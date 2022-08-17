Read full article on original website
Oakland Twp. said 'discrepancy' led to massive water bills for some residents
Oakland Township is making an apology to residents after a miscalculation that sent some water bills through the roof this week.
Redundancy is keeping water flowing in compromised GLWA system
One-third of the Great Lakes Water Authority system is offline with a 10-foot water transmission line break in St. Clair County from over the weekend.
thevarsitynews.net
3160 Dixie Hwy Apt A
Enjoy Lake front living in this 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment. All sports Loon Lake. Kitchen provided with Electric Range and refrigerator. Wall unit A/C. Trash, Lawn and snow removal included in the rent. On-site maintenance, direct access to common laundry located in basement. Bring your Kayak or canoe and enjoy your time on the water. NO DOCKING PRIVILEGES Not accepting Section 8. No Smoking, NO Pets! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents. Call Steve Schwerin at Mutual Property Management for more details or to schedule a private showing at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials searching for missing 15-year-old Commerce Township girl
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on August 18, 2022. Officials say that Laken Elezabeth Lewis left her home around 6:15 p.m. and never returned. Lewis’ parents told police that she was expected to come home around 8 p.m. and never returned.
Task force to operate OVI checkpoints in Harrison Twp. tomorrow
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate sobriety checkpoints in Harrison Township tomorrow. The checkpoints will be held on state Route 48 between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. >>1 taken to hospital after OVI crash in Harrison Twp. State law requires OVI...
MDHHS issues updated public health alert on E. coli outbreak
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a public health alert Friday about more confirmed cases of E. coli in multiple locations, which included both Clinton and Jackson counties.
candgnews.com
Controversy on Middle Straits Lake
WEST BLOOMFIELD — On July 18, a letter was submitted to the West Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees on behalf of the Westacres Community Association. The letter requests that the board “inform itself about and take appropriate actions to resolve the controversy and allegations from the Township targeting the Westacres community. The controversy was created by a few lakefront property owners that want to reduce the overall number of boats on Middle Straits Lake for their personal benefit at the expense of the rights of Westacres and its 281 households.”
MDHHS, MDARD Urge Residents To Monitor For E. Coli Symptoms As Cases Increase In 3 Counties
(CBS DETROIT) -The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), and Kent, Ottawa, and Oakland county health departments are investigating an increase in illnesses related to E. coli bacteria. According to the MDHHS, 98 cases of E. coli infection in August. Officials noted that over the same time period last year, only 20 cases were reported. Test results have linked some of the reported cases to each other. Health officials say some kinds of E. coli cause disease by making a Shiga toxin, and the bacteria that make these toxin are called “Shiga toxin-producing”...
Motorcyclist Killed In West Michigan Crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A west Michigan man is dead after being struck while riding his motorcycle in Van Buren County early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Bronco was attempting to make a left hand turn from County Road 665 onto M-43 in the village of Glendale. As the driver was turning left, the Bronco collided with a motorcycle being driven by 49 year-old Matthew Perry, of Bangor. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Bronco, only identified as a 26 year-old man from Grand Junction, sustained minor injuries. Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene but has since reopened. Charges have not been announced. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tv20detroit.com
CDC data shows southeast Michigan back at high levels of COVID-19 in community
(WXYZ) — All of southeastern Michigan is currently listed as under high levels of COVID-19 in the community, after having dropped to medium levels last week. The only county near metro Detroit not at a high level is St. Clair County, which is at a medium level. Several counties in the upper Lower Peninsula and a number in the Upper Peninsula also remain in the high category, as do two on the western side of the state.
Tv20detroit.com
Engineers warn underfunding in upgrades to Michigan water systems 'could lead to major crises'
(WXYZ) — Michigan contains 21% of the world’s freshwater. However, we are learning our water systems are far from great. Right now, more than 100,000 people are under a boil water advisory after a 10-foot-wide high pressure main failed in St. Clair County. It should not come as...
Community creates memorial for Madisyn Baldwin, victim in Oxford shooting
Depot Park is in the heart of downtown Clarkston, a place that’s special to the family of 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.
WLUC
Video: Michigan State Police trooper, firefighter rescue 10-year-old boy from river
ALPENA, Mich. (WILX) - Dramatic body camera footage captured a Michigan State Police trooper and an off-duty fire fighter rescue a 10-year-old boy Thursday. According to authorities, troopers were dispatched to the Four Mile Dam on Thunder Bay River on reports of a 10-year-old swimmer in distress. When they arrived, they found the boy hanging onto the dam, trapped by the current.
deadlinedetroit.com
Starkman: Beaumont's Woes Prove CEO Tina Freese Decker Unfit to Run Michigan’s Biggest Hospital System
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. If there was an annual award for the healthcare industry’s biggest chump, I defy anyone to propose a more worthy recipient than Tina Freese Decker, CEO of Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health. Six months...
St. Clair County resident dies in rollover crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A St. Clair County resident died Thursday morning when their vehicle rolled over several times, authorities said in a news release. St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, responded to the 5100 block of Lakeshore Road in Fort Gratiot Township following reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Spinal Column
Sheriff’s detectives seek public’s help finding missing Commerce Township teen
Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl who has been missing. since Thursday, August 18. Laken Elezabeth Lewis has not been seen by her family since she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park about 6:15 p.m. Thursday to go for a walk. She was due to come home approximately two hours later and never returned.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to prevent illness as 3 Michigan counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Kent, Ottawa and Oakland counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases: Here’s how to prevent illness. Michigan health officials are urging...
WILX-TV
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
WILX-TV
Michigan health insurance companies ordered to lower costs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter directing the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) to require Michigan health insurance companies to reduce their previously filed health insurance rates for 2023. Whitmer said the move was possible because the Inflation Reduction Act includes an...
Fox17
MDHHS: E. coli cases in Michigan grow to 43, more than half linked to Wendy's
LANSING, Mich. — The state health department says E. coli O157 cases have risen to 43 in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) tells us E. coli was detected in 17 counties this season: Allegan, Branch, Clinton, Genesee, Gratiot, Jackson, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland, Ogemaw, Ottawa, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne.
