Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Girls Golf Preview
Key newcomers: We have several Freshman joining the team as well as one Sophomore. Conference outlook: As usual the competition in the conference should be tight with each team having the ability to compete. Keys to your success this season: The key to our season will fall onto our newcomers...
Nekoosa Papermakers Football Season Preview
Coaching Staff: Head Coach Mark Tuttle, Offense Coordinator Derek Baker, Defense Coordinator Jeff Krcmar, O line Coach Jorden McGregor, Special Teams and JV coaches Bill Kaberle and Todd Boudreau. Key Returners: Jaden Hughes WR/S, Nash Krcmar QB/CB, Francisco Vega RB/LB , Jonathon Wenzel RB/LB, Sam Ward OL/LB, Mason Spice OL/DL,...
Colby Runs over Neillsville/Granton
The Colby Hornets picked up where they left off last season, and as if they never missed a beat, steamrolled past Neillsville/Granton for a 43-8 win. Colby led 31-0 at halftime, dominating on the ground. The Hornets ran for 219 yards on 53 carries, led by Caden Healy’s 110 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns.
Saint Croix Central Handles Spencer/Columbus in season opener
Saint Croix Central proved to be a tough force to handle for the Spencer/Columbus Rockets, giving S/C a season-opening 53-21 loss. S/C trailed 33-7 at the halftime, as the Rockets’ lone score came on a Sullivan Melander 5 yard run. Box Score Report _ Digital Scout (1) The Rockets...
Assumption Throttles Necedah
The Assumption Royals blasted past Necedah in the teams’ season opener, taking a 35-0 lead at halftime, when the game was called due to lightning. Assumption had rushing scores from Cade Statz(22 and 2 yards), Mason Kubis(19 yards) and Manny Schultz(7 yards.) The Royals also scored on a 34 yard pass from Jack Klatt to Ryan Shaw.
Nekoosa falls to Black River Falls to Open Season
A look at the stats in the opening game between Nekoosa and Black River Falls showed an even matchup, but it was BRF that controlled in the scoring column, picking up a 27-8 nonconference win. The Papermakers dominated on the groun with 166 yards rushing, but it was the 201...
SPASH Tennis Edged by Waunakee in Opener
WAUNAKEE – 4, STEVENS POINT – 3 Singles:. No. 1 – Tatum Thielman, STEVENS POINT def. Anna Loken, WAUNAKEE, 6-3 , 6-1 No. 2 – Caroline Lee, WAUNAKEE def. Rylan Woytasik, STEVENS POINT , 6-1 , 7-5 No. 3 – Ely Liu, WAUNAKEE def. Addison Jandrain,...
Colby Hornets Football Season Preview
Assistant Coaches: Robbie Smazal, Logan Rosemeyer, Jimmy Flink, Jon Kleinschmidt, Henry Sanchez. Caden Healy – senior running back. played integral part on last years state championship team. Last year rushed for 696 yards and 14 touchdowns along with 305 yards receiving and 5 touchdowns. Caden is fast and explosive and can change the game in a hurry whether on offense or special teams.
Growlers Defeat Rafters in 10 inning Thriller to Advance to NWL Championship Game
The Growlers Defeated The Rafters In Ten Innings To Earn A Spot In The Championship Game. The Kalamazoo Growlers defeated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 8-6 to earn a spot in the Northwoods League championship game. Vince Bianchina (Northwestern University) led the Growlers with three hits on the night and two RBI scoring twice as he reached base. Casen Taggart (Centralia College) hit a home run for his team in the top of the tenth inning to put the Growlers ahead. Taggart had two hits with two walks and three RBI. Ryan Dykstra (Oakland University) reached base three times with two hits including a double and a hit by pitch. Tyler Johnson (Alma College) earned the win on the mound throwing the last 2.2 innings with six strikeouts giving up one hit and allowed zero runs to score.
River Falls’ Ground Game Dominates in Win over Wisconsin Rapids
River Falls and Wisconsin Rapids opened the 2022 football season in a matchup of teams with historically strong running games. River Falls proved to be too much for Rapids in the opener, picking up a 28-7 win on the strength of a powerful running game. The Red Raiders opened the...
Rib Lake/Prentice Football Schedule
Scrimmage 08-12-22 4:00PM Tomahawk Away vs. Tomahawk, Colby, Wittenberg-Birnamwood Tomahawk High School. Game 08-19-22 7:00PM Marathon Rib Lake/Prentice vs. Marathon Marathon High School. Game 08-26-22 7:00PM Rib Lake/Prentice Auburndale Prentice High School. Game 09-02-22 7:00PM Rib Lake/Prentice Unity Prentice High School. Game 09-09-22 7:00PM Webster Rib Lake/Prentice vs. Webster Webster...
Stratford Tigers Football Season Preview
Marshall Lehman D Coordinator, Greg Belter O Coordinator, Kellen Kafka, Ryan Bloom, Blake Lehman, Adam Davison, and Kris Berg. Braeden Schueller, Kash Dahl, John Seitz III, and Jackson Ormond. Defense: key returning players. John Seitz III, Jackson Ormond, and Braeden Schueller. Conference outlook. Amherst and Wittenberg are very good teams.
Pacelli Cardinals Football: Season Preview
I anticipate Assumption and Iola will push to be number 1 in conference. Overall, I believe our conference will be as tough as normal and each game we have to be ready for. Limit turnovers. Run the ball. Sustain blocks until play is over. Keys to your success on defense.
Auburndale Eagles Football Schedule
Game 08-19-22 7:00PM Auburndale Menominee Indian Auburndale High School. Game 08-26-22 7:00PM Rib Lake/Prentice Away vs. Rib Lake/Prentice Prentice High School. Game 09-02-22 7:00PM Loyal Away vs. Loyal Loyal High School. Game 09-09-22 7:00PM Auburndale Hurley Auburndale High School. Game 09-16-22 7:00PM Pittsville Away vs. Pittsville Pittsville High School. Game...
Medford’s Baumgartner, Northland Pines’ Lurvey Named Co-POY; Mosinee’s Lindsey COY
Baked or Fried! We also feature difference makers throughout central Wisconsin: coaches, booster club leaders, adminstration, volunteers, you name it. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!. Author: David Keech. David Keech is a math...
Almond-Bancroft Eagles Football Season Preview
Behind the scenes: Who are some of the people that help your program succeed?. What is your football program all about? How do you measure success?. Right now we are hoping to get numbers. We will suit up 12 kids for Fridays scrimmage.
Sheriff’s Office to Host Softball Tournament Fundraiser
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocuS) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the 8th Annual Battle of the Badges Softball Tournament Fundraiser. With immense support from the community, 2021’s tournament enabled them to donate $20,000 to the Wisconsin Fire and EMS Memorial in Wisconsin Rapids!. “With our...
Obituary for Warren Cook
Warren L. Cook, age 86 of Wyoming, MN, formerly of Hayward and Marshfield, WI, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away from heart disease on August 12, 2022. In Minnesota, a prayer service will be held Friday, August 19, at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m., at Roberts Family Funeral Home, 555 Centennial Drive SW, Forest Lake, MN.
Obituary for Nancy Sanfelippo
Nancy Diane Sanfelippo, 84, Unity, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Spencer, with Rev. Barry Saylor officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the service. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee, at a later date. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
