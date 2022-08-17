Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Rutgers will turn to an experienced duo in the frontcourt this season
Rutgers basketball will have a different look in the way it plays games and distributes minutes this season. Looking ahead, the low post ideally belongs to junior center Cliff Omoruyi while head coach Steve Pikiell will sprinkle players around him as a lot of options exist when it comes to formulating lineups.
247Sports
Rutgers Wrestling makes a coaching move
Rutgers wrestling has made a change in the coaching ranks as Joe Pollard has been promoted to the role of assistant coach. Rutgers recently saw former NCAA national champion Anthony Ashnault move on from his assistant coaching role at Rutgers in favor of a freestyle wrestling career. Pollard steps in as a seasoned veteran having spent the previous 11 years with Rutgers wrestling. Over the last five years, Pollard has been the director of operations for Rutgers wrestling.
OBR Roundtable: What We're Focused on in the Eagles Preseason Game
The Browns host the Eagles at 1 pm tomorrow and the OBR will be watching closely. Despite the fact that head coach Kevin Stefanski has made it clear that few first or second-team players will see much time against the Eagles, the Browns will still be starting players who will contribute to the 2022 season, and identifying and evaluating those players is a crucial part of the preseason for teams. In addition, the Eagles have a very talented roster and it seems possible, as of this writing, that they will play some of their starters on Sunday. This would provide a better look at some Browns players who may be on the bubble as they compete against NFL starters. The Browns are still a long way from ready for the Week One opener against the Carolina Panthers. The game against the Eagles will be another important measuring stick on their way towards the NFL regular season, starting September 11th.
Comments / 0