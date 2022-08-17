Read full article on original website
HSU Announces Future Moody Dining Hall RenderingsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Announce 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award WinnerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Men’s Basketball Hosts 2nd Annual Team CampHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cameron Moore Promoted to Associate VP for Technology ServicesHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Ranked Sixth In D3football.com Preseason PollHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Early Texas Winery Takes On New Name
The former Spirit of Texas Winery in Early Texas has recently renamed itself 'Skies Over Texas Winery.'. Beyond the name change which so carefully fits its prior shorthand acronym 'SOT' has changed little from its prior operations. The quality, reputation, hospitality, and amazing wines remain in tact.
Abilene Says Goodbye to Pizza America & Hello to Domino’s
You may have traveled Mockingbird lately and noticed a legendary sign and building had been demolished and replaced with a new business. I'm talking about the old Pizza America building that had been vacant for quite some time. If you lived in Abilene back in the Pizza America days then...
koxe.com
Dolores June Phillips, 76, Brownwood
Dolores June Phillips, 76, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Aug 10, 2022. She was born to Billie June Moore in Brownwood, Texas. Mother Billie June Moore and Bill Buzbee raised Dolores, along with Grandparents Tom and Clare Mae Moore. She Graduated from Ballinger High School before enrolling at Lamar University in Orange, Texas.
GALLERY: Funeral-home-turned-bar, burger joint opening Abilene soon, new coffee shop celebrates 1st week
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene is welcoming new businesses once again, including a funeral-home-turned-bar, another burger joint, and a coffee shop that’s already celebrating it’s first week open! Summer Moon Coffee, located at the Allen Ridge Shopping Center off N Judge Ely Blvd, is now open to the public, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. […]
MUST WATCH: Abilene Police Department shows off facility with professional drone video
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department released exhilarating drone footage Friday of its facility, through a collaboration with a Minnesota-based video production service. The footage begins at the Abilene Police Department, located in the old K-Mart building on South 1st Street. The video then goes through the lobby and the rest of the […]
Hidden Gems: Nepal-native finds his American dream in Abilene with a burger
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While everyone’s American dream is different, one man who immigrated to the Big Country from Nepal says burgers are his American dream. “I’m so tired of working for somebody else. I’m here giving them my all, and life for somebody else. I think I had to open something and a family […]
Explainer: What is this mystery tunnel system found under Abilene home?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A1 Demo and Dirt has been working to clear land on Clinton street, where two homes were destroyed by fire in March. That demolition took a brief pause when the crew pulled up a tree, and unearthed more than just roots. “We pulled one of them out and the hole came […]
WATCH: 20,000 bales of hay burn in Rising Star barn fire
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20,000 bales of hay burned during a barn fire in Rising Star overnight. The hay bales caught fire inside a barn off County Road 170 sometime before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rising Star Fire Department officials responded to the fire, with help from the Eastland, Cisco, and Carbon fire departments. It’s […]
Clyde couple killed in motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Clyde couple ejected and killed in a motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene Friday night has been identified. Jason Gray, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the easbound lanes of the interstate around 7:00 p.m. His wife, Sheree, 38, was later pronounced dead at the […]
brownwoodnews.com
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for The Good Booth
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for The Good Booth on August 11, 2022. The Good Booth provides open air photo booth rentals for Central Texas. Their photo booth takes photos, gifs, videos, and boomerangs. The digital media is sent directly to your phone via text, email, or airdrop for immediate sharing. The Good Booth is perfect for weddings, bridal showers, baby showers, and birthdays! You can customize your experience with a backdrop, lighting, and props.
Abilene Christian submits application to build molten salt research reactor project
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Christian University is making history while trying to build a molten salt research reactor. This multi-phase project has eight initial steps, and on Aug. 15, the university's Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing (NEXT) Lab advanced even further by submitting a construction permit application to build the reactor.
Single-vehicle wreck on I-20 kills 1, makes 15th fatal crash in Abilene for 2022
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least one person was killed Friday evening in a single-vehicle wreck on I-20. This is the 19th fatality in 15 crashes within Abilene city limits this year. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile marker 293, around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The crash, which involved at […]
koxe.com
Ex-Juvenile Supervision Officer convicted of 2019 crimes
The Office of Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. On August 11, 2022, former Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Cailey Laughard, 25, was convicted on two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship with a Person in Custody in Brown County. These offenses are 2nd degree felonies in the Texas Penal Code.
HELP: Abilene police need to identify this man
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a man connected to an ongoing investigation. They circulated pictures of the man on social media Tuesday morning, saying “we want to speak with him regarding a stolen credit card used at a local store.” Anyone who has information on this suspect’s possible whereabouts or identity […]
Incoming rain could bring flash floods to grassfire-affected areas across the Big Country
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Most of the Big Country has been hoping and praying for rain in the past few months, and those wishes could soon come true. According to meteorologists, potential for storms will increase over the weekend. While the storm chances aren’t expected to be enough to bust the drought, some fire and […]
Crime Reports: Unknown suspect fires shots at cars in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 800 block of E Overland Trail – Burglary of BuildingA suspect broke into a north […]
2 kids not injured after fiery crash in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two children were not injured after a fiery crash in Taylor County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 277 and FM 707 in Caps just before 3:30 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a pickup truck hit a car at the intersection, causing […]
colemantoday.com
Rain in the Forecast - Temperatures Not as Hot
After months and months of drought and scorching hot temperatures, it appears the weather is about to flip the switch to a much nicer pattern. Forecast models are now pointing to an extended period of wet weather over much of Texas. Coleman County will see a very slight chance for rain on Wednesday (17th), a 40-50% chance for rain and thunderstorms on Thursday (18th) thanks to a cold front, and slight 20% chances Friday through this weekend. Next week, we should see rain in the forecast every day, some days higher chances than others. The map shown is from the GFS model, total precipitation possible from this Thursday, August 18, through next Thursday, August 25 of 1 to 2 inches in the Coleman County area. It also appears high temperatures next week will tend to stay in the 80's, instead of 90's or hotter. The model paints a cooler and wetter than normal pattern all the way through the first of September. Let's hope it's right!
Last of trio accused of multiple burglaries in Abilene arrested
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The last of a trio of suspects connected to multiple burglaries in Abilene has been arrested. Samuel Ndayishimiye was booked into the Taylor County Jail Wednesday on two counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. He remains held in jail on bonds totaling $65,000. Prior to Ndayishimiye’s arrest, suspect Jamyl Taylor was […]
Motorcyclist accused of killing Abilene homeless man charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist accused of killing an Abilene homeless man in 2019 has been charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide. Damien Wood, of Snyder, is set to be arraigned on the Criminally Negligent Homicide in Taylor County Friday afternoon. Wood is accused of striking homeless man Ronald Crane, 48, as he was […]
