdictions in connection to the 2020 election. The governor made the announcement during a news conference held Thursday...
Firefighter fired for anti-police note after officer killed
MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida firefighter has been fired after anti-police comments he made in a group message following the fatal shooting of a police officer were posted to social media. Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban said Friday that a Miami firefighter was responsible for the posts that...
Ocala Man Charged With Killing World Renowned Gangster
Whitey Bulger is a world renowned gangster hailing from Boston. Johnny Depp played him in the movie Black Mass a few years back. Bulger was serving life in prison for committing 11 murders & other crimes. Back in 2018, Whitey was found dead in a West Virginia federal prison as he was being transferred there earlier that day.
Over 200 Cuban migrants repatriated after being stopped off South Florida
(WSVN) - More than 200 Cuban migrants have been returned to the island since Tuesday following over a dozen interdictions off the coast of South Florida, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Officials on Saturday said crews have stopped 14 different groups at different locations over the past five days. All...
Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried to make rounds in South Florida Saturday
Both candidates will be visiting early voting sites and other events throughout the day. Gubernatorial Democratic Primary opponents Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried will be making stops throughout South Florida on Saturday, only three days out from the election. U.S. Rep. Crist will continue his “Hope for Florida” tour, starting...
20 are accused of illegally voting in Florida. DeSantis calls it ‘the opening salvo’ in cases.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that state agents were arresting 20 Florida felons who he said voted illegally in 2020, declaring it the first step in what he promised would be an overdue effort to ensure election integrity. The number of arrests is miniscule compared to the 11.1 million Floridians who voted in the 2020 presidential election in Florida. But DeSantis said the effort ...
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
Woman Accused of Stealing Elderly St. Croix Man’s Fortune Arrested in Florida
A woman accused of bilking an elderly St. Croix man out of at least $60,000 has been apprehended in Florida on a V.I. Superior Court arrest warrant, Attorney General Denise George announced Thursday. Lissette Algarin-Felix, 52, waived an extradition hearing held in Florida and will be released from custody to...
Did you hear a loud boom in Southeast Georgia and North Florida Saturday afternoon? Here's what it was.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. If you heard a loud boom in south-central Georgia or northern Florida Saturday, The National Weather Service says it was the sound of the Cargo Dragon capsule returning to earth. The Cargo Dragon is...
Medical Examiner: Florida man who died after eating raw oysters had coke and fentanyl in his system
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — UPDATE: A south Florida man who died after eating raw oysters last month at a Broward restaurant had several drugs in his system, including fentanyl and cocaine, according to the Broward County medical examiner’s report. Roger “Rocky” Pinckney also tested positive for cannabis, oxycodone,...
Michigan Reports E. coli Outbreak. More Than Half of the People Ate at Wendy's.
Michigan reports an outbreak of the bacteria E. coli around the state including in Metro Detroit. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday confirmed 43 cases, with more than 55 percent of the people having eaten at a Wendy's. Of the total number infected, 56 percent were hospitalized.
Tampa Bay Town’s Beach Umbrella Ban Sparks Court Battle
Little did they know when they passed this ordinance, that it would end up in front of a judge! A Tampa Bay town’s beach umbrella ban has sparked a court battle. Back in 2020, the town of Belleair Shore Beach passed an ordinance prohibiting certain activities on the beach. One of those things was:
