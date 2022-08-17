ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick

Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald Trump once again by endorsing an opponent of a Trump-backed candidate running in Wisconsin's gubernatorial primary. Cruz on Tuesday tweeted his support for Rebecca Kleefisch, writing: "Rebecca will fight for a stronger economy, school choice so parents are back in charge of their kids' education, & she will work to protect Life & our #2A. Support Rebecca's campaign today!"
What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday

Rep. Liz Cheney has joined the growing list of House Republicans to lose reelection campaigns in 2022 after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Tuesday night, Cheney came up short in the GOP House primary in Wyoming, a state she's represented since 2017, in a closely watched race against challenger Harriet Hageman.
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
