San Diego, CA

Your Guide to Exploring the Historic Neighborhood of Old Town San Diego

Steeped in History, This Charming Enclave Is the Perfect Place to Spend a Day. A typical day in San Diego might call for sunsets and sand between your toes, but there comes a day that you’ve achieved the perfect shade of sunkissed and it’s time to dig deeper. Learn how San Diego came to be among vibrant haciendas, delicious cuisine and non-stop happenings in Old Town San Diego! Complete with over 35 free museums, eclectic shops, Mexican history and so much more, we’ve rounded up just a few of our favorite spots to create the perfect guide to discovering the city’s rich history. Paint a picture of the past and spend a relaxing day in historic Old Town San Diego. Old Town San Diego.
Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of Four City Pools

Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites

Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
The United States' First Combined Cat Cafe, Bar & Restaurant Ready To Open In San Diego

Promoted as the United States' "first full-service cat lounge, bar & restaurant," Whiskers & Wine will open in San Diego later this month. After two years of development, Whiskers & Wine will grand open on August 26 in San Diego's North Park neighborhood. Expect an upscale cat lounge and cocktail bar where people can order food and drinks while playing with adoptable cats and kittens. The two-story space offers a menu of California cuisine, local craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails.
HUNDREDS ATTEND DISTRICT 79'S 10TH ANNUAL BACKPACK GIVEAWAY AND FREE VACCINATION CLINIC HOSTED BY ASSEMBLYMEMBER DR. AKILAH WEBER

Over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to students on Saturday. Additionally, there were vendor booths with more giveaways, resource tables with of information for families and the CHP held a bicycle helmet giveaway!. Sponsors included: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 569 & National Electrical Contractors Association...
Exploring Chula Vista: NBC 7's Joe Little Shares His Favorite Spots

Chula Vista is the second largest city in San Diego County, and NBC 7’s Joe Little has been there, both professionally and personally, to watch it grow since 2002. So, when it came time to learn more about Chula Vista and the best places to eat, drink and explore, Little had a hard time narrowing it down. NBC 7’s Dana Williams spent the day with him to see his top three favorite spots in Chula Vista.
Ever Wonder Where All These San Diego Millennials Come From? So Did the Census Bureau

You've seen them at the beach, on campus, in the Gaslamp. Where do they all come from? New census data shows the places those millennials are migrating to San Diego from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 70% of young adults who grew up in America's Finest City stayed home in San Diego as young adults. The numbers reflect where people from 16-26 moved.
