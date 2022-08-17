Snooping on the county’s bridges

Related
TRF residents give a “cluck” about chickens in city limits
by April Scheinoha Reporter There was a lot of clucking in favor of a proposed ordinance to allow chickens in th
KNOX News Radio
Multiple vehicles damaged by GF fire
A total of five engines and one truck responded to a fire in Grand Forks this afternoon. The Grand Fire Fire Department responded to 4601 32nd Avenue South shortly before 12:30 p.m. When crews arrived they found a semi tractor and passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The vehicles were located in the south side parking area of U.S. Foods.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks Fire responds to vehicle and semi tractor fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire at 32nd Ave S and S 48th St shortly before 12:30 today. When crews arrived on scene, they found a semi tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the south side parking area of U.S. Foods at 4601 32nd Ave S.
kroxam.com
CHRIS WINJUM AND BEN NESSETH WIN OX CART DAYS CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT WATER WARS
The Crookston Fire Department held Water Wars on Friday night at the Downtown Square. The winners were Chris Winjum and Ben Nesseth who will receive $150 in Chamber bucks. Taking second place with a prize of $100 in Chamber Bucks was Dave and Bernie from the Bemidji Fire Department. We...
KNOX News Radio
GF jail places order for warning signs
Some new signage may soon be going up at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center warning trespassers to stay away. Jail Administrator Bret Burkholder says it’s a matter of safety and security involving the exterior of the building. “When I was hired by Grand Forks County one of the things that was told to me is we don’t have a fence anywhere around that building because they didn’t want the appearance of it being a correctional facility. We have an individual coming up to one of the windows of one of the cells and communicating with an inmate at night.”
valleynewslive.com
‘I can literally say, I did everything I can’: Legal battle underway between Grand Forks and petitioners over Fufeng project land
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A legal battle between the City of Grand Forks and petitioners over the Fufeng project land is underway. The battleground is held in Devils Lake after district judges recused themselves, sending the case to Ramsey County. The petitioners are seeking for the right...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE MULTIPLE ROADS FOR ROLLIN’ ON THE RIVER INLINE MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON ON SATURDAY MORNING
Rollerbladers & Cyclists will be abundant in Grand Forks on Saturday, August 20, 2022, for the Rollin’ on the River Inline Marathon and Half Marathon. The marathon begins at Central Valley School in Buxton, ND, and the half-marathon will start at Choice Health & Fitness in Grand Forks. Both races will begin at 7:00 a.m.
Dale Wilkens, 74
Grygla - Dale Melvin “Shorty” Wilkens, 74, of Grygla, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at his residence. On May 25, 1948 Shorty was born
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 19, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jessica Renee Hooker, 32, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Burglary. Blake Ryan Bueng, 31, of Ada, for Probation Violation. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 8/18/2022 – At 11:48 p.m., the CFD responded to the...
redlakenationnews.com
Digi-Key opens $400M distribution center in Thief River Falls
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. - Digi-Key Electronics was busting at the seams when it began planning a 2.2 million-square-foot, $400 million expansion in 2017. Now, as the Thief River Falls company on Wednesday showed off the new space, one of the 10 largest warehouses in the country, it is growing at a pace that will outgrow the current addition in the next decade.
Edna Rondorf, 95
Thief River Falls - Edna Lila Rondorf of Thief River Falls, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the age of 95. Edna Lila Iverson was born on Febru
Milan Iverson, 64
Thief River Falls - Milan Iverson, 64, of Thief River Falls, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at his residence with his loving wife by his side
Donald Srnsky, 71
Thief River Falls - Donald Srnsky, 71, of Thief River Falls, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND. Funeral Se
trfradio.com
Viking Area Man Faces Charges Following Incident at Pennington County Humane Society
A Viking area man faces charges following an incident at the Pennington County Humane Society. Sheriff’s Officials in Thief River Falls respond to a disturbance call with “someone from the Humane Society” saying a subject was there “visiting a dog and trying to get the dog to do inappropriate things to him.”
Debra Osborne, 66
Thief River Falls - Debra (Debbie) Osborne, 66, of Thief River Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at her residence with her lov
AG Week
At 105, American Crystal's oldest shareholder has lived the history of sugarbeets in the Red River Valley
OSLO, Minn. — On Aug. 14, 2022, the American Crystal Sugar Company’s oldest shareholder celebrated his 105th birthday with over 200 guests. Earl Mallinger , also the longest resident of Oslo, Minnesota, has been involved in more than 100 harvests during his lifetime. He has farmed with both horses and modern farm equipment, and witnessed firsthand the birth of the American Crystal Sugar Company cooperative. Mallinger’s family were among the first sugarbeet farmers in the Red River Valley region. His farming career and the American sugarbeet industry grew and developed together, and Mallinger still actively farms today. He grows sugarbeets, soybeans and wheat on 1,000 acres in the Oslo area.
Janet Hoffard, 73
Thief River Falls - Janet Jean Hoffard, 73, of Thief River Falls, died suddenly on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at her residence. On January 17, 1949 Jane
kvrr.com
LIVE: Air Force Band Brings Top Brass To ND/MN
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Hear the patriotic sounds of the United States Air Force over the next few days in our region. The Heartland of America Band’s Offutt Brass Quintet is touring North Dakota and Minnesota. They stopped by the KVRR studios for a performance on the morning...
Issuance of temporary liquor licenses signals summertime events
by April Scheinoha Reporter Summertime is party time. At its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2 (held just prior to Night t
kroxam.com
JENNY PERREAULT AS “MR. LANDON CIDER” IS CROWNED FIRST MR. GQ 2022
The Crookston Eagles Club held its first-ever Mr. GQ Pageant in the Crookston Eagles on Friday night to see which one of seven “gentlemen” earned the right to wear the first-ever Mr. GQ crown. The event was sponsored by Montagues’ Flower Shop, the Crookston Inn, Hair Connexion, Brandner Printing & Office Supplies, Melbye Trophies, B & B Kreations, Kiel Farms, and the Crookston Eagles and Auxiliary.
