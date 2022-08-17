ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Charter Township, MI

3160 Dixie Hwy Apt A

Enjoy Lake front living in this 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment. All sports Loon Lake. Kitchen provided with Electric Range and refrigerator. Wall unit A/C. Trash, Lawn and snow removal included in the rent. On-site maintenance, direct access to common laundry located in basement. Bring your Kayak or canoe and enjoy your time on the water. NO DOCKING PRIVILEGES Not accepting Section 8. No Smoking, NO Pets! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents. Call Steve Schwerin at Mutual Property Management for more details or to schedule a private showing at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
City
Highland Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
candgnews.com

Controversy on Middle Straits Lake

WEST BLOOMFIELD — On July 18, a letter was submitted to the West Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees on behalf of the Westacres Community Association. The letter requests that the board “inform itself about and take appropriate actions to resolve the controversy and allegations from the Township targeting the Westacres community. The controversy was created by a few lakefront property owners that want to reduce the overall number of boats on Middle Straits Lake for their personal benefit at the expense of the rights of Westacres and its 281 households.”
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

MDHHS, MDARD Urge Residents To Monitor For E. Coli Symptoms As Cases Increase In 3 Counties

(CBS DETROIT) -The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), and Kent, Ottawa, and Oakland county health departments are investigating an increase in illnesses related to E. coli bacteria. According to the MDHHS, 98 cases of E. coli infection in August. Officials noted that over the same time period last year, only 20 cases were reported. Test results have linked some of the reported cases to each other. Health officials say some kinds of E. coli cause disease by making a Shiga toxin, and the bacteria that make these toxin are called “Shiga toxin-producing”...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Motorcyclist Killed In West Michigan Crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A west Michigan man is dead after being struck while riding his motorcycle in Van Buren County early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Bronco was attempting to make a left hand turn from County Road 665 onto M-43 in the village of Glendale. As the driver was turning left, the Bronco collided with a motorcycle being driven by 49 year-old Matthew Perry, of Bangor. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Bronco, only identified as a 26 year-old man from Grand Junction, sustained minor injuries. Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene but has since reopened. Charges have not been announced. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

CDC data shows southeast Michigan back at high levels of COVID-19 in community

(WXYZ) — All of southeastern Michigan is currently listed as under high levels of COVID-19 in the community, after having dropped to medium levels last week. The only county near metro Detroit not at a high level is St. Clair County, which is at a medium level. Several counties in the upper Lower Peninsula and a number in the Upper Peninsula also remain in the high category, as do two on the western side of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
News Break
Politics
WLUC

Video: Michigan State Police trooper, firefighter rescue 10-year-old boy from river

ALPENA, Mich. (WILX) - Dramatic body camera footage captured a Michigan State Police trooper and an off-duty fire fighter rescue a 10-year-old boy Thursday. According to authorities, troopers were dispatched to the Four Mile Dam on Thunder Bay River on reports of a 10-year-old swimmer in distress. When they arrived, they found the boy hanging onto the dam, trapped by the current.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

St. Clair County resident dies in rollover crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A St. Clair County resident died Thursday morning when their vehicle rolled over several times, authorities said in a news release. St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, responded to the 5100 block of Lakeshore Road in Fort Gratiot Township following reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
Spinal Column

Sheriff’s detectives seek public’s help finding missing Commerce Township teen

Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl who has been missing. since Thursday, August 18. Laken Elezabeth Lewis has not been seen by her family since she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park about 6:15 p.m. Thursday to go for a walk. She was due to come home approximately two hours later and never returned.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan health insurance companies ordered to lower costs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter directing the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) to require Michigan health insurance companies to reduce their previously filed health insurance rates for 2023. Whitmer said the move was possible because the Inflation Reduction Act includes an...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

MDHHS: E. coli cases in Michigan grow to 43, more than half linked to Wendy's

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department says E. coli O157 cases have risen to 43 in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) tells us E. coli was detected in 17 counties this season: Allegan, Branch, Clinton, Genesee, Gratiot, Jackson, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland, Ogemaw, Ottawa, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne.
MICHIGAN STATE

