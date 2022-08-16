ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

wchstv.com

Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions

PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug-free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use at...
WBOY 12 News

Kroger claims immunity in West Virginia COVID vaccine suit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kroger Company Thursday filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by the parents of a teenage boy who received an undiluted COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Parkersburg, West Virginia store. The company claims that federal and state laws make them immune from liability. The motion was filed […]
Your Radio Place

Potential Women's World Record Buck Taken in Guernsey County

Nicole Miller’s 2021 buck could be the No. 1 typical ever taken by a female vertical bow hunter. GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio–Perseverance, experience, talent and perhaps a bit of luck all led to an area woman taking a record breaking buck. In the early morning hours of October of...
Mark Rhodes
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Man sought by police taken into custody Friday

BELPRE — A man who left a hospital while awaiting a mental health evaluation, prompting a search by law enforcement, was taken into custody Friday morning. The 26-year-old Reedsville man was brought to Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus by a Meigs County sheriff’s deputy Thursday and left that location, said Chief Deputy Mark Warden, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A court had ordered the evaluation, but he was not arrested and was not in custody at the time, he said.
WSAZ

Menards is coming to South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
whbc.com

Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident

TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
WBOY 12 News

Lewis County Fair will continue without carnival

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Lewis County Fair’s carnival has been canceled this year due to a staff shortage. Fair members are working to fill the grounds and schedule additional activities. The fair will still be on Sept. 22, 23 and 24 at WVU Jackson’s Mill Air Strip. Officials said they never thought about […]
marshall.edu

Physician establishes scholarship in honor of grandfather’s legacy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – George Gevas, M.D., delivered more than 10,000 babies over the span of his 40-year career as an obstetrician-gynecologist in. Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was known for his bedside manner and meticulous surgical skills. From an early age, he instilled patience and perseverance in his granddaughter, Mary...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Commission president to have open heart surgery

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission president will have open heart surgery at the end of the month. Commissioner Blair Couch made the announcement at Thursday’s commission meeting after being unable to attend Monday’s meeting at the Phelps-Tavenner House. On Monday, Couch said he was at the...
WTAP

Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
WTAP

Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The dredging at Mountwood Park’s lake is complete. After over two weeks, and being delayed a few more days because of the rain, the dredging process is complete. Wood County parks director, Jeremy Cross says that the dredging got rid of tons of sediment...
WTAP

Man charged with 1995 murder is back in jail

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man charged in a 1995 Washington County murder case was back in court Friday. Scott Hickman is back in jail for violating bond orders and tampering with his monitoring device, according to Chief Deputy Mark Warden. Hickman was indicted on four counts of aggravated murder...
WBOY 12 News

Road Patrol: Little Flint Road in West Union

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – Some residents of West Union aren’t happy with their tar and chip road that looks more like loose gravel by the day.   Robert Noe has been a Canton Road Resident for 16 years. Canton Road begins at an intersection with Little Flint Road, which is in a condition that some […]
