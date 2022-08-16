Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Large replica of centuries-old flagship docked in Bay City, open for tours
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A large flagship is docking in Bay city this week as it holds tours over the weekend. The Nao Trinidad is a floating museum and a replica of a ship captained by explorer Ferdinand Magellan. Visitors can visit the ship until Sunday as it makes it way to a new port every week.
abc12.com
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Flint closing by the end of August
Declining funding and a tough retail environment are leading the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store on Franklin Avenue in Flint to close by Aug. 31. St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Flint closing in two weeks. Management of the store at 1921 N. Franklin Ave. announced Wednesday that...
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
abc12.com
Day 1 of Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise features audience lining Saginaw Street
More than 1,000 people lined Saginaw Street to check out show cars in the Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise from Flint to Grand Blanc. Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise heads down Saginaw Street. The cruise started with a ribbon cutting at Factory One in Flint, rolled down the...
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
abc12.com
Conservation groups mark fifth year of sturgeon restoration program
A large crowd gathered in Chesaning to help release a hundred juvenille sturgeons into the Shiawassee River. It's part of a 20-year plan to restore the threatened species to a thriving population. Conservation groups mark fifth year of sturgeon restoration program. A large crowd gathered in Chesaning to help release...
abc12.com
Work continues on Great Lakes Water Authority pipeline break
Crews are continuing work on patching a hole in the 10-foot diameter Great Lakes Water Authority pipeline that broke near Port Huron on Aug. 13. Imlay City residents receive bottled water as Boil Water Advisory continues. Residents picked up 6,000 one-gallon containers of water from the utility on Wednesday at...
MLive.com
Cars and rock music fill downtown Flint for Cruise ’N’ Concert
Cars and rock music fill downtown for Cruise ’N’ Concert. Atlanta Rhythm Section performs at Cruise "N" Concert on the flat lot in downtown Flint on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Cruise “N” Concert, hosted by Back to the Bricks, had the bands Badfinger and Atlanta Rhythm Section perform downtown.Get Photo.
Detroit News
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
The Block Party changes venues, guests party on downtown Flint parking structure
FLINT, MI -- Across the street from the J.W. Rutherford Parking Structure, curious hotel guests came out onto the Hilton Garden Inn balcony to hear the bass from DJs and the sounds of a party on Thursday night. The scene, like an open air club elevated five stories high, was...
Nao Trinidad tall ship is docked for community to explore in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Climb aboard the Nao Trinidad, a historical replica of a 1500s European ship, from Thursday, Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 20. The ship is docked in Uptown Bay City and will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
Ojibway Island restrictions still sore spot; Saginaw leaders remain firm on policy
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after first closing Ojibway Island to motorists, Saginaw leaders continue to defend the move despite complaints the restriction interrupted community traditions there. “There’s a lot of talk about the community wanting Ojibway back open (to motorists),” said Autumn Scherzer, a Saginaw City Council member....
abc12.com
Downtown Flint fills up with show cars as Back to the Bricks takes shape
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to the Bricks has arrived on the bricks after weeks of promotion and preparation of Flint's marquee summer car show. Hundreds of show cars began packing the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint on Friday evening. The streets will get busier for the main event on Saturday.
Fully customized ‘Rat Rod’ 1987 S-10 finds new owner at Bricks Flicks
FLINT, MI – It might not be the shiniest car at Back to the Bricks, but it may have the most personality. Mike Spaulding, 77, needed a car to participate in Back to the Bricks about eight years ago. The Flint native, GM retiree and veteran was working with...
Fashion Square Mall goes up for sale Monday. Here’s how the auction may play out
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — If an investor wins the online auction to buy Fashion Square Mall, the public may not learn about the indoor shopping center’s fate until late September. The online auction for the Saginaw Township-based property — which remains open for business — will start at...
cityofmidlandmi.gov
S. Saginaw Streetscape Construction Begins August 22
August 19, 2022 – Beginning Monday, August 22, visitors to the Center City district will see construction activity as crews begin work on the S. Saginaw Road streetscape construction project. The $3.7 million project will improve multimodal access, aesthetics, and safety in the corridor along S. Saginaw Road from...
Grand Blanc High Launches New School Day Program Focused On Uniting Staff & Students
The staff at Grand Blanc High School has a plan to bring students and staff together with an open dialog to make high school a better experience for everyone. Named "Bobcat Time", the new in-class program launching this fall is aimed at boosting understanding, respect, and unity among students and staff. Each session of "Bobcat Time" will cover a specific topic and open it up to discussion in hopes of bringing understanding and education at the same time while allowing every student to feel part of the GBHS.
abc12.com
Imlay City residents receive bottled water as Boil Water Advisory continues
IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - With over two weeks left in a Boil Water Advisory, residents in Imlay City received a gift from the Great Lakes Water Authority. Residents picked up 6,000 one-gallon containers of water from the utility on Wednesday at the Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds. The community is one of six included in a Boil Water Advisory until Sept. 3.
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
abc12.com
Newsmaker for the week of July 17, 2022
The state of Michigan budgeted $220 million for Flint's pension fund saving the city from bankruptcy. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and Flint's Chief Financial Officer Robert Widigan join host Dawn Jones for this week's Newsmaker. Introduction. Part 1. Part 2. Part 3.
