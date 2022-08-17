Read full article on original website
Spinal Column
Lakeland Boys Soccer Team Opens Season with 4-0 loss to Birmingham Groves
Lakeland’s boys’ soccer team opened the 2022 season on the road on Wednesday, August 17 with a 4-0 loss to Birmingham Groves. The final score was not an indication of how close the game was, since the young Eagle squad battled for 40 minutes against a veteran Falcon team.
MLB
How Haase spiced up local eatery for charity
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck’s Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Eric Haase does not consider himself a foodie, but the Tigers catcher admits he’s starting to branch out. He’s more into eating dishes than creating them.
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
Mysterious Illness Spreading Through Dogs In Northern Michigan
(T.R Photography/Unsplash) Otsego County Animal Shelter posted on their Facebook page that a mysterious illness was spreading through dogs in northern Michigan. The post goes on to explain that many dogs over the last month have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo. But when tested, the results come back negative. Most of the dogs that were affected were under the age of 2 years old and passed away within 3 days of getting sick.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Highland Park ordered to pay $21M water bill: ‘This is just devastating’
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A ruling from an appeals court could put the City of Highland Park in a world of hurt. That ruling re-instates a $21 million unpaid water bill, and that’s a number the city of less than ten thousand just can’t afford. Here’s how...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New winter forecast from NOAA says better have a snowblower, especially Ann Arbor, Detroit
NOAA issued a winter forecast yesterday. It has a very interesting precipitation pattern for this winter. Right now, let’s just look at the pure winter months of December, January and February. Later on we can go back at look at the fringe months of November, March and April. The...
There’s an actual Yacht Rock band and they’re playing in Michigan this weekend
DETROIT - Want Toto? Check. Hall and Oates? Check. Michael McDonald, Ambrosia, Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins... check, check, check and check. You don’t have to wind your way down to Baker Street, wherever that might be, to listen to some of the smoothest hits of the 70s and 80s.
The street where I grew up: Suzi Quatro, 72, singer, musician and songwriter, shares memories of Torrey Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, Detroit, Michigan
Our house was built by my father, Art, for his growing family. It was ready just as my mother gave birth to me in hospital, so it was always known as Suzi's House. I guess that's why I have such a strong emotional connection to it. I lived there until I was 14, when I left home to tour with my band.
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
wrif.com
Faygo Rock & Rye Ribs? – Screamin’ Scott
SOUTHFIELD, MI - They're sweet, they're smoky and they're made with Faygo pop. Need we say more? This Michigan barbecue joint is now selling Smoked Crispy Rock and Rye Rib Tips and in just a short time, they've become a hit with customers. Every Delicious Michigan Restaurant on Food Network's...
BTN’s Dave Revsine watched Michigan practice. Here’s his pick at QB
Jim Harbaugh was emphatic earlier this week in his comments on Michigan’s quarterback battle. The head coach wanted everyone who would listen to know that the competition between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy was “really tight” and would continue, perhaps even past the season opener on Sept. 3 against Colorado State.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1M on ‘random’ scratch off ticket
A Lenawee County woman had several sleepless nights after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1105 North Main Street in Adrian. “I picked...
abc12.com
Three boaters injured after crashing into breakwall in Northern Michigan
PETOSKEY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three boaters are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a breakwall along the northern Lake Michigan shoreline early Wednesday. Michigan State Police say the 2020 Chaparral power boat was riding along the shore around 2:50 a.m. when it slammed into a rocky breakwall near Bay...
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Americajr.com
SEMA Garage Detroit opens in Plymouth, MI
Plymouth, Mich. — The SEMA Garage-Detroit grand opening was held Thursday, August 18, 2022. The new 45,000 square foot building is located on Jib Road in Plymouth, Mich. This is a facility where they utilize aftermarket parts companies and develop technology and test equipment. It features a research and...
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
