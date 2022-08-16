Read full article on original website
Related
What Makes Metallica x ‘Stranger Things’ So Epic + More (With Nik Nocturnal)
At the end of each month, Twitch and YouTube personality Nik Nocturnal will be recapping the most viral rock and metal news that had whole internet buzzing in a Loudwire video series. The last month has given us plenty of Metallica-Stranger Things crossover love, with the hugely popular Netflix series...
Trivium’s Matt Heafy Covers Viral Kate Bush Song ‘Running Up That Hill’ in Style of Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’
There appears to be no end to Stranger Things pushing popular '80s songs back into the mainstream. In fact, popular YouTuber Anthony Vincent is bringing the recent surges of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" and Metallica's "Master of Puppets" to its natural melding, performing Bush's classic as if it were performed like the Metallica killer cut. And he's got some help with this project, pulling it social media savvy Trivium frontman Matt Heafy and acclaimed YouTube shredder Stevie T to assist.
Metallica Give ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson a Shoutout During ‘Master of Puppets’ at Lollapalooza
Metallica headlined Lollapalooza in Chicago last night (July 28) and gave Stranger Things character Eddie Munson a shoutout while playing "Master of Puppets." In the Netflix show, Munson plays the song in the Upside Down in an attempt to defeat the villain Vecna. Metallica played songs such as "Enter Sandman"...
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Some ‘Stranger Things’ Fans Are Now Trying to Cancel Metallica, Twitter Reacts
Some Stranger Things viewers have turned against Metallica in a seeming attempt to "cancel" the veteran metal band after learning more about their past. Metallica got a boost in popularity last month when one of their songs appeared on Stranger Things 4. Illustrating the latest clash of heavy metal and...
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Metallipalooza: Download Metallica’s Set From Opening Night at Lollapalooza
Metallica rocked the opening night of Lollapalooza in Chicago just a few days ago and now the complete show is available to stream and download. Fans can grab the full set at LiveMetallica.com and nugs.net. Lollapalooza took place from July 28-31 in Grand Park in Chicago and featured other artists...
Joseph Quinn Was ‘Nervous’ Before Playing Metallica as Eddie Munson on ‘Stranger Things’
Stranger Things "it-dude" and Metallica air-guitarist Joseph Quinn is enjoying his 15 minutes, having interviewed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night (July 25). The actor that plays Eddie Munson recounted to Fallon what it was like to do the "Master of Puppets" scene in the final episode, a moment that propelled the song higher onto the music charts than it's ever been before.
IN THIS ARTICLE
David Ellefson Names Two Bands Who Should Be Part of Thrash’s ‘Big 6’
Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has named the two bands he feels should be included in a theoretical extension of thrash metal's 'Big 4' to the 'Big 6.'. The comments came at the end of a recent interview with Yes! You CAN Play Guitar! where Ellefson, who has started up a couple of new bands over the last year (The Lucid, Dieth), was asked which thrash group would occupy the fifth slot after Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax.
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
Metallica Collab With ‘Stranger Things’ for New Hellfire Club Merch
Don't you wish you could join the "Hellfire Club"? The Metallica-loving Eddie Munson has become the breakout character from Season 4 of Netflix's Stranger Things series, and his "Hellfire Club" may be about to grow significantly, as Metallica have now teamed with Stranger Things for a special merch collaboration. "Eddie,...
Metallica Propel ‘Stranger Things’ to No. 1 on Top TV Songs Chart
Stranger Things is leading Billboard's Top TV Charts, and it's all thanks to Metallica's "Master of Puppets" according to Billboard. The song has become increasingly popular ever since it was featured on the Season 4 finale which showed Eddie Munson playing it in an attempt to defeat Vecna in The Upside Down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kirk Hammett Laments Metallica’s Slow Album Progress
Kirk Hammett lamented Metallica’s slow progress when it comes to making albums, with the band having released 10 titles during their 40-year existence. Their most recent title, Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, arrived almost six years ago, and there had been an eight-year gap between that record and the previous one, Death Magnetic. Band members have discussed the concept of increasing the pace, but it hasn’t happened.
‘Here to Stay': Metallica Crush Chicago With Live Performance of ‘Battery’
The last time Metallica played "Battery" was at Boston Calling on May 29. Surprisingly, throughout their entire European run, they never pulled it out. On July 28, the Master of Puppets track made a triumphant return to the stage as the encore-opener for Metallica's Lollapalooza set in Chicago; fans can watch the full performance in the video below.
How Metallica’s James Hetfield Triumphed Over Childhood Trauma
The public image of Metallica’s James Hetfield had always been that of a beer sucking, hard-case, lone wolf… but as the biggest band in thrash drifted into their Black Album era, Hetfield finally allowed himself to become vulnerable, opening up about his childhood trauma through “The God That Failed” and “The Unforgiven.”
Report Shows Only 5 Artists Sold More Tickets Than Metallica Over Last 40 Years
It's one thing to even last as a band for four decades, but it's a whole other when you're one of the top touring acts of that period as well. A new report from Pollstar shows that only five artists have sold more tickets than Metallica over the last 40 years, and that they're the top metal touring group.
Rock + Metal Artists Who Were Replaced Before Their Band Got Famous
When you're in an up-and-coming band, all you want to do is make it. The only thing you are concerned with is getting better and better so that your band can one day hit the big time, whether it's getting on the tour of a lifetime, signing a major label deal or having your song on the radio.
Metallica + Maneskin Booked for 2022 Global Citizen Festival
Though very different in style, Metallica and Maneskin will each play 2022's stateside installment of the Global Citizen Festival, the annual live music event spearheaded by Global Citizen, the organization dedicated to achieving the end of extreme poverty. This year is the 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen. The concert...
11 Best ’90s Albums by Big Metal Bands From the ’80s
Here are the 11 best '90s albums by big metal bands from the '80s. The narrative has always been that the 1990s was quite unkind to heavy metal, dashing its commercial popularity, resulting in sputtered careers that often resulted in breakups or some really wayward musical offerings that just leave you going, "Huh?"
Metallica Celebrates Over 40 Years of History With Pittsburgh Show
Metallica has played some memorable gigs in Pittsburgh, Pa. over the years, starting with their first area appearance in 1988 as part of the Monsters of Rock package tour with Van Halen. In total, they’ve notched 11 appearances in the Steel City, including a stop at Three Rivers Stadium in the summer of 1992 on their co-headlining run with Guns N’ Roses.
Ultimate Metallica
662
Followers
379
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ultimate Metallica wiki complete with biography, discography, music videos and the latest Metallica news.http://ultimatemetallica.com/
Comments / 0