Read full article on original website
Related
Angry Moose Charges After Grizzly Who Ate One Of Her Calves At Glacier National Park
Grizzly bears require a lot of food to survive, eating up to 30 pounds per day. The sad truth to this is that they need to use the least amount of energy they can getting it and that often results in them targeting the youngest and weakest of all other wildlife, and in some cases even their own kind.
Man Found Dead In Oregon Was Wanted For July Murder Of His Girlfriend In Utah
A Utah man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend last month has been found dead hundreds of miles away in Oregon, authorities said. Michael Grant Asman’s white Chevrolet pickup truck was found on Monday afternoon by a U.S. Forest Service Ranger in Oregon's Wallowa State Park — near the state's border with Washington and Idaho — according to a Heber City Police Department press release sent to Oxygen.com.
A $6.75 million Montana ranch that's neighbors with Kelly Clarkson just hit the market — check it out
In order to decide where to build the log home, Liz and Richard Willett camped in various locations across the property to track down the best views.
Grand Canyon Wildfire Leads to Break in Case of Man Missing Since 2014
David Alford's backpack was found by fire crews who were controlling a wildfire in a remote area near the canyon's North Rim.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana Is on the Brink of Destroying One of Its Most Successful Conservation Programs
STEEN ANDREASEN is running out of options to keep his central Montana ranch in his family. The 54-year-old is raising his own two sons along with his two nephews on the 23,000-acre family place located along the Marias River between Great Falls and Havre. Andreasen’s grandfather homesteaded the original part of the ranch in 1915.
How Much Money Makes You ‘Middle-Class’ in Idaho?
It seems all of our wallets have been put through the wringer as we continue to overcome rising prices and shortages. We’ve seen everyday items go missing from stores, gas prices go wild, and are currently witnessing an unpredictable housing market do its own thing. So, that begs the question – how much money does a 2-person household need to live comfortably in this day and age? What about a 3 or 4-person household?
Utah farmer Dylan Rounds now missing for two months as 20th birthday approaches
Dylan Rounds, the 19-year-old farmer who left his Idaho home to work a plot of land in Utah has now been missing for two months. "I’m hanging in best I can, but the not knowing is pure torture," his mother, Candice Cooley, told Fox News Digital. James Adrian Brenner,...
2 pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash while fighting forest fire
A helicopter went down in a mountainous region of Idaho while fighting an out-of-control forest fire, killing both pilots on board, officials said Friday. ROTAK Helicopter Services confirmed that its CH-47D Series Chinook crashed at about 3:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, battling the massive Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Wealthiest Billionaire In Idaho And The Surrounding States
According to Forbes, there are 748 billionaires living in the United States. They can be found coast-to-coast, and border-to-border. Members of the three-comma club can be found in 42 of the 50 states, with only Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Notice any states missing from that list? That's right! Idaho has a billionaire resident.
deseret.com
Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now
Wildfires burned over 2 million acres throughout the U.S. in June, the most ever during that month, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where seven fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and are less than 80% contained. In total, there are currently 18 uncontained large fires in the country, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center.
Idaho Dubbed One of the Least Friendly States in America
We hate to say it, but we’re not overly surprised to see our beloved state on this list. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly when the shift in attitude began, but something in Idaho has definitely changed in the last twelve years. At least in Boise. When we moved here, everyone we met was warm, kind and welcoming. People were quick to tell you about their favorite places to eat, recreate and shop. We weren’t afraid to post something humorous on social media, because most people would get it.
Two Massive Bull Elk Battle In The Middle Of River In Yellowstone National Park
It doesn’t get any better than this. Two absolutely massive animals going head-to-head in a river, hoping they are the dominant one to get the girl they’re chasing. Elk tend to duke it out during the rut every year for breeding rights. Going horn to horn to gather your harem of women… talk about a scary way to go about it. I mean, bulls can weigh up to 1,000-pounds and they larger they are, the larger their antlers get. A […] The post Two Massive Bull Elk Battle In The Middle Of River In Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Idaho
Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
Gray wolves should have over one-third of Western federal lands, experts say
Researchers recommend over one-third of federal lands in the West be set aside for gray wolf populations to help revive their numbers and improve the ecosystem. This move would also benefit beavers, who also play a key role in habitat biodiversity.
Idaho Named One Of Either The Best States For Tipping Or The Worst
Regardless of what state you're in, in America, it's common practice to tip 20% when you're at a restaurant. However, that's not always the way we tip. There can be several factors that come into play when tipping. How was your service? How was the food? How was the overall experience? Or, sometimes the state you're in can depend how good of a tipper you are.
Megadrought at Utah's Great Salt Lake Seen From Space in Shocking Images
The lake's water levels are now at their lowest ever recorded due to the severe drought gripping the southwestern U.S.
Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho as firefighters contend with scorching heat
Wildfires in California, Montana and Idaho exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods Saturday. In Northern California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire had burned an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started Friday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line. Videos posted to social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.
LOOK: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Breaks in New Season 5 Saddle in Perfect Montana Mountain Snap
Yellowstone‘s own Rip Wheeler, Cole Hauser, is back in business filming Season 5, and he’s… The post LOOK: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Breaks in New Season 5 Saddle in Perfect Montana Mountain Snap appeared first on Outsider.
Yellowstone Employees Found a Human Foot Floating in a Hot Spring
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. The U.S. Park Service has launched an investigation after an employee at Yellowstone National Park discovered a shoe with a partial...
This New Glamping Resort in Utah Takes You to the Edge of Bryce Canyon National Park
For those who want to get off the grid in style, a new luxury glamping resort has arrived in Utah. Under Canvas opened its latest location earlier this month just 15 minutes from Bryce Canyon National Park and located on 750 acres of land at over 7,000 feet in elevation. The property features 50 safari-style canvas tents surrounded by forest and majestic landscapes. All the tents come with private ensuite bathrooms with elevated decks complete with furnishings from West Elm. Guests can expect king-size beds, bedside lanterns, a wood-burning stove and USB charging packs in case you don’t want to...
Comments / 0