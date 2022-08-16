The staff at Grand Blanc High School has a plan to bring students and staff together with an open dialog to make high school a better experience for everyone. Named "Bobcat Time", the new in-class program launching this fall is aimed at boosting understanding, respect, and unity among students and staff. Each session of "Bobcat Time" will cover a specific topic and open it up to discussion in hopes of bringing understanding and education at the same time while allowing every student to feel part of the GBHS.

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO