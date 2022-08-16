ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

abc12.com

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Flint closing by the end of August

Declining funding and a tough retail environment are leading the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store on Franklin Avenue in Flint to close by Aug. 31. St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Flint closing in two weeks. Management of the store at 1921 N. Franklin Ave. announced Wednesday that...
FLINT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
abc12.com

Conservation groups mark fifth year of sturgeon restoration program

A large crowd gathered in Chesaning to help release a hundred juvenille sturgeons into the Shiawassee River. It's part of a 20-year plan to restore the threatened species to a thriving population. Conservation groups mark fifth year of sturgeon restoration program. A large crowd gathered in Chesaning to help release...
CHESANING, MI
abc12.com

Work continues on Great Lakes Water Authority pipeline break

Crews are continuing work on patching a hole in the 10-foot diameter Great Lakes Water Authority pipeline that broke near Port Huron on Aug. 13. Imlay City residents receive bottled water as Boil Water Advisory continues. Residents picked up 6,000 one-gallon containers of water from the utility on Wednesday at...
IMLAY CITY, MI
MLive.com

Cars and rock music fill downtown Flint for Cruise ’N’ Concert

Cars and rock music fill downtown for Cruise ’N’ Concert. Atlanta Rhythm Section performs at Cruise "N" Concert on the flat lot in downtown Flint on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Cruise “N” Concert, hosted by Back to the Bricks, had the bands Badfinger and Atlanta Rhythm Section perform downtown.Get Photo.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it

Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Downtown Flint fills up with show cars as Back to the Bricks takes shape

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to the Bricks has arrived on the bricks after weeks of promotion and preparation of Flint's marquee summer car show. Hundreds of show cars began packing the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint on Friday evening. The streets will get busier for the main event on Saturday.
FLINT, MI
cityofmidlandmi.gov

S. Saginaw Streetscape Construction Begins August 22

August 19, 2022 – Beginning Monday, August 22, visitors to the Center City district will see construction activity as crews begin work on the S. Saginaw Road streetscape construction project. The $3.7 million project will improve multimodal access, aesthetics, and safety in the corridor along S. Saginaw Road from...
MIDLAND, MI
1470 WFNT

Grand Blanc High Launches New School Day Program Focused On Uniting Staff & Students

The staff at Grand Blanc High School has a plan to bring students and staff together with an open dialog to make high school a better experience for everyone. Named "Bobcat Time", the new in-class program launching this fall is aimed at boosting understanding, respect, and unity among students and staff. Each session of "Bobcat Time" will cover a specific topic and open it up to discussion in hopes of bringing understanding and education at the same time while allowing every student to feel part of the GBHS.
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Imlay City residents receive bottled water as Boil Water Advisory continues

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - With over two weeks left in a Boil Water Advisory, residents in Imlay City received a gift from the Great Lakes Water Authority. Residents picked up 6,000 one-gallon containers of water from the utility on Wednesday at the Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds. The community is one of six included in a Boil Water Advisory until Sept. 3.
IMLAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Newsmaker for the week of July 17, 2022

The state of Michigan budgeted $220 million for Flint's pension fund saving the city from bankruptcy. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and Flint's Chief Financial Officer Robert Widigan join host Dawn Jones for this week's Newsmaker. Introduction. Part 1. Part 2. Part 3.
FLINT, MI

