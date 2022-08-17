Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
All of Massachusetts now in drought amid alarming expansion of dry conditions in Northeast
The flash drought conditions expanded and intensified in New England over the past week, according to the latest report from the US Drought Monitor. Extreme drought — level 3 out of 4 — now covers parts of eastern Massachusetts, Connecticut and the entire state of Rhode Island. All...
KAKE TV
CDC confirms 8-year-old Nebraska boy died of brain-eating amoeba
OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KAKE) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the boy, identified...
KAKE TV
'Destroy them wherever you find them': Spotted lanternfly population spreading across Md.
HARFORD COUNTY, Maryland (WJZ) -- An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted...
KAKE TV
Mental health expert explains how legal sports betting could affect Kansas gambling addictions
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - People like Lydia Knapp and her fiancé say it's about time Kansas legalized sports betting, and they can't wait to get started. "One of his favorite ways to watch games having like, some stakes on it," said Knapp. Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that Kansas...
KAKE TV
Mount Juliet K9 helps catch burglary suspect
MOUNT JULIET, Tennessee (WSMV) -- Police said a suspect accused of burglary at Tractor Supply on Saturday was caught with the help of K9 Majlo. The suspect, a 16-year-old male from Antioch, was seen running away from Tractor Supply after the burglary alarm was set off around 11:45 a.m. Mount...
