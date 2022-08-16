BELPRE — A man who left a hospital while awaiting a mental health evaluation, prompting a search by law enforcement, was taken into custody Friday morning. The 26-year-old Reedsville man was brought to Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus by a Meigs County sheriff’s deputy Thursday and left that location, said Chief Deputy Mark Warden, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A court had ordered the evaluation, but he was not arrested and was not in custody at the time, he said.

BELPRE, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO