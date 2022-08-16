ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida City, FL

CBS Baltimore

Federal prosecutors plan to seize Marilyn Mosby's Florida property

BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors say they will target one of the homes owned by Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby if she is convicted of crimes related to her vacation property in Florida.Prosecutors made this claim in a court filing today.Mosby has been accused of filing misleading information and paperwork for loan applications for her two vacation homes in Florida,  according to the Department of Justice.She was indicted in January.Mosby allegedly took out $40,000 and $50,000 from her city retirement account through a CARES Act provision that waived penalties on withdrawals for people who were adversely affected by the COVID-19...
mynews13.com

Firefighter fired for anti-police note after officer killed

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida firefighter has been fired after anti-police comments he made in a group message following the fatal shooting of a police officer were posted to social media. Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban said Friday that a Miami firefighter was responsible for the posts that...
wild941.com

Ocala Man Charged With Killing World Renowned Gangster

Whitey Bulger is a world renowned gangster hailing from Boston. Johnny Depp played him in the movie Black Mass a few years back. Bulger was serving life in prison for committing 11 murders & other crimes. Back in 2018, Whitey was found dead in a West Virginia federal prison as he was being transferred there earlier that day.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried to make rounds in South Florida Saturday

Both candidates will be visiting early voting sites and other events throughout the day. Gubernatorial Democratic Primary opponents Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried will be making stops throughout South Florida on Saturday, only three days out from the election. U.S. Rep. Crist will continue his “Hope for Florida” tour, starting...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 are accused of illegally voting in Florida. DeSantis calls it ‘the opening salvo’ in cases.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that state agents were arresting 20 Florida felons who he said voted illegally in 2020, declaring it the first step in what he promised would be an overdue effort to ensure election integrity. The number of arrests is miniscule compared to the 11.1 million Floridians who voted in the 2020 presidential election in Florida. But DeSantis said the effort ...
thewestsidegazette.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Town’s Beach Umbrella Ban Sparks Court Battle

Little did they know when they passed this ordinance, that it would end up in front of a judge! A Tampa Bay town’s beach umbrella ban has sparked a court battle. Back in 2020, the town of Belleair Shore Beach passed an ordinance prohibiting certain activities on the beach. One of those things was:
