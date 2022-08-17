Steeped in History, This Charming Enclave Is the Perfect Place to Spend a Day. A typical day in San Diego might call for sunsets and sand between your toes, but there comes a day that you’ve achieved the perfect shade of sunkissed and it’s time to dig deeper. Learn how San Diego came to be among vibrant haciendas, delicious cuisine and non-stop happenings in Old Town San Diego! Complete with over 35 free museums, eclectic shops, Mexican history and so much more, we’ve rounded up just a few of our favorite spots to create the perfect guide to discovering the city’s rich history. Paint a picture of the past and spend a relaxing day in historic Old Town San Diego. Old Town San Diego.

