Snooping on the county’s bridges

Randy Aamodt (left) and Jay Mathieu recently inspected Long’s Bridge with a SNOOPER Truck. The Pennington County Highway Department and Minnesota Department of Transportation inspected the bridge and five other county bridges with the truck. (Submitted)

Personnel from the Pennington County Highway Department and Minnesota Department of Transportation have been snooping. Well, they’ve been using a SNOOPER Truck to inspect county bridges. County Engineer Mike Flaagan told commissioners about the inspections at their meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9. The group inspected six of the county’s bridges. Flaagan reported the bridges are in “pretty good shape.” The group also removed debris that was hung up on several bridge piers. Flaagan said the debris would have eroded the piers underneath the water and could have eventually caused the undermining of the bridge. The state owns the SNOOPER Truck, which the county was able to use for free as part of a state aid program. Flaagan and commissioners also discussed the possibility of purchasing a drone for uses by the Highway Department, sheriff’s office and other county departments. Flaagan and Emergency Management Director Erik Beitel were tasked with investigating the possibility further and providing their research to commissioners at a later date.• The transfer of Deputy Registrar/Prorate Assistant Danielle Miller to deputy auditor-treasurer/recorder • The appointment of Deputy Registrar Sam Omdahl to deputy registrar/prorate assistant, and the advertising of Omdahl’s soon-to-be vacant position • The transfer of equipment operator Corey Johnson to sign employee as well as posting and advertising for his current position • The transfer of Jackie Grindeland to corrections officer, pending successful completion of a background check, as well as advertising for her soon-to-be vacant position of custodian I • Pending a successful background check, the hiring of Tamara Klein for a corrections officer position • The hiring of Brock Jacobson for a corrections officer positionThe mattresses totalled $4,483.38.Hughes, who is new to the position, introduced herself to the commissioners and provided an update on tourism in Thief River Falls. She indicated that all of the Thief River Falls hotels were full for the Pennington County Fair and RiverFest.Note the time change due to Be the Voice, a mental health and suicide awareness event scheduled that day.