Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl who has been missing. since Thursday, August 18. Laken Elezabeth Lewis has not been seen by her family since she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park about 6:15 p.m. Thursday to go for a walk. She was due to come home approximately two hours later and never returned.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO