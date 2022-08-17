Read full article on original website
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Ruby's Mexican Restaurant of Tyler on their 3rd location
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Ruby Abarca, the restaurant owner has grown to three successful businesses, she started out with only $21.00 while selling food out of her home.
One Chinese Buffet Restaurant in Tyler, TX Closed For Good
While I realize there was more than one Chinese buffet restaurant in Tyler, Texas when I heard people talking about Yami Buffet being closed in Tyler, Texas I had to investigate for myself. My wife and I had only visited Yami Buffet one time but we both enjoyed the food quality and variety, but we now know that the restaurant has closed down even if the reader board out front still says they are open.
New Chicken Restaurant Hopes to Open Location in Longview, Texas
The one thing that Longview, Texas has lots of is restaurants serving delicious food. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or barbecue there is always a good restaurant, and normally not too far away. But the newest rumor on social media is regarding a restaurant that I have never visited before. There are multiple people on social media commenting that Frenchy’s Chicken is getting ready to open a new location in Longview.
The World Famous Chicago Style Pizza was Created by a Wills Point, Texas Native
It's fun when you run across a "I did not know that moment." Especially when that moment is something that originated from East Texas. This particular tidbit of East Texas history involves a food created in the midwestern city of Chicago and has become synonymous with that city throughout the world, deep dish pizza.
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Cushing was named after Edward Benjamin Cushing
CUSHING, Texas (KETK) – KETK’s Neal Barton saluted another small town. This time it was Cushing. The town was founded in 1902, and the Texas and New Orleans railroad would soon be built through the area. A post office opened that same year, and the town was plotted...
Cattleman’s Classic And Ribeye Roundup
They will hold this year’s Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, Oct. 1, on the downtown plaza. The event features a steak cook-off which will include an expected 40-plus cook team, educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. Cooks have until Sept. 1 to get their entry forms in, and this year there will be a junior cook classification for youth ages 7-17. Go to the Facebook page to learn more.
Beware Lindale and Tyler, Texas as a Tragic Story is a Free PlayStation 5 Scam
Scammers are basically thieves without physically breaking into your home or car. They will use all kinds of methods to take your money or steal your personal information to be used in another scam. Sadly, even with so many warnings put out there, thousands of people fall victim to a scam every day. One such scam has been going around East Texas over the last week that uses a tragic story to bait you into a too good to be true deal.
Jarad L. Kent of Tyler, Texas listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America 2023
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Jarad Kent joined the Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker back in January 2022 when they opened up office space here in Tyler with Matt Rowan. Their office is in the Regions Bank building in downtown Tyler. They are technically a satellite office of the Dallas office.
Here is the 600+ Acre Farm You Need in Chandler, Texas
As I was scrolling through property listings that are completely out of my price range I found a farm in Chandler, Texas that is huge, beautiful, and currently for sale. While owning this property would be a dream come true, it’s hard to dream this big when there is a price tag on the farm that is currently at $17,000,000. You could have a lot of fun here but even for us that don’t have the money to purchase the property it is still lots of fun looking at the amazing photos.
Honor a Local Fallen Hero, “Bustos” Hero Workout in Tyler, Texas
It’s difficult to comprehend what happened to Deputy Lorenzo Bustos on July 29th, 2022. The brave law enforcement officer was working his last shift with a field training officer before he would be out on his own as a Smith County Deputy and his life was taken from him. He was conducting a traffic stop on Hwy 155 and was hit by a drunk driver. It is a tragic event especially for the young officer's family and people in East Texas want to show the Bustos family support during this difficult time.
HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Summer bass fishing on Lake Tyler
TYLER, Texas — It's been a long, hot summer but it seems as if East Texas anglers are still catching fish. We recently took a little boat trip on Lake Tyler to find out where to fish, when to fish and what bait to use. We asked DJ Myers...
LOCAL LOVE: East Texas Restaurant Vows to Keep Prices Low for Customers
As many people in East Texas do their best to navigate higher prices for practically everything right now, one Diana, Texas restaurant owner has announced they will be keeping prices at a reasonable level. There's an adorable little spot sitting at 2205 Highway 259 in Diana, TX called Pop's Last...
East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville community is rallying behind a Nichols Intermediate janitor who has been working there since its doors opened 21 years ago. Mr. Jones is beam of laughter wherever he goes. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that Jones is going through a hard time right now.
Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After
A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar story back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
Ruby's Mexican Restaurant third location opens today
Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant officially opens its third location today. The restaurant, at 3502 S. Broadway Ave., Suite 408, will have its grand opening to customers today beginning at 7 a.m. "Tomorrow is the BIG DAY," Ruby's said on Facebook. "... the day many have been waiting for has arrived!"
Tyler, Texas has an Abandoned Building Problem so Money Wanted for Demolition
There are many aspects of Tyler that greatly show off the city's beauty. In the same breath, you can say that there are many aspects of Tyler that can show off how ugly this city can be. When I talk about the ugly portion of Tyler, I am meaning the many abandoned buildings the city has. It is a problem and its coming to the forefront because of how unsafe those buildings have become for both first responders and the homeless that have occupied those buildings.
TJC Apache Belles Formal Announcements set Friday, Aug. 19
The event will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, in Wise Auditorium, located in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center on the TJC main campus. Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend. The Apache Belles are under the direction of Jasilyn Schaefer. Artistic director and choreographer...
Longview finishes fall camp hosting a scrimmage with Texas High
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Once again, expectations are high for the Longview Lobos in 2022, and on Thursday night, they welcomed the Tigers from Texas High into Lobo Stadium for an intrasquad scrimmage. Longview will start the regular season on the road against McKinney Boyd, while Texas High will take on Frisco Lone Star at […]
One East Texas Prison Approves a New Program Pairing At-Risk Dogs with Inmates
Dogs don't judge us and they're much more easier to talk to than most humans. Dogs are special. A great new program has been approved by the Rusk County Commissioners Court that will soon see inmates in Henderson, TX paired with at-risk dogs. “As a result, they have an increase...
This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank
Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
