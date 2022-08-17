ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 8-20-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day.
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

6 beaches chosen for International Coastal Cleanup near Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Volunteers by the masses are needed for the 35th International Coastal Cleanup day on September 17. Groups in Okaloosa County have chosen 6 beaches around Fort Walton Beach and Destin to tackle for trash. Beach Cleanup locations: The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island (1450 Miracle Strip Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach, FL) The […]
DESTIN, FL
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Planning a getaway to Okaloosa County? Fill your itinerary with all of the best things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Located on the Florida Panhandle just west of Destin, Fort Walton Beach is a dream Emerald Coast destination with everything you need for a family-friendly beach holiday. Exploring...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Breakdown: Most powerful hurricanes to hit Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is prepared for the second half of the Atlantic Hurricane season. With three named storms so far, we look back on how the biggest storms to impact Destin and the Okaloosa County coast were formed. “Into October is when we see our highest […]
DESTIN, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Night of Films Draws Attention to Gulf Drilling Plans

Protecting Florida’s Coast is an evening of documentary films and discussion about the latest plans for offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and the threat to Florida’s coast and beaches. The four short films highlight grassroots movements around drilling, impacts from the 2010 BP oil disaster and the revolution in clean energy.
PENSACOLA, FL
Talking With Tami

Poppy’s HammerHead’s Bar & Grille In Destin, Florida

Hello lovelies, I’m still on a vacation high and had an amazing time in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida last weekend. One of our stops was to this fun waterfront dining spot in Destin, Florida called, Poppy’s HammerHead’s Bar & Grille. We were all looking for some place to fun eat and it was highly recommended! It’s located in The Village of Baytowne Wharf at their beautiful marina.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin.  Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR.  She was taken […]
DESTIN, FL
fox5atlanta.com

Watch: Massive hammerhead shark chases stingrays as swimmers flee Alabama beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. - A hammerhead shark swimming off the coast of an Alabama beach was caught on camera chasing stingrays on Monday morning. In a video shared on Facebook by Catarena Peek, a plainly visible hammerhead shark is seen thrashing around in the water, chasing stingrays during a high speed chase in the Gulf's shallow water.
WMBB

Fire officials talk lightning safety after multiple homes struck

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida is the lightning capital of the country, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. In South Walton, fire officials are trying to stress the importance of leaving your home if you think it has been hit by lightning. South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez estimates they have […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Litter becoming a problem in Fairhope retention pond

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a piece of land the City of Fairhope purchased about 10 years ago. It’s now a large retention pond situated along Morphy Avenue collecting drainage from several shopping centers along Highway 98, but it’s also catching a lot more than water. “It tends to collect a lot of trash just […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Early morning blaze destroys mobile home in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple agencies were called out in the predawn hours Saturday morning after a mobile home went up in flames in Baldwin County. The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, along with Daphne Station 5, responded to a report of a fully-involved structure fire off Alabama 181 near Alabama 104 around 4 a.m.
FAIRHOPE, AL
University of Florida

Come on in… The Water Is Fine! Well… It’s Better

When I joined Florida Sea Grant in 2012 my advisory committee told me water quality was one of their major concerns. Makes sense really. Some members were from the tourism and boating industry. Some were from commercial and recreational fishing. Others were homeowners. ALL had concerns. ALL depended on clean water for the success of their business and for the quality of their own lives. It is a big concern.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Fire Rescue respond to early morning garage fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to an early morning residential structure fire, Friday, Aug. 19, at the 8800 block of Burning Tree Road. According to ECFR, upon arrival, light smoke was showing from a two-story wood-framed structure. Further investigation revealed a fire in the garage. ECFR said they worked quickly, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Gulf coast native hired as Escambia Co. emergency coordinator

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Scottlin Williams, a Gulf Coast native, has been hired as the Escambia County Emergency Management as its newest emergency coordinator. Williams is taking the position of Travis Tompkins, who previously served as Emergency Coordinator before accepting his current role as Emergency Manager.  Before ECEM, Williams served for two years as […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Courthouse News Service

Annual alligator hunts return to Southeast

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (CN) — Matt Burnett won the lottery this year, but he didn’t receive a financial windfall. Instead, he won heartbreak for a night. But only for a night. Then it paid off. Earlier this summer, Burnett was one of only 260 Alabamians selected to participate...
ALABAMA STATE

