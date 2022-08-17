ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KAKE TV

CDC confirms 8-year-old Nebraska boy died of brain-eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KAKE) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the boy, identified...
KAKE TV

Mount Juliet K9 helps catch burglary suspect

MOUNT JULIET, Tennessee (WSMV) -- Police said a suspect accused of burglary at Tractor Supply on Saturday was caught with the help of K9 Majlo. The suspect, a 16-year-old male from Antioch, was seen running away from Tractor Supply after the burglary alarm was set off around 11:45 a.m. Mount...
MOUNT JULIET, TN

