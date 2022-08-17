Read full article on original website
New Poll Reveals Who Democrats Want on the Presidential Ticket in 2024
Voters are not interested in a second-term presidency for Joe Biden, according to a new poll released Wednesday. Maury Blackman, CEO of the data company Premise, announced the results of the Premise Poll in an episode of his podcast, Great Minds Think Data. Poll numbers show voters are interested in...
Third Republican Who Supported Trump Impeachment Loses Reelection
Six-term Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler, a moderate House Republican from Washington state who voted in favor of Donald Trump’s second impeachment, conceded in her primary election Tuesday night. Secretary of State results as of Tuesday had her coming in third in the primary, barely missing being one of the...
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick
Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald Trump once again by endorsing an opponent of a Trump-backed candidate running in Wisconsin's gubernatorial primary. Cruz on Tuesday tweeted his support for Rebecca Kleefisch, writing: "Rebecca will fight for a stronger economy, school choice so parents are back in charge of their kids' education, & she will work to protect Life & our #2A. Support Rebecca's campaign today!"
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Trump's pick for Arizona governor renounced her media past. The conversion made Kari Lake a front-runner
Kari Lake was a television news anchor in Phoenix for decades. Now, the Arizona gubernatorial candidate bashes the media as propagandists and uses her on-air savvy to rally Trump supporters.
Sarah Palin's former in-laws threw a massive campaign party for her opponent before election night, and now they'll both be on the midterm ballot
Sarah Palin's ex-in-laws held a pre-Election Night party for her GOP challenger, Nick Begich III. The two will face off in November's general election that will be decided by ranked-choice voting. The Palins appear to know Begich from their shared time working at the MTA and MEA in Alaska. Sarah...
Here are the key primary election results from Alaska
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alaska primary elections, including notable races for governor, Senate and a special election for the House seat to fill the remainder of late Rep. Don Young's term.
Wyoming's Liz Cheney, Alaska's Sarah Palin and Lisa Murkowski among big names in GOP primaries
Rep. Liz Cheney faces a Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman, in a Republican primary. In Alaska, Lisa Murkowski and Sarah Palin also have races.
Daily Beast
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Ginni Thomas, the wife of the stoutly conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who played a pivotal role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, now faces the threat of a subpoena to force her to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee. During a Sunday-morning TV appearance on CNN’s...
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday
Rep. Liz Cheney has joined the growing list of House Republicans to lose reelection campaigns in 2022 after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Tuesday night, Cheney came up short in the GOP House primary in Wyoming, a state she's represented since 2017, in a closely watched race against challenger Harriet Hageman.
Lisa Murkowski's Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Challenger Day Before Vote
A new ranked-choice voting system in Alaska is predicted to help the incumbent Republican senator in Tuesday's primary.
Karl Rove: After The Midterms It’s Going To Become Apparent That Biden Cannot Win The Democratic Nomination
Karl Rove, Former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to President George W. Bush joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the questions swirling around President Biden running for reelection again. Rove commented on if he thinks Biden will run again for reelection in 2024 saying,. “Well, look, he’s...
A Democrat who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race is giving the party a $600,000 surprise gift
The Milwaukee Bucks executive who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race this week is in a giving mood. After he immediately threw his support behind fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, Alex Lasry is now offering another gift to boost his former rival. Lasry said he...
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden
Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
In Alaska primary, Murkowski and Palin show the deepening fissures in the Republican Party
A growing Republican divide centers on whether a candidate supports former President Donald Trump. Such is the case in Tuesday's Alaska primary.
Jared Kushner says Rupert Murdoch told him 'there is nothing I can do' after Fox News called Arizona for Biden in 2020
Jared Kushner recounts calling Rupert Murdoch on election night 2020 in his upcoming memoir. Kushner called the media tycoon after Fox News called Arizona for President Joe Biden. "Sorry, Jared, there is nothing I can do," Murdoch told him. "The Fox News data authority says the numbers are ironclad." Former...
Liz Cheney said she could have easily won her primary if she went along with Trump's false claims about the election
Rep. Liz Cheney said Tuesday that she could have won re-election in Wyoming if she had gone along with former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud. But, she said, it was not a price she was willing to pay. Cheney made the remark in a defiant concession speech...
