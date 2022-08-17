(T.R Photography/Unsplash) Otsego County Animal Shelter posted on their Facebook page that a mysterious illness was spreading through dogs in northern Michigan. The post goes on to explain that many dogs over the last month have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo. But when tested, the results come back negative. Most of the dogs that were affected were under the age of 2 years old and passed away within 3 days of getting sick.

