localemagazine.com
Your Guide to Exploring the Historic Neighborhood of Old Town San Diego
Steeped in History, This Charming Enclave Is the Perfect Place to Spend a Day. A typical day in San Diego might call for sunsets and sand between your toes, but there comes a day that you’ve achieved the perfect shade of sunkissed and it’s time to dig deeper. Learn how San Diego came to be among vibrant haciendas, delicious cuisine and non-stop happenings in Old Town San Diego! Complete with over 35 free museums, eclectic shops, Mexican history and so much more, we’ve rounded up just a few of our favorite spots to create the perfect guide to discovering the city’s rich history. Paint a picture of the past and spend a relaxing day in historic Old Town San Diego. Old Town San Diego.
Jimmy John’s Opening First San Diego County Location
Sandwich Chain to Join the New Paseo Artist Village Development
San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 19-21 – Suds & Surf
Feeling active this San Diego weekend, or perhaps, sapped by the unrelenting heat, you just want to sip a cool drink and watch others get their surf, ball and stories on? We’re here for you. That new San Diego Padre, Juan Soto? He’s sort of a big deal. The...
Researchers highlight San Diego’s weakest cliffs
Scripps Institution of Oceanography researchers are using advanced technology trying to understand which cliffs in California are falling the fastest.
NBC San Diego
Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of Four City Pools
Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
localemagazine.com
10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites
Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
sandiegoville.com
The United States' First Combined Cat Cafe, Bar & Restaurant Ready To Open In San Diego
Promoted as the United States' "first full-service cat lounge, bar & restaurant," Whiskers & Wine will open in San Diego later this month. After two years of development, Whiskers & Wine will grand open on August 26 in San Diego's North Park neighborhood. Expect an upscale cat lounge and cocktail bar where people can order food and drinks while playing with adoptable cats and kittens. The two-story space offers a menu of California cuisine, local craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails.
Best Neighborhoods In San Diego To Buy A Home
Known for beaches, surfing, and breathtaking hiking trails, there's something for everyone in sunny San Diego. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
pacificsandiego.com
New East Village dessert shop serves up peach cobbler, lemon bars and more Southern treats from Navy veteran
Chan Buie was born and raised in Los Angeles, but she spent her childhood summers in Northern Mississippi, where she indulged in rich Southern desserts like peach cobbler and banana pudding, as well as red velvet, coconut pineapple and Sock it to Me cakes. After retiring from a 20-year career...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: How Proposition 13 Is Affecting San Diego’s Housing Market
If you’re able to buy a house at all in San Diego these days, you’re among the fortunate. Prices have exploded in recent years. But thanks to a decades-old initiative in California, newer and often younger homeowners are paying considerably more in property taxes that help fund public services.
NBC San Diego
Pull Up Your Bootstraps: Tim McGraw to Headline ‘Boots in the Park' San Diego
Country girls and boys across San Diego County, it’s time to buckle up for Boots in the Park. The traveling country music festival is making its way down to Waterfront Park with some big names taking the stage. Country star Tim McGraw will be accompanied by Dustin Lynch, Chris Lane, Jameson Rodgers, Frank Ray and Seaforth.
NBC San Diego
What's in Your Drinking Water? If You Live in One of These States, It Might Soon Be Recycled Sewage
The idea of drinking water that was recently sewage swirling down your toilet bowl, shower drain, or kitchen sink may sound pretty icky. But experts say it's actually nothing to be squeamish about — and it might be coming to your state and city soon. It's a water recycling...
MacKenzie Scott donates $1.1M to Junior Achievement of San Diego County
MacKenzie Scott, the world's richest woman and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $1.1 million to the Junior Achievement of San Diego County.
kusi.com
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar hosts San Diego Happy Hours
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar is in town to present the Surfrider San Diego Happy Hours at Beach House in Mission Beach, and Tin Roof in the Gaslamp Quarter. Hagar’s new Beach Bar Cocktails champion his mission to keep the beaches and...
eastcountymagazine.org
HUNDREDS ATTEND DISTRICT 79'S 10TH ANNUAL BACKPACK GIVEAWAY AND FREE VACCINATION CLINIC HOSTED BY ASSEMBLYMEMBER DR. AKILAH WEBER
Over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to students on Saturday. Additionally, there were vendor booths with more giveaways, resource tables with of information for families and the CHP held a bicycle helmet giveaway!. Sponsors included: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 569 & National Electrical Contractors Association...
Off-campus apartment near San Diego State University in squalor
SAN DIEGO — Move in day for one San Diego State University student did not go as planned. Jenny Rabe shared pictures of a bug infested apartment, with dirty carpet and missing furniture at BLVD63, an off-campus complex near San Diego State. The mother was in tears trying to...
NBC San Diego
Exploring Chula Vista: NBC 7's Joe Little Shares His Favorite Spots
Chula Vista is the second largest city in San Diego County, and NBC 7’s Joe Little has been there, both professionally and personally, to watch it grow since 2002. So, when it came time to learn more about Chula Vista and the best places to eat, drink and explore, Little had a hard time narrowing it down. NBC 7’s Dana Williams spent the day with him to see his top three favorite spots in Chula Vista.
Baby orangutan, mother reunited at San Diego Zoo
A 7-month-old orangutan is back in the arms of its mother at the San Diego Zoo after the two had to be separated during a health scare for the older ape, wildlife specialists said.
NBC San Diego
Ever Wonder Where All These San Diego Millennials Come From? So Did the Census Bureau
You've seen them at the beach, on campus, in the Gaslamp. Where do they all come from? New census data shows the places those millennials are migrating to San Diego from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 70% of young adults who grew up in America's Finest City stayed home in San Diego as young adults. The numbers reflect where people from 16-26 moved.
San Diego Courthouse windows spontaneously shattering
Three separate times in the last few months, both interior facing and exterior facing windows have randomly shattered.
