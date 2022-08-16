ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Metallica

Trivium's Matt Heafy Covers Viral Kate Bush Song 'Running Up That Hill' in Style of Metallica's 'Master of Puppets'

There appears to be no end to Stranger Things pushing popular '80s songs back into the mainstream. In fact, popular YouTuber Anthony Vincent is bringing the recent surges of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" and Metallica's "Master of Puppets" to its natural melding, performing Bush's classic as if it were performed like the Metallica killer cut. And he's got some help with this project, pulling it social media savvy Trivium frontman Matt Heafy and acclaimed YouTube shredder Stevie T to assist.
Eddie Van Halen
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Metallica

Joseph Quinn Was 'Nervous' Before Playing Metallica as Eddie Munson on 'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things "it-dude" and Metallica air-guitarist Joseph Quinn is enjoying his 15 minutes, having interviewed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night (July 25). The actor that plays Eddie Munson recounted to Fallon what it was like to do the "Master of Puppets" scene in the final episode, a moment that propelled the song higher onto the music charts than it's ever been before.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Metallica

David Ellefson Names Two Bands Who Should Be Part of Thrash's 'Big 6'

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has named the two bands he feels should be included in a theoretical extension of thrash metal's 'Big 4' to the 'Big 6.'. The comments came at the end of a recent interview with Yes! You CAN Play Guitar! where Ellefson, who has started up a couple of new bands over the last year (The Lucid, Dieth), was asked which thrash group would occupy the fifth slot after Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Metallica

Kirk Hammett Laments Metallica's Slow Album Progress

Kirk Hammett lamented Metallica's slow progress when it comes to making albums, with the band having released 10 titles during their 40-year existence. Their most recent title, Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, arrived almost six years ago, and there had been an eight-year gap between that record and the previous one, Death Magnetic. Band members have discussed the concept of increasing the pace, but it hasn't happened.
Ultimate Metallica

How Metallica's James Hetfield Triumphed Over Childhood Trauma

The public image of Metallica's James Hetfield had always been that of a beer sucking, hard-case, lone wolf… but as the biggest band in thrash drifted into their Black Album era, Hetfield finally allowed himself to become vulnerable, opening up about his childhood trauma through "The God That Failed" and "The Unforgiven."
Ultimate Metallica

11 Best '90s Albums by Big Metal Bands From the '80s

Here are the 11 best '90s albums by big metal bands from the '80s. The narrative has always been that the 1990s was quite unkind to heavy metal, dashing its commercial popularity, resulting in sputtered careers that often resulted in breakups or some really wayward musical offerings that just leave you going, "Huh?"
Ultimate Metallica

Ultimate Metallica

The Ultimate Metallica wiki complete with biography, discography, music videos and the latest Metallica news.

