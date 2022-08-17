ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, MI

MLB

How Haase spiced up local eatery for charity

This story was excerpted from Jason Beck’s Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. ﻿Eric Haase﻿ does not consider himself a foodie, but the Tigers catcher admits he’s starting to branch out. He’s more into eating dishes than creating them.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
White Lake Charter Township, MI
Lakeland, MI
Michigan Sports
Michigan Education
Boyne City, MI
Boyne City, MI
Lake, MI
Highland Charter Township, MI
Boyne City, MI
Lakeland, MI
Lakeland, MI
Kyle Schepperley

Mysterious Illness Spreading Through Dogs In Northern Michigan

(T.R Photography/Unsplash) Otsego County Animal Shelter posted on their Facebook page that a mysterious illness was spreading through dogs in northern Michigan. The post goes on to explain that many dogs over the last month have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo. But when tested, the results come back negative. Most of the dogs that were affected were under the age of 2 years old and passed away within 3 days of getting sick.
GAYLORD, MI
wrif.com

Faygo Rock & Rye Ribs? – Screamin’ Scott

SOUTHFIELD, MI - They're sweet, they're smoky and they're made with Faygo pop. Need we say more? This Michigan barbecue joint is now selling Smoked Crispy Rock and Rye Rib Tips and in just a short time, they've become a hit with customers. Every Delicious Michigan Restaurant on Food Network's...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1M on ‘random’ scratch off ticket

A Lenawee County woman had several sleepless nights after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1105 North Main Street in Adrian. “I picked...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Three boaters injured after crashing into breakwall in Northern Michigan

PETOSKEY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three boaters are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a breakwall along the northern Lake Michigan shoreline early Wednesday. Michigan State Police say the 2020 Chaparral power boat was riding along the shore around 2:50 a.m. when it slammed into a rocky breakwall near Bay...
PETOSKEY, MI
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PORTLAND, MI
Americajr.com

SEMA Garage Detroit opens in Plymouth, MI

Plymouth, Mich. — The SEMA Garage-Detroit grand opening was held Thursday, August 18, 2022. The new 45,000 square foot building is located on Jib Road in Plymouth, Mich. This is a facility where they utilize aftermarket parts companies and develop technology and test equipment. It features a research and...
PLYMOUTH, MI

