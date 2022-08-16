Read full article on original website
Related
WTAP
Upcoming public meeting will tackle the future of historic Sumner School
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sumner School was the first free school for black people south of the Mason Dixon line. It’s a part of Parkersburg’s history. Its future, however, is uncertain. That’s why the public is being invited to a meeting this weekend concerning what should be done with the building.
Dissolved Henderson, West Virginia community’s finances under investigation
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An investigation is underway for any potential misconduct by former leaders of a town that was dissolved in Mason County. The West Virginia State Auditor’s office confirms that the search is happening in the former town buildings in the community of Henderson. The Mason County Commission dissolved the town following […]
WTAP
Concerned locals will hold a public meeting over a proposed injection well
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Concerned locals will hold a meeting regarding a proposed injection well in Little Hocking. The public will meet on Monday at Marietta’s Freedom Gate Church in a search for clarity. Organizer Glenn Newman said the majority of concerns are about how close the site would...
wchstv.com
Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions
PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug-free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOUB
Ratepayers are seeing credits on electric bills after paying for controversial coal plant subsidies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Two coal plants, that have needed hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies from Ohio ratepayers, have churned out a profit in the last energy auction which will result in a credit on ratepayers’ electric bills. Marc Reitter, AEP president and COO,...
WDTV
Rate of WV high schoolers attending college drops for second year in a row
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new study finds less West Virginia high schoolers are moving onto college. Statistics collected by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission found less high school students seeking higher education. It’s dropped 2.3% percent in the last two years with just 45.9% of West Virginia...
Kroger claims immunity in West Virginia COVID vaccine suit
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kroger Company Thursday filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by the parents of a teenage boy who received an undiluted COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Parkersburg, West Virginia store. The company claims that federal and state laws make them immune from liability. The motion was filed […]
Your Radio Place
Potential Women's World Record Buck Taken in Guernsey County
Nicole Miller’s 2021 buck could be the No. 1 typical ever taken by a female vertical bow hunter. GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio–Perseverance, experience, talent and perhaps a bit of luck all led to an area woman taking a record breaking buck. In the early morning hours of October of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Man sought by police taken into custody Friday
BELPRE — A man who left a hospital while awaiting a mental health evaluation, prompting a search by law enforcement, was taken into custody Friday morning. The 26-year-old Reedsville man was brought to Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus by a Meigs County sheriff’s deputy Thursday and left that location, said Chief Deputy Mark Warden, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A court had ordered the evaluation, but he was not arrested and was not in custody at the time, he said.
WSAZ
Menards is coming to South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
whbc.com
Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident
TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
Lewis County Fair will continue without carnival
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Lewis County Fair’s carnival has been canceled this year due to a staff shortage. Fair members are working to fill the grounds and schedule additional activities. The fair will still be on Sept. 22, 23 and 24 at WVU Jackson’s Mill Air Strip. Officials said they never thought about […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
marshall.edu
Physician establishes scholarship in honor of grandfather’s legacy
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – George Gevas, M.D., delivered more than 10,000 babies over the span of his 40-year career as an obstetrician-gynecologist in. Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was known for his bedside manner and meticulous surgical skills. From an early age, he instilled patience and perseverance in his granddaughter, Mary...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Commission president to have open heart surgery
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission president will have open heart surgery at the end of the month. Commissioner Blair Couch made the announcement at Thursday’s commission meeting after being unable to attend Monday’s meeting at the Phelps-Tavenner House. On Monday, Couch said he was at the...
West Virginia man accused in failed murder plot gets 10 years in prison
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man will spend 10 years behind bars for a federal gun crime in connection to his part in a failed Fourth of July murder plot. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Douglas Johnathan Wesley, 33, of Charleston was sentenced today, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 to 10 years […]
WTAP
Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The dredging at Mountwood Park’s lake is complete. After over two weeks, and being delayed a few more days because of the rain, the dredging process is complete. Wood County parks director, Jeremy Cross says that the dredging got rid of tons of sediment...
WTAP
Man charged with 1995 murder is back in jail
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man charged in a 1995 Washington County murder case was back in court Friday. Scott Hickman is back in jail for violating bond orders and tampering with his monitoring device, according to Chief Deputy Mark Warden. Hickman was indicted on four counts of aggravated murder...
Road Patrol: Little Flint Road in West Union
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – Some residents of West Union aren’t happy with their tar and chip road that looks more like loose gravel by the day. Robert Noe has been a Canton Road Resident for 16 years. Canton Road begins at an intersection with Little Flint Road, which is in a condition that some […]
Man arrested in Mason County, West Virginia robbery, pursuit
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after an armed robbery led to a pursuit in Mason County. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when deputies were called to the Hot Spot Cafe in Gallipolis Ferry, around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 regarding an armed robbery. Deputies say […]
Comments / 0